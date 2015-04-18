Score Bucks - Bulls in NBA Playoffs Scores Game One (91-103)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

END: Final Score: 103-91 Chicago takes 1-0 series lead and retains homecourt advantage.

4th 0:00: Thanks for tuning into VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the NBA playoffs. We have live coverage of every NBA playoff game, so be sure to tune in to out LIVE event on the Rockets-Mavs game, and tomorrow for more playoff action!

4th 0:28: The Bucks would have had a chance at winning this game if they could have responded to the Chicago runs, however Chicago went on a run and never looked back.

4th 0:51: Derrick Rose checks out of the game, the Bucks are fouling.

4th 1:50:  The Bulls are slowing down their offensive tempo now, running time off of the clock.

4th 3:03: The Bulls have gone on another scoring run bringing the score to 101-85. This game is over.

4th 3:58: Dunleavy with another three!

4th 4:47: Mike Dunleavy for the open three!

4th 5:50: Butler with an amazing drive ending in the reverse layup!

4th 6:34:  A shot by Bayless brings the Bulls lead down to 10

4th 6:48: Derrick Rose will check back into the game

4th 7:20: The Bulls may be getting over-confident here. They are beign very careless with the ball. All they need to do is play defense.

4th 9:02: The Bucks Still don't have an answer for the booming Chicago offense. If they cant come up with  a solution soon, you can count them out of this game.

4th 11:00: The Bucks are losing their composure on the offensive end. They need to cut down on the turnovers.

3rd 3:17: Rose says that "there is no pressure" because he hasn't played in the playoffs in so long

3rd 3:17:  The Bulls are outscoring the Bucks 21-17 this quarter.

3rd 3:17: Antetokoumpo hasnt scored since halftime, although the Bucks have very balanced scoring right now. It would be nice to see someone on the Bucks side have a good run.

3rd 3:17: Although three-point shooting isn'y Rose's game, he's doing well rom outside the arc this game. He finally subs out after a 9 minute stint. It will be interesting to see whether or not we will see the old attack-the-rim Derrick Rose this year.

3rd 3:26: Derrick Rose now has 23 points in his first playoff game in almost 3 years!

3rd 3:58: Henson with the putback jam on the fastbreak!

3rd 4:26: Derrick Rose with ANOTHER three pointer!

3rd 4:54: The Bulls may be getting too confident, they allow a Henderson dunk with nobody near him

3rd 6:09: Derrick Rose drains another long three!

3rd 6:45: OJ Mayo with three answering three from the corner!

3rd 6:55: Derrick Rose drains a long three to extend the Chicago run to 7-0

3rd 7:30: Unforced turnover by Chicago keeps the Bucks in this game.

3rd 8:00: If the Bucks can stay within 3-5 points of the Bulls, the ideal time to make amove would be with 3 minutes remaining in the 3rd

3rd 8:45: Derrick Rose is now 0-3 from three point range

3rd 10:00: The Bucks are taking fast shots, they need to be careful not to let Chicago dictate the tempo of this game.

3rd 10:28: Offensive foul on Ersan Ilyasova

3rd 11:10: Khris Middleton opens up the scoring in the second half of the game with a floater

Halftime: More contribution from the Buck's bench is something that needs to happen if they want to win this game.

Halftime: If the Bulls want to keep their lead, they need to keep Ilyasova and Antetokoumpo out of the game, which shouldnt be a problem considering Thibodeau's coaching style. For the Bucks, they are going to need to involve Antetokoumpo in the offense more, as nobody has been able to catch fire from outside. They can use his length to go around smaller defenders and get to the rack.

Halftime: Giannis Antetokoumpo has been the best player for the Bucks so far, with 10 points. He got off to a quick start, but hasnt been significant since. MCW has also been a contributing factor on the offensive end with 9 points.

Halftime: Leading player for the Bulls in the first half was Jimmy Butler with 17 points, and Rose trailing just behind with 12. Aaron Brooks has been solid off of the bench, scoring the 3rd highest number of points of any player on the Bulls roster with 10

2nd 0:00: The second half ends with the Bulls up 60-51. This game was supposed to be defensive, however it's been just the opposite. The Bulls have kept up their exceptional shooting, while the Bucks have started missing the more dificult shots, resulting in a 9 point defecit

2nd 1:49: Derrick Rose gets to the rim and lays it in! He has 10 points in the quarter

2nd 2:11: Derrick Rose with the dunk on the fast break!

2nd 3:35: Butler brings the Bulls out of their slump, hitting a long 2 and then a 3. He has only missed one shot in this game.

2nd 4:00: Another controversial call by the referees brings back the "ref you suck" chant form the crowd

2nd 5:05: The crown is chanting "ref you suck" after a controversial charging call going against the Bulls.

2nd 5:56: Gibson receives the flagrant 1. That's two shots and the ball for the Bucks.

2nd 5:56: The Bulls are shooting too many threes. They are currently 5/13 (.385). If they can get to the rim more, and take advantage of their size, they should be able to stop the Bucks making any runs.

2nd 5:56: Taj Gibson elbows OJ Mayo in the face. The referees will review the call, and likely rule it a flagrant 1.

2nd 6:56: Michael Carter Williams with his second and-one of the night!

2nd 8:06: Defensive 3 second technical on the Chicago Bulls

2nd 8:19: Derrick Rose will check back into the game for the first time since 6 minutes left in the first quarter.

2nd 9:28: The Bucks are starting to miss shots now, this is the chance for the Bulls to build a lead.

2nd 10:17: The Bulls are picking up their play now. They look much more energetic.

2nd 11:06: Tony Snell drains a jumper at the shot clock buzzer to open up the second quarter scoring

1st 0:00: Brooks makes a three-pointer at the 1st quarter buzzer to give the Bulls a lead going into the second.

1st 2:37: The Bucks are starting to gain control of the game once again, due to the tempo change. The Bulls bneed to wait until Antetokoumpo is out of the game, and then drastically change the tempo

1st 4:10: Khris Middleton Nails a three

1st 5:29: Michael Carter Williams with the and-one!

1st 6:11: Butler continues his run, shooting 2 at the free throw line.

1st 6:34: Chicago is now 7 of 9 from the field, Jimmy Butler with 5 quick points.

1st 8:10: The Bulls are scoring at will now. The Bucks need to slow down the pace of the game

1st 11:38: Zaza Pachulia scored the first points of the game for the Bucks. Middleton follows up with a jumper in transition

6:58 PM: the Bucks have not won a playoff series since 2001

6:54 PM: Derrick Rose will play his first post-season game since 2012 tonight.

6:36 PM: Here are the highlights from the last time these two teams played: