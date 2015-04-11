Eastern Conference Playoff Race: Why The Celtics Are A Postseason Guarantee

Contrary to the fanatical following of the final weekend of the NFL regular season, the closing week of the NBA season normally escapes past the casual fan without them paying any mind.

This year, however, there's reason for the regular follower to zero in on the league as the 2014-15 campaign screeches to a halt, as four teams - the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers- all find themselves in contention for the final two slots in the Eastern Conference Playoffs with just five days remaining.

As it currently stands, this writer's hometown Celtics are undisputably in the most lucrative position out of the four franchises jockeying for position. Boston has captured an astounding six straight victories on the road, amounting the third-greatest record in the Eastern Conference since the All-Star break.

The wins they have picked up recently haven't been cupcakes, either. The C's find themselves immersed in a newfound aura of confidence, having defeated the Atlantic Division champion Raptors at the buzzer, flummoxed the Reggie Jackson-led Pistons by a margin of 10, and ended the Cavaliers' 18-game home winning streak, all over the course of seven days.

The reason the Celtics will clinch a playoff spot in the coming week? The play of their backcourt. The quartet of Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, and Evan Turner has been instrumental in the teams' performance of late, as they have provided the spark necessary to sustain a successfull playoff push.

Following two consecutive games of rather poor shooting, Bradley rebounded in admirable fashion with a 7-for-12, 15-point outing in last night's 99-90 win over Cleveland, a team which he has shot a solid 52% against in three matchups this season. Smart has been invaluable to the team's success recently, scoring 19 points (7-of-10 shooting) in 34 minutes against the Cavaliers, while beating Toronto at the buzzer to cap off a 15-point performance last Saturday night.