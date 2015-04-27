J.R. Smith And Kelly Olynyk Suspended, Kendrick Perkins Fined
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP

After what transpired in Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA announced that J.R. Smith has been suspended two games, Kelly Olynynk has been suspended one game, and Kendrick Perkins has been hit with a $15,000 fine.

Smith has been suspended for smacking Jae Crowder in the face early in the third period. He was ejected from the game, as Crowder hurt his knee during the fall. Crowder has been diagnosed with an ACL strain.

Here is a video of that play: