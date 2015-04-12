LeBron James Has Strong Case for MVP

The MVP discussion this season has seemed to dwindle down to Houston's James Harden and Golden State's Stephen Curry, and rightfully so. They are both having tremendous seasons while keeping their teams in the top of the stacked Western Conference. The four-time MVP, LeBron James, has had an outstanding year after returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Since 2003, LeBron has been nothing short of great. Year in and year out dominating the league, all while being the perfect leader and teammate. No, LeBron has not won as many championships as we may have thought he would already, but you cannot look past his greatness and base it strictly off championships.

This season, LeBron is averaging 25.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.0 rebound per game. Curry's averages are 24.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, while Harden's are 27.5, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebound per game.

LeBron has a very strong case for MVP, and if it was anybody else in his situation, they would be getting the same type of attention Harden and Curry are. Think about it, a guy signs with a completely different team who went 33-49 last season and leads them to a 50+ win season his first year there. Even though most say it is because LeBron surrounded himself with a great roster, that "great roster" went 2-9 while LeBron was out with an injury. He wanted to rest more, but felt as if the season would get out of hand without his presence on the court.

He went to Cleveland knowing he would play with All-Star point guard, Kyrie Irving. Irving was known for needing to have the ball in his hands to be an affective player. Everyone thought LeBron coming in would hinder Irving's chances of scoring, but just the opposite has occured. Irving's points per game average has increased from 20.8 last season to 22.0 this season. His field-goal percentage has also progressed from 43 percent last season to 46.7 this season. Irving is shooting a career-best 41.4 percent from the 3-point line, much because of LeBron's efforts.

Cleveland is the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Atlanta Hawks, who have had a remarkable year, setting a franchise-record in wins with 60 thus far. Even with the success the Hawks have had, LeBron's Cavaliers are still the favorites to come out of the East when the playoffs roll around. It seems as if the greatness of LeBron is starting to be taken for granted. He may not win MVP over Curry or Harden, but it would not be completely shocking if he did. And how could you argue with that?