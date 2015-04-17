Nebraska's Terran Petteway To Declare For NBA Draft
Coming as little surprise, junior Husker forward Terran Petteway has decided to declare for the 2015 NBA Draft, becoming the 40th non-senior to put his name into the hat. 

Averaging 18.2 points per game on 40% shooting for a Nebraska team which failed to qualify for postseason competition, it had been heavily suspected that the 6'6" Petteway would be taking his talents to the league at the first possible opportunity. 

The Galveston, TX native concluded his collegiate career with a 29-point outing in a Big Ten Tournament loss to a resurgent Penn State squad in which he shot 4-for-7 from behind the three-point line.