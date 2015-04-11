Eastern Conference Playoff Race: Why The Celtics Are A Postseason Guarantee
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, left, goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 8, 2015, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Thomas led all players with 34 points in a 113-103

Contrary to the fanatical following of the final weekend of the NFL regular season, the closing week of the NBA season normally escapes past the casual fan without them paying any mind.

This year, however, there's reason for the regular follower to zero in on the league as the 2014-15 campaign screeches to a halt, as four teams - the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers- all find themselves in contention for the final two slots in the Eastern Conference Playoffs with just five days remaining.

As it currently stands, this writer's hometown Celtics are undisputably in the most lucrative position out of the four franchises jockeying for position. Boston has captured an astounding six straight victories on the road, amounting the third-greatest record in the Eastern Conference since the All-Star break.