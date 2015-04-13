New Orleans Pelicans Drop To Houston Rockets 121-114

If this writer told you James Harden didn't score in the 4th quarter and the Rockets still won, you'd think the world turned upside down. Well, it happened Sunday night. James Harden dropped 30 points, didn't score in the fourth quarter, and the Rockets closed out a 121-114 win over the Pelicans. Dwight Howard had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Corey Brewer chipped in 20.

It was Harden's 35th 30-point game, and the Rockets sealed another tough win over a Western Conference opponent. "That first unit in the fourth quarter really cleared the way, pushing the lead up and creating the intensity in the arena and it carried the whole fourth quarter," Harden said.

Harden really used the pick and roll to the team's advantage tonight, and should be something to look for in the coming games and in the playoffs when Dwight Howard is fully healthy. Here are clips of Harden using that pick and roll action against the Pelicans:

Corey Brewer came off the bench shooting 6-11 from the field and 8-11 from the free throw line.

"We got in transition and everything came easy, especially when Dwight was blocking shots," Brewer said. "That's what we needed. We needed a lift. We didn't have a lot of energy or intensity and I felt like I needed to put it upon myself to bring the energy."

The Pelicans are doing their best to get the 8th-seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, and they are battling the Thunder for it, whom they have the tie-breaker over. With only a couple games left, the Pelicans seem to have an easier time than the Thunder. The Pelicans play Minnesota this Wednesday then wrap-up against San Antonio, who may be resting their players, at the end of the week.

"The defense at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth and Brewer's energy really changed the game," Williams said.