Stephen Curry Named 2015 NBA Most Valuable Player

Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, reports Monte Poole of CSNbayarea.com. There will be an official announcement later this week, possibly on Monday in between Games 1 and 2.

Curry led the Golden State Warriors to the best record in the NBA at 67 wins and 15 losses and helped his team achieve the best home record at 39-2.

He averaged 23.8 points, 7.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 44.3 percent from three-point territory.

Curry ranked top 10 in points, assists, steals, and three-point percentage while topping the league in three-pointers made with 286 makes, which is the most in a single season beating his own record of 272. He also led all point guards in field goal percentage.

Steph Curry won Player of the Month honor once but dazzled the league with his astounding crossovers, impossible three-point shots, and graceful passes. He also earned the most votes for the 2015 NBA All-Star game.

Curry becomes the first Warriors player to earn the MVP award since Wilt Chamberlain in 1960.

Currently, the Warriors are in the second round of the playoffs, battling the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 coming up on Tuesday, May 5th, which is when a pre-game ceremony is expected to take place to honor Curry.

Top 10 Stephen Curry plays from the 2014-2015 season:

