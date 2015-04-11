Utah Jazz Battle Past Memphis Grizzlies

Injury Report:

Memphis Grizzlies- Mike Conley OUT (Right Foot Sprain)

Utah Jazz- Trey Burke OUT (Back Spasms)

This was going to be a physical game, both of these team are "grit and grind" teams. Both of these teams like to slow the tempo and have lower scoring games. The Grizzlies are a little bit ahead of the Jazz, due to the rebuilding process the Jazz are in. But this was going to be a low scoring affair with lots of pushing and shoving from both teams.

The first half was mostly offense, surprisingly as both teams scored in the 20's in the first quarter (Memphis led after one 29-23). The 2nd quarter was still offense, but not as high scoring as the Jazz evened the score at half 49-49.

In the third quarter, the Jazz came out firing on all cylinders to start the quarter. They were hitting everything they were putting up. The Grizzlies then started to control the game in the middle of the third quarter. But the Jazz started to get back at the Grizzlies to end the quarter. End of 3rd quarter the Grizzlies led 72-71.

Also, in the second half, both Zach Randolph (Grizzlies F) and Trevor Booker (Jazz F) both got technical fouls on 2 separate possessions.

Again, the Jazz caught the Grizzlies off guard to start the TH quarter. The led 82-73 with 8:30, then it started to go down hill for the rebuilding Jazz. The veteran Grizzlies knew they had to make a run and they did. Gasol led the way for the Grizzlies down the stretch as the Grizzlies tied the game up.

It was a 3 point game with 2 secons left and there was a jump ball call between the Jazz Rudy Gobert and the Grizzlies' Zach Randolph. Gobert won the tip and it went in the direction of Grizzlies' C Marc Gasol, who tipped the ball off the head of Grizzlies' F Jeff Green out of bounds. The Jazz had one more shot at it, down 3 with 1.2 seconds to go.

Jazz G/F Joe Ingles passed the ball in bounds to Jazz star F Gordon Hayward who shot and was fouled on a very questionable call on a 3 point attempt to end the game. The Jazz had a chance to tie the game with their best free throw shooter at the line. Hayward made the first free throw, made the second free throw, and put a little bit too much on the last free throw.

It was a great game to watch as an NBA fan. Lots of lead changes, technical fouls, and late game drama. You couldn't put together a better NBA regular season game!

Here is a video of the questionable call and the free throws (courtesy NBA Kendi/Youtube)