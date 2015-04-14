Duke's Justise Winslow Declares for NBA Draft

Duke freshman guard Justise Winslow has declared to enter this year's NBA draft. At Duke this past season, Winslow averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while helping them win the National Championship. Draftexpress.com has Winslow going fifth overall and ESPN's Chad Ford has Winslow rated as No. 6 player in the draft.

Winslow was a top recruit coming out of high school in Houston, Texas. He had big moments throughout the season that proved he was one of the best freshman in the country, but he also had games that put question into whether or not he could play in the NBA. After the ACC and NCAA Tournament, those questions were answered astoundingly. In the brightest lights during the NCAA Tournament, Winslow averaged 14.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while posting a double-double in two of those games.

In the NBA, Winslow will be an effective player because of his matured body. He can finish at the rim through contact. Shooting-wise at Duke this past season, Winslow shot 48.6 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from the 3-point line. One of his weaknesses was free-throw shooting, which was only 64.1 percent. Winslow will need to improve that number to reach his potential in the NBA.

Winslow has the potential to be a very good player in the NBA. His aggressiveness and ability to score fits right into the way the NBA game is played today.