Drapkin: Should Russell Westbrook's Technical Foul Be Rescinded By NBA?
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Russell Westbrook went off Sunday night at Indiana, scoring 54 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dropping 8 dimes in an eventual loss to the Pacers.

The loss keeps Oklahoma City tied with New Orleans for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, however New Orleans controls the tiebreaker. The final two games of the season will be crucial for the Thunder, who are sitting at 43-37 on the season. However, they may have to play without their star and MVP candidate, Russell Westbrook himself.

In the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's loss against the Pacers, Westbrook ran through a Luis Scola screen, and was called for a defensive foul. Upset with the call, he said a few words to an official, and was called for a technical foul. 