Golden State Warriors Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 110-101

Stephen Curry has shown many that he is the MVP, many of which now include the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry shot 11-21 from the field to go with 34 points and 7 assists.

Okay, Steph Curry...we get it. You can be the MVP. — MN Timberwolves (@MNTimberwolves) April 12, 2015

Curry has stepped up his game lately especially with the Warriors playing a bit relaxed since they already clinched the best record in the NBA.

"It felt like we went through the motions a little bit," Kerr said following Golden State's win Saturday night. "Maybe this is just two weeks of already knowing our position, I don't know. We just weren't sharp."

"They only had seven guys active so we knew they were guys playing for their contracts and NBA lives," said Warriors center Andrew Bogut. "They came out and gave us good battle but we kind of need that. I think it'll help us in the playoffs."

Bogut and Kerr both made good points. The Warriors had nothing to play for in this game, but the Timberwolves have contracts and futures to play for. When you mix that the games will get close. The Warriors, though, should be ready come playoff time and Kerr feels that way as well.

"I just think they're ready for the playoffs," Kerr said of his players. "They want it, and I'm very confident that when that happens, when the playoffs come, our edge will be back and we'll be sharper."

Warriors will host Memphis Monday night and the Timberwolves will host the Pelicans.