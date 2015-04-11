Boston Celtics Stun The Cleveland Cavaliers With A 99-90 Win

The Boston Celtics win a big one on the road to help them get in the playoffs with a 99-90 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Marcus Smart led the way with 19 points on 7 of 10 from the field. Avery Bradley put in 15 points on 7 of 12 from the field to go along with four assists. Tyler Zeller scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out three assists. Evan Turner chipped in just four points but gave out 13 assists and plucked six rebounds. four of the Celtics five starters scored a dozen points.



Isaiah Thomas added 17 points and handed out five assists in 23 minutes off the bench. The Celtics slowed down the Cavs as the Cavs only scored 90 points on 41.6% from the field. On offense the Celtics shot 45% from the field. This was a big win for the Celtics to get them in the playoffs. The Celtics now hold 7th seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have the tie breaker over the Nets. The Nets have the 8th seed and Pacers have the 9th seed and are just one game behind the Celtics and Nets.



For the Cavs, Kevin Love led the way with 19 points including six rebounds, four assists, and drained four three-pointers. LeBron James put up 14 points on 5 of 14 from the field, and handed out seven assists in 26 minutes. Timofey Mozgov put in 13 points in 17 minutes. The Cavs decided to rest their starters in the whole 4th quarter as LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Timofey Mozgov all sat out in the 4th quarter. Mike Miller added 11 points, plucked four rebounds, gave out three assists, and hit three triples off the bench.



The Cavs struggled to get it going on offense this game as they scored 90 points on 41.6% from the field, and they were also 26.5% on 9 of 34 from three-point range. The Cavs also were sloppy with 20 turnovers. Kyrie Irving was out this game with right hip soreness and Iman Shumpert was also out with a quad injury. The Cavs have already clinched the two seed in the Eastern Conference and if the playoffs were to end today they would be playing the Celtics in the 1st round of the playoffs.