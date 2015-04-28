Deron Williams' 35 Points Lift Brooklyn Nets Over Atlanta Hawks In OT

The Atlanta Hawks suffered a Game 3 loss 91-83 to the Nets in Brooklyn on April 25th, and game 4 told some of the same tale. Atlanta was on the wrong end of an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter and it cost them the game. They were up by 12 points late in the third quarter to the Nets but collapsed en route to an overtime loss.

The Nets got out to an early 4-2 start due to a Brook Lopez and-one play. A Kyle Korver three ball soon put Atlanta up 11-9 with 7:43 left in the first quarter. The Hawks extended the lead to 21-14 from five quick points from DeMarre Carroll and a three pointer from Pero Antic. Carroll was the story of the first half for the Hawks as he had 15 points on 6/9 shooting. Deron Williams cut the deficit to two after a three pointer that made it 21-19. Williams had a hot first half as he had 13 points and went 3/6 from the three point line. Brooklyn went on an 11-3 run and lead Atlanta 25-24 at the end of the first quarter.

The Nets brought their momentum to the early minutes of the second quarter as an Alan Anderson put them up 30-24. Brooklyn was on a 16-3 run. The Hawks managed to cut it to three after a Kyle Korver three pointer. It was soon a 32-31 lead for the Nets after a 7-0 Hawks run with 8:29 left. Atlanta then took the lead on a Paul Millsap layup to go up 35-34. The Nets then forced a few turnovers that lead to a four point Brooklyn lead from a Joe Johnson three pointer. DeMarre Carroll then knocked down a three to make it a one point game at 41-40. He also tied the game at 43 with 3:28 left to play in the first half. The Hawks created a 9-0 run after a Mike Scott three pointer that put Atlanta up 46-43. Atlanta had the momentum heading into halftime with a 51-45 lead.

Al Horford helped the Hawks get out to an early eight point lead with a dunk that put Atlanta up 57-49 early in the third quarter. A Deron Williams jumper then cut the deficit to 59-55. Kyle Korver knocked down a three ball and Paul Millsap tacked on a jumper to get the Hawks back up to a nine point lead at 68-59. Atlanta was able to finish at the rim and Al Horford slammed it down to get up to a 72-62 lead. Kyle Korver then got a bucket and the Hawks were up 76-64 and went on a 10-2 run. Brooklyn was able to hang around and the lead was 82-74 in Atlanta's favor at the end of the third quarter.

Deron Williams quickly hit a three pointer to make the Hawks' lead 82-77 early in the fourth quarter. Williams was 7/11 from three point range for the game and totaled 35 points. He soon tied the game with a three at 85 with 9:16 left. The Nets were on a 13-3 run. Kyle Korver broke the tie by adding a three of his own to make it 88-85. The Nets got their first lead since the second quarter with another Williams three that made it 90-88. Brooklyn extended their run to 16-4. Pero Antic helped make it a one point game by knocking down a three for Atlanta to make it 94-93 with 4:55 left. As the fourth quarter winded down, Paul Millsap took it to the basket and slammed it down to tie the game at 104 with 16 seconds left. The Nets had a chance to run the clock out and hit the last shot of the game but Deron Williams missed the jumper and Atlanta had six seconds to win the game. The Hawks drew up one last play but failed to get a shot off. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it was all Brooklyn. The Hawks got the early lead with a DeMarre Carroll three to make it a 111-108 game with 2:15 left. A Brook Lopez and one play soon tied it up at 111. Bojan Bogdanovic got the Nets the lead with a three pointer that made the score 114-113. A Thaddeus Young and one play put the Nets up 116-113 and it sealed the crucial Game 4 win for Brooklyn.

The first round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks is now tied up at two games. Game five will be held in Atlanta on April 29th.