Score San Antonio Spurs - Los Angeles Clippers in 2015 NBA Playoffs Game 7 (109-111)

4th Q :00 - Clippers stop a last attempt by the Spurs! Clippers win!!!

4th Q :01 - CHRIS PAUL HITS A POSSIBLE WINNER! HE FLOATS IT OFF THE GLASS TO PUT LAC UP 111-109 WITH 1 SECOND LEFT!

4th Q :08 - Foul called and Duncan goes to the line! Duncan hits both and it's tied at 109!

4th Q :13 - Chris Paul is fouled on a mid-range jumper, he hits both free throws, timeout called.

4th Q 1:00 - Crawford hits a layup to tie it! Timeout LAC!

4th Q 1:23 - Tony Parker gets an offensive rebound! Spurs up 2!

4th Q 2:07 - Matt Barnes hits a three!!! Tie game at 105!

4th Q 3:03 - Diaw gets an offensive rebound and Leonard gets an offensive rebound for a layup!! SAS up 105-102!

4th Q 3:11 - Green gets blocked twice and Duncan puts it in for an And-1!!!

4th Q 3:35 - Griffin hits two free throws to put LAC up 102-101

4th Q 3:59 - Tony Parker gets a layup to go! SAS up 1!

4th Q 4:22 - Reddick hits a three to put the Clippers up 100-99!!!

4th Q 4:57 - JJ Reddick hits a three!!! Tie game!!!!

4th Q 5:26 - Griffin hits 2 free throws and it's 97-94 now.

4th Q 5:40 - Duncan gets a right-hand look to fall. 97-92 SAS

4th Q 5:58 - Deandre Jordan cuts the lead to 3 with a free throw.

4th Q 6:09 - Danny Green hits an And-1 layup! Spurs up 94-91 with Green at the line!

4th Q 7:28 - Griffin puts the Clippers up 91-89. Ginobli hits a three to put them up 92-91!

4th Q 8:42 - Diaw misses a floater, and Chris Paul hits a mid-range jumper!!

4th Q 8:59 - Spurs lead the Clippers 87-86 at the timeout! This game has featured 22 lead changes and 11 ties.

4th Q 10:05 - Barnes throws it down on a fast-break! It's all tied at 84!

4th Q 11:00 - Chris Paul hits a three!! Clippers up 1 now!

4th Q 11:28 - Patty Mills hits a three to put the Spurs up 81-79!

3rd Q :00 - Chris Paul hits a huge three at the buzzer to end the third quarter!!! LAC up 1 at the end of the quarter!

3rd Q :07 - Manu Ginobli throws up a full-court shot as Rivers attempted to foul him, Manu hits 2 out of 3 free throws.

3rd Q :32 - Diaw gets a layup and ties it at 76! Spurs are hanging around!

3rd Q 1:50 - Leonard gets a shot to go and brings the Spurs within 2.

3rd Q 2:10 - Davis gets a running hook to go! LAC up 76-72

3rd Q 3:30 - Reddick hits a running floater to put LAC up 2!

3rd Q 4:57 - Blake Griffin gets one to go! LAC up 72-68 now!

3rd Q 6:49 - Reddick hits a fast-break three! Clippers pull the lead to 68-64!

3rd Q 7:55 - Danny Green comes back and hits a three! Spurs only down 1!

3rd Q 8:40 - Chris Paul hits a three!!!

3rd Q 9:28 - Duncan hits a shot and the Spurs are coming back only down 62-59

3rd Q 11:20 - Chris Paul hits a jumper to put LAC up 60-55!

2nd Q :21 - Deandre Jordan hits 1-2 free throws and is 2-5 on the game. Diaw sinks a three with 1 second left! LAC leads 57-55 at the half.

2nd Q :31 - Davis gets an offensive rebound on a free throw and Crawford hits a three! LAC up 56-52!

2nd Q :38 - Clippers take a timeout and lead 53-52!

2nd Q 2:02 - Belinelli hits a couple of free throws, and Chris Paul comes back with a fade-away baseline jumper! LAC up 53-52

2nd Q 3:18 - Chris Paul comes back and hits 2 free throws. Parker comes back and hits a mid-range jumper. Spurs up 50-49

2nd Q 3:34 - Deandre Jordan gets a tip-in to go and Duncan comes back on the other end to get a foul, he'll go to the line. Spurs up 48-47

2nd Q 4:00 - Green gets a big block on Reddick and Leonard gets a fastbreak layup!

2nd Q 4:43 - Blake Griffin hits a layup and now has 13 on the game! LAC up 45-44

2nd Q 6:14 - Deandre Jordan gets an And-1 to go and hits the free throw! LAC up 41-39

2nd Q 6:27 - Timeout Clippers. Spurs lead 39-38!

2nd Q 7:50 - Crawford hits a jumper to bring the Clippers within 1

2nd Q 8:57 - Tiago Splitter gets an And-1 to go in and we have a timeout! Spurs up 37-34

2nd Q 10:35 - Reddick gets a wide open three and knocks it down but Green comes back and hits a three! Spurs up 35-32

2nd Q 11:13 - Blake Griffin hits a free throw and the Spurs lead 32-29

1st Q :26 - Diaw hits a three and the 1st quarter is wrapped up! Spurs up 30-28

1st Q :43 - Mills silences the crowd with a three ball and the Clips lead 28-27

1st Q 1:02 - Crawford gets a layup to go! LAC up 28-24!

1st Q 1:46 - Paul comes out of the game and he may have a hurt hamstring.

1st Q 2:10 - Chris Paul hits a three!! Clippers on a 12-3 run!

1st Q 3:05 - Glen "Big Baby" Davis hits a jumper! LAC up 20-19

1st Q 4:05 - Jordan gets an offensive rebound and finds Matt Barnes for a wide open layup! 19-18 Spurs

1st Q 5:20 - At the break, Spurs lead 19-14. Parker has 6 for the Spurs, and Barnes and Griffin have 6 each as well.

1st Q 6:27 - Duncan gets one to go to push a 6-point lead for the Spurs then Parker hits one to increase it to 19-11!

1st Q 7:37 - Matt Barnes hits a wide open three! 13-9 Spurs

1st Q 8:30 - Parker hits a jumper off a screen and the Spurs lead 13-6!

1st Q 9:00 - Danny Green for three!

1st Q 9:49 - Blake Griffin ties it at 6 apiece with a mid-range jumper.

1st Q 10:49 - Spurs start off with a quick 4 points and lead 4-2, Blake Griffin is at the line.

Game Start

Glen Davis is considered questionable for this game after rolling his ankle early in the fourth quarter of Game 6. He was wheel chaired off the court and did not return to the game.



The Spurs and Clippers are here, they’re ready, and I’m not sure about you but I’m ready. This is going to be a game we’ll likely look back and say was a defining moment for a team. For the Clippers it’s either a defining moment for their lack of success in the playoffs, or defining moment for a newfound success, and for the Spurs, losing means a possible breakup of the big 3.

I hope Griffin understands what he said when he stated, “they have been in this situation and they know not to panic,” because the Clippers number one priority is to focus on the task at hand. Phil Jackson talked a lot about two different mentalities, playing to win or playing not to lose. The Clippers need to not worry about losing and just play to win because if they execute, there’s no doubt they can win this game.

"They are a great team, in every sense of the word," Griffin said. "I don't think you can look at a team over the past 20 years or so that has been better. Duncan is a great player and one of the best players of all-time. They have been in this situation. They went into a Game 7 with Dallas last year in the first round and they ended up winning the whole thing. They have been in this situation and they know not to panic."

We will never be able to count out the Spurs until we literally see them lose to another team 4 times in a series. It just seems impossible to even see that. It will take a lot for the Spurs to win this game, but can the Clippers beat them AGAIN? Only time will tell.

For the Spurs, it’s almost as if I expect them to just dominate. That’s been the weird thing about this series for me at least, is that the Spurs may lose or they look bad and I just assume they’re going to turn it around and win the game or series.

Obviously, the Clippers are a bit used to it, with them being in elimination already. But a Game 6 has close but still not as much meaning as a Game 7.

My main question for the Clippers in this series is if they can manage the pressure. It’s one thing to play a playoff game. That’s difficult. It’s another to play in a 3-2 series when you’re down and you have to win, but this is where it all comes down to it. 48 minutes and you either head to Houston or you head home.

Game 7, however, is a much different game. You don’t get the luxuries of another game, or an ability to make adjustments for the future, you either win or you go home. The Spurs know a thing or two about crunchtime games, but can the Clippers handle it?

"In the second half, he was just on the attack," Rivers said. "He was more aggressive. Somehow, I still have to get on him. It's amazing because he's a great player, but trying to convince him he's a great scorer, especially in this series, has been difficult."

Chris Paul really took it upon himself to win this game, stacking up 15 assists as well as getting a nice 19 points for the team was big.

"Our execution at the offensive end was really poor," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "There's no excuse for it. We should be embarrassed at the way we came out for a closeout game."

Paul is right this team did not look rattled. They have had their fair share of mental breakdowns in the late of games, but they didn’t in Game 6. They held together as a team and really seized the momentum of this series.

"It was probably one of the most relaxed games we've had as far as our mentality," Paul said. "We just stayed the course. Tonight was one of the funnest games of the series. It seems like it's easy to say that because we won. That definitely helps, but just the intensity of it. I think we just never got rattled."

"I've been saying it all year, this team is tough," Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said. "They are mentally tough. We hear all the stuff about them, but this team is mentally tough. We've got to do it again."

Here are the highlights from Game 6:



Let’s jump to Game 6, when the Clippers were down 3 games to 2. The Clippers needed a win in San Antonio to force Game 7, and they sure did it. Blake Griffin combined for 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Chris Paul had 19 points and 15 assists in a 102-96 victory.

This series has been back and forth each game and really we’re watching what could have been a Western Conference Finals matchup in the first round. These two teams are battling.

It’s time! My name’s Mitchell Evans, and I’ll be joining you this evening for the much anticipated Game 7 of the San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers!