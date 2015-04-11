Coach Of The Year Predictions

The year is coming to a quick close here in early April with the playoffs right around the corner. There is a lot of talk about the MVP race, especially regarding James Harden and Stephen Curry along with other big names like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul.

But one race that has not had much talk is the Coach of the Year.

Here are the top five candidates and honorable mentions for Coach of the Year race.

Honorable Mentions:

David Joerger (Memphis Grizzlies)

David Blatt (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Monty Williams (New Orleans Pelicans

Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs)

---

5. Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz)