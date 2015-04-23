Spurs F Kawhi Leonard Named NBA Defensive Player of the Year
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 8: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the game on March 8, 2015 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by dow

Kawhi Leonard was already in good spirits following his 23-point, 9-rebound performance in San Antonio's 111-107 Game 2 overtime victory over the Clippers last night. 

This news, however, is bound to make his day just a little bit sweeter. 

The announcement broke just minutes ago that Leonard is bound to receive Defensive Player of the Year honors, cementing his status as the premier defender in the league. 

This being his breakout season in the NBA, Leonard upped his rebounding average from 6.2 per night to 7.2, while compiling an astounding 2.3 steals per game (the highest mark in the NBA) to accompany his 0.8 blocks per game average. 