Nebraska's Terran Petteway To Declare For NBA Draft

Coming as little surprise, junior Husker forward Terran Petteway has decided to declare for the 2015 NBA Draft, becoming the 40th non-senior to put his name into the hat.

Averaging 18.2 points per game on 40% shooting for a Nebraska team which failed to qualify for postseason competition, it had been heavily suspected that the 6'6" Petteway would be taking his talents to the league at the first possible opportunity.

The Galveston, TX native concluded his collegiate career with a 29-point outing in a Big Ten Tournament loss to a resurgent Penn State squad in which he shot 4-for-7 from behind the three-point line.

Petteway's breakout performance came in one of Nebraska's lone bright spots this season, as he dropped 32 points in a 59-57 home victory over a then-struggling Michigan State team, who later qualified for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately for the Huskers, Petteway was unable to lead his team to a respectable mark in conference play, as they dropped their last nine contests, winning just five of their 18 Big Ten games.

Terran also lead the team in assists per game with 2.8, while finishing second in rebounds per game with 4.9.

Petteway is set to graduate from the university in May, and he stated in a press release, "I want to start off by thanking the city of Lincoln and state of Nebraska for all of the love and support that you guys have shown me over the last three year."

"This is a bittersweet moment for me because Lincoln has become a second home to me, but in the same instance has helped me grow as a man and ballplayer, and I love y'all."