Emmanuel Mudiay Will Not Attend NBA Combine

The top point guard prospect in the 2015 NBA draft, Emmanuel Mudiay, has declined his invitation to the predraft combine in Chicago.

Coming out of high school, Mudiay was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2014. When he committed to SMU and heach coach Larry Brown, Mudiay was expected to be another 'one-and-done' player that is so common in the college game today. Instead of making the move to college, Mudiay decided he would forgo college to play professionally in China. There were rumors that Mudiay made the decision because he was academially ineligible to play in the NCAA, but he reiterated many times that his decision was based off seeing his mother struggle and wanted to help provide for her.

In 12 games playing for the Guangdong Southern Tigers this past season, Mudiay averaged 18 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

Since CBA games are not as accessible to view as the NBA, it is easy to question whether he is worth a top-3 pick. Marc Berman of the New York Post interviewed Stephon Marbury who played against Mudiay this past season in China. Marbury had this to say:

"He's got his own style-fast. He's got a little bit of everybody's game. What I like about him is he can jump and he's big, too, a big guard, more of a tweener. He can't really shoot that well right now, but he's got point guard skills, sees the floor really well. He's definitley an NBA player. The question that teams want to know is if he'll be impactful for the organization before they invest the top pick. I gave him advice - stay on the right path."

The teams that have been projected to take Mudiay are the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. Depending on how the draft lottery turns out, he has the potential to be the No. 1 pick. D'Angelo Russell of Ohio State has been in talks along with Mudiay as being the best guards available in this year's draft, but Mudiay's athletic ability may make him more attractive to NBA GM's.

The decision to skip the combine was surprising because with his great athletic ability, Mudiay could take advantage of this opportunity to separate him from others. The combine is held in Chicago from May 12-17 and is a great way for potential draft picks to show what they have to offer to NBA organizations.

Check out Mudiay's highlight video from his season in the CBA: