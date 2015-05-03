Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Cruise By Memphis Grizzlies In Game 1

The Mike Conley-less Grizzlies stood no chance to the Warriors in Oakland, California on Sunday afternoon. Led by Stephen Curry's 22 points and 7 assists, the Warriors cruised to a 101-86 victory and take a 1-0 series lead over the Grizzlies.

The Warriors shot 50% on the game, and 45% from three. It was a balanced attack from the Warriors, as Curry led scorers with 22. Klay Thompson had 18 points and 6 assists, and Speights came off the bench to contribute 10.Marc Gasol had 21 and Zach Randolph had 20 for the Grizzlies. Both had 9 rebounds.

It was clear the Grizzlies were no match for the Warriors without Mike Conley. The Grizzlies even with Conley aren't necessarily a sure thing that they can win this series, but without Conley healthy it looks like little hope for Memphis. There is no timetable yet for Conley's return, but it might not be on Tuesday. He was seen in warm-ups a while before the game but it's the contact part that might be an issue.

For this writer, the concern for the Warriors was how they'd react to being off all week and rested. Sometimes teams relax too much after being on break, but the Warriors looked good. They had careless at times, but overall they shot the ball really well and looked fresh.

Curry and Thompson both played 38 minutes, but the other players got increased rest throughout the game which is a good sign for future games. Draymond Green looked good in this game, offensively and defensively. When he matches up against Randolph it's clear that Randolph will be able to score but holding him to 20 is a win for the Warriors. Green also shot 4-8 from the three point line which causes Randolph to have to come out and defend around the arc, opening up lanes.