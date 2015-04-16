The Catastrophe That Was The 2015 Phoenix Suns
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The 2014-15 Phoenix Suns were thought of around the league as a team that could make some noise this season, a potentially dangerous playoff team come seasons end. 48 wins the previous season as one of the youngest teams in the NBA, many expected Phoenix to make that next step, and possibly jump into elite conversation. Boy, did we have something coming. 

The Phoenix Suns finished with just 39 wins and 43 losses, nine games worse than in 2014. They finished as the 10th seed in the West, lower than what they were seeded in 2014. They played their final game on Tuesday and enter the offseason with more question marks than a Harry Potter novel. But the record does not tell all, the season was truly disappointing from any perspective you look at it. 

Eric Bledsoe Saga

Eric Bledsoe was a restricted free-agent at the end of last season. In July, coming off a season where he played the most minutes in his career and became the full-time starting point guard of a playoff caliber team, while also posting career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists, many expected a  return to Phoenix, which did happen. He signed a five-year $70 million contract with the Suns, but not before negotiations unnecessarily dragged on for months and led all the way into training camp in September. Rarely do you see that happen, it even got to the point to where Bledsoe and the Suns had stopped all contact with each other.

For whatever reason, Bledsoe's agent Rich Paul decided to deem Bledsoe as a max player and would not come off that stance one bit, until the final days. The deal did get done, and all is good, but none of that should have happened and that might have kick started the drama filled season. 

PJ Tucker, The Leader's Woes

When Channing Frye left the Suns this summer, they thought they already had someone to replace his veteran leadership on and off the court in P.J. Tucker. In late-July, a report came out that P.J. Tucker had been arrested for a "Super-Extreme Driving Under the Influence" charge. Yes, a super-extreme DUI. In August, Tucker was sentenced to a three-day jail term and 11 days of house arrest. A week later, the NBA suspended him for the first three games of the season for his actions. His blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at .22. 

On November 17, not even three weeks into the season, P.J. Tucker was on  the team inactive list for a game in Boston later that day. Reason being, Tucker missed the team bus earlier that morning. He arrived at the airport on his own time, but broke team rules by missing the 9 AM bus. Reasons why he did not arrive on time were not disclosed. Not a very bright move by one who was supposed to be the Suns' leader this season. 

But wait, on March 6th, P.J. Tucker missed a team bus on its way to Brooklyn. Really. He was originally suspended by the team for the game later that night, but for whatever reason the team decided to play him. The DUI was one thing, but then to miss the team bus two times in one season? Not good. 

Egos

When the Suns signed Isaiah Thomas, behind already strong backcourt of Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe, they envisioned a three-headed guard monster that teams could not contain. Instead what they got was hot-headed egos going around in the locker room.

With the team struggling early, Goran Dragic was asked about those early-season woes. He answered, "Because there's only one ball and we're all point guards." Later stating, “It’s hard. That’s sacrifice. If Isaiah’s playing well, he’s going to stay in. Me and Eric, it depends who is playing better and who is going to be on the court. The other guy is going to be on the bench. It’s the way it is. We need to embrace that.” 

That quote from Dragic came really out of nowhere and not much was made of it. But then Thomas had some things to say in an interview with Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports. "...I mean, everybody wants to be a starter. I'd be lying to you if I said it doesn't bother me that I don't start, but I'm going to do what's best for this team and continue to work, continue to be me, and hopefully one of these days my name is called and I'll be a starter and that's that. I can only do what I can control, and that's being me and giving it my all and the coach has got to do the rest.

A little competitiveness between backup and starter is nice, but not when it completely interferes with your play. The Suns still believed in their three point guard plan, and the lineup was somewhat working, even notching six straight victories at one point. But those comments were the definition of egos, and it all led to this...

Goran Dragic turns on Suns; Demands trade

Goran Dragic was the closest thing the Suns had to a franchise player. The Most Improved Player of the league a season ago, and All-NBA third team selection was a fan favorite. What many felt was the biggest snub of the 2014 All-Star game, Goran Dragic barely missed making the All-Star team to add to his list. He led the team to 48 wins in a tough, brutal Western Conference with Bledsoe, his running mate, out for 39 games. The Suns, having added point guard Isaiah Thomas and Bledsoe being healthy this season, cut Dragic's minutes and sometimes had him on the bench to close out games in favor of Isaiah Thomas. They sometimes had him play small forward when he proved himself as a point guard. None of us saw what was coming, but 48 hours before the trade deadline, Goran Dragic demanded out of Phoenix. 

Shocking. 

Not one Suns fan on planet Earth would ever envision Dragic being traded, let alone demand a trade, but that is what happened. He was fed up. Harsh words were thrown out to the Suns' front office. From Paul Coro, of the Arizona Republic:

I don’t trust them anymore,” Dragic said following Wednesday’s practice session. “It happens too many times. Two, three times.

They give promises, OK. It’s hard. But at the same time, I wish them all the best. They were great to me the past five years. I’m always going to have a good memory about Phoenix fans and the city. I just hit that point of my career that it’s better for me and my family to move on.

I don’t feel comfortable with my situation,” he said, adding, “It’s just different. Standing in the corner, it’s not my game. I see that we’re not going the right direction. That’s why I take action and try to put myself in a better position.

Wow. Not only did Dragic demand out, but he sold the team out. All this while giving the Suns less than 48 hours to get a solid return for the star point guard. He also gave the Suns a short list of three teams he wants to be traded to, taking away any leverage they had. 

Farewell, Dragon. 

Morris Twins

Where do we start here? 

In the Suns first nationally televised game of the season on ESPN versus the Timberwolves on January 7th, Marcus Morris picked up a technical foul and was benched by head coach Jeff Hornacek. That had been the rule for the technical-prone Phoenix Suns, you get a 'T', you sit. Marcus Morris, for whatever reason, went absolutely ape-nuts on Hornacek. On the sidelines during a timeout, Morris was furiously yelling in his head coach's face while having to be pushed back by his assistant coaches and players. 