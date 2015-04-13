Drapkin: Should Russell Westbrook's Technical Foul Be Rescinded By NBA?

Russell Westbrook went off Sunday night at Indiana, scoring 54 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dropping 8 dimes in an eventual loss to the Pacers.

The loss keeps Oklahoma City tied with New Orleans for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, however New Orleans controls the tiebreaker. The final two games of the season will be crucial for the Thunder, who are sitting at 43-37 on the season. However, they may have to play without their star and MVP candidate, Russell Westbrook himself.

In the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's loss against the Pacers, Westbrook ran through a Luis Scola screen, and was called for a defensive foul. Upset with the call, he said a few words to an official, and was called for a technical foul.

Westbrook immediately showed remorse for what he had muttered to the official, pleading his case to crew chief Ed Malloy. Russ at one point even put his arm around Malloy, who then stopped to listen to Westbrook's case while Thunder teammate Anthony Morrow stood as a barrier in case of a physical altercation. Nothing serious occurred, but nevertheless the technical was called.

That technical was the 16th time Russell Westbrook had been T'ed up this season. According the NBA rule book, that means he must sit out the team's next game. The Thunder are playing the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night, and are desperate for a win. Without Westbrook, OKC's chances hosting Portland and winning are ever so slim. Unless Westbrook isn't forced to sit out.

The NBA has the league office review every technical foul that is called. Westbrook recently had a technical rescinded on March 29th against the Phoenix Suns. That would have been his 15th. The call Malloy made Sunday night will certainly be reviewed closely. If the technical foul is rescinded, Westbrook will be free to play the Blazers on Monday.

There is no certainty that this call will be overturned, and that as a result, the suspension will be cancelled.

Westbrook tried not to create any controversy over this call: "I ain't got no view on it. He called it and we'll move on from it."

"I'm pretty confident that one will be rescinded," Thunder coach Scott Brooks said following the game. "That's not my decision, but I feel confident about it."

"That's not my decision. The league will take care of that," said Westbrook on whether the call should be rescinded.

This foul should not undermine the amazing performance that Russ put up at the Pacers, but it will no doubt impact his MVP argument and the Thunder's quest for the postseason.

Section V of Rule No. 12A of the NBA Rule Book discusses the topic of technical fouls regarding conduct.

a. An official may assess a technical foul, without prior warning, at any time. A technical foul(s) may be assessed to any player on the court or anyone seated on the bench for conduct which, in the opinion of an official, is detrimental to the game. A technical foul cannot be assessed for physical contact when the ball is alive.

This section rules out the possibility of Westbrook's technical being called solely because of the foul he committed when charging through Scola's screen. Section V here also states that it is up to the referee's opinion to give a technical to actions "detrimental to the game."

Part d of Section V states what is considered unsportsmanlike conduct worthy of a technical foul.

d. A technical foul shall be assessed for unsportsmanlike tactics such as:

(1) Disrespectfully addressing an official

(2) Physically contacting an official

(3) Overt actions indicating resentment to a call

(4) Use of profanity

Westbrook certainly performed the third item on this list, overtly acting in resentment to the original foul call Malloy made. It is unclear whether Russell also used profanity. Also, to be clear, Russell never contacted Malloy before the technical was called against him. Part d makes the call Ed Malloy made seem justifiable. Westbrook did perform overt conduct that showed his resentment to the call, therefore considering unsportsmanlike conduct according to this ruling.

Part e of Section V, however, affects this whole case a bit more.

e. Cursing or blaspheming an official shall not be considered the only cause for imposing technical fouls. Running tirades, continuous criticism or griping may be sufficient cause to assess a technical.

If this technical was indeed called due to alleged cursing Westbrook did towards Malloy, then this call should be rescinded.

According to Mirriam Webster's dictionary, to blaspheme means "to speak of or address with irreverence". This provides evidence that Westbrook should NOT have been called for a technical. And Part f just ices the cake for the rescinding of this technical.

f. Assessment of a technical foul shall be avoided whenever and wherever possible; but, when necessary they are to be assessed without delay or procrastination.

According to the prior parts of Section V, this technical foul call should have been deemed unnecessary. There was no need to stop the game and have Indiana attempt another free throw here on top of the foul already picked up by Westbrook. It was very possible in this situation to avoid T'ing Russell Westbrook up.

Which is why his technical should be rescinded. Scott Brooks knows his rule book alright.

In the case of this call being upheld, the Thunder will have to manage without Westbrook. They will be home at Chesapeake Arena, but the Trail Blazers are an elite team who could easily knock OKC out of contention.

Russell still seemed pretty confident that Oklahoma City could win without him. When asked if his team could pull it off, he responded confidently and without hesitation. "Always. Always."

That's team spirit right there.