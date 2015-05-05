Score Memphis Grizzlies - Golden State Warriors In 2015 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (97-90)

That will do it for our Live coverage tonight. I am Matthew Evans, thank you for joining me and we will see you tomorrow night for more NBA Playoff coverage.

Our VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley. Conley finished with 22 points just 10 days after having major surgery on his face. Well done Mike.

Final Score: Memphis 97, Golden State 90

4th (0:00): Conley dribbles this one out and that will do it. Memphis steals home court.

4th (0:15): Barnes gets the basket and the foul. The free throw attempt is good. 97-90 Memphis

4th (0:19): Curry misses another three-pointer but the ball is out off of Memphis

4th (0:27): The first shot is good. The second shot is good. 97-87 Memphis

4th (0:28): Green with the layup. 95-87 Memphis. Lee is going to the line.

4th (0:33): Conley going to the free throw line. The first shot is good. The second shot is no good. 95-85 Memphis

4th (0:35): An air ball on the other end and that will just about do it from Oakland.

4th (0:41): Lee makes a great read and finds himself open for the easy layup. 94-85 Memphis

4th (0:51): D. Green drives to the bucket and he is fouled. The first free throw is good. The second free throw is no good. 92-85 Memphis. Timeout Memphis

4th (1:02): Klay Thompson scores quickly after the timeout. 92-84 Memphis. Memphis turns the ball over quickly.

4th (1:03): Draymond Green fouls Marc Gasol on the drive. The first shot is good. The second shot is good. 92-82 Memphis. Timeout Golden State.

4th (1:20): Gasol misses a quick shot. Barnes misses on the other end, Klay Thompson fouls Mike Conley after the miss.

4th (1:56): Draymond Green is fouled down low. He will go to the line. His first shot is good. The second shot is good. 90-82 Memphis

4th (2:12): THREE!!! MIKE CONLEY!!!! Timeout Golden State. 90-80 Memphis

Timeout

4th (3:15): Curry with the drive and the tough basket among the big men. 87-80 Memphis

4th (4:42): Klay Thompson hits the offbalanced shot off the glass to keep the Warriors in this game. 87-78 Memphis

Timeout Golden State

4th (5:48): Conley answers with a floater on the other end. Allen steals and slams on the fast break for a quick 4-0 turn. 87-76 Memphis

4th (6:07): Klay Thompson is heating up with the pop from the corner. 83-76 Memphis

4th (6:19): Randolph goes to the line after being fouled on a prayer. His first free throw is good. The second free throw is good. 83-74 Memphis

4th (6:46): Klay Thompson finishes on the fast break and here comes the noise from the Oracle Arena crowd. 81-74 Memphis

4th (7:08): Curry's first shot is good. The second shot is no good. 81-72 Memphis

4th (7:20): Randolph scores on the turnaround shot off the isolation play. Curry is fouled on the other end. 81-71 Memphis

4th (7:42): Iguodala is fouled as he drives to the hoop. He misses his first shot. The second shot is good. 79-71 Memphis

4th (8:38): Randolph takes the bump and hits the fall away jumper. 79-70 Memphis

4th (8:59): Green hits the first free throw. The second is good. 77-70 Memphis

Media Timeout: Memphis 77, Golden State 68

4th (8:59): Green is fouled again and that takes us to the media timeout.

4th (9:56): Tony Allen goes up and under for the bucket after the great hustle play from Zach Randolph. 77-68 Memphis

4th (10:25): Draymond Green takes it strong to the basket and draws the foul. His first free throw is no good. His second free throw is good. 75-68 Memphis

4th (10:45): Barbosa again! 75-67 Memphis

4th (11:39): Zach Randolph with the fade to start the final frame. Barbosa answers on the other end putting back his own miss. 75-65 Memphis

End of 3: Memphis 73, Golden State 63

3rd (0:01): Courtney Lee with the bucket as the clock winds down after a great hustle play by himself. 73-63 Memphis

3rd (1:12): Draymond Green goes coast-to-coast for the bucket. 71-63 Memphis

3rd (1:43): Barbosa goes to the line where he makes both free throws. 71-61 Memphis

3rd (1:53): Vince Carter hits the jumper to quiet the crowd. 71-59 Memphis

3rd (2:14): Curry takes the feed on the cutter and finishes on the up-and-under. 69-59 Memphis

3rd (2:58): Green follows up the Udrih miss on the fast break. 69-57 Memphis

3rd (3:32): Curry with the quick three as the Warriors pick up the pace. 67-57 Memphis

3rd (3:40): Gasol is trapped in a double-team, he throws up a shot as the shot clock runs down and a foul is called. He goes to the line. The first free throw is good. The second free throw is good. 67-54 Memphis

3rd (4:03): The first free throw is good. The second free throw is good. 65-54 Memphis

3rd (4:12): THREE! Courtney Lee from the corner. Curry is fouled on a drive on the other end, he will shoot free throws. 65-52 Memphis

3rd (4:41): Harrison Barnes drives and scores over Gasol. 62-52 Memphis

3rd (5:21): Marc Gasol is fouled on the fast break set up by a great defensive play from Tony Allen. The first free throw is no good. The second free throw is good. 62-50 Memphis

3rd (6:09): Gasol with a shot that hangs on the rim but Allen is called for offensive goaltending. Andre Iguodala hits the three on the other end. 61-50 Memphis

3rd (6:35): Barnes wins the post on the next possession and hits the turnaround shot. 61-47 Memphis

3rd (6:50): Barnes is called for a foul down low on the push. Golden State with two turnovers in less than two possessions. Woah, the foul was called on the Conley shot, not the push. Confusion all around the Oracle Arena. Conley's first shot is good, the second shot is good. 61-45 Memphis

3rd (7:27): Courtney Lee is forced to call a timeout after he picks up his dribble and cannot find an open teammate. Just under three seconds left on the shot clock.

3rd (8:03): Marc Gasol again with the jumper from the free-throw line. 59-45 Memphis. Timeout Golden State.

3rd (8:38): Randolph with the swish from the corner as the shot clock expires. 57-45 Memphis

3rd (9:10): Gasol with the jumper from the free-throw line. 55-45 Memphis

3rd (9:27): Draymond Green is fouled as he drives to the basket. His first free throw attempt is good. His second free throw is good. 53-45 Memphis

3rd (10:09): CONLEY! FOR THREE! A wide open three for Mike Conley. 53-43 Memphis

3rd (10:36): Bogut with another putback on the miss from Barnes. 50-43 Memphis

3rd (10:53): Allen travels and the ball goes back to Golden State.

3rd (11:12): Bogut puts back his own miss for the first points of the half. 50-41 Memphis

3rd (11:42): Curry drives to the bucket but his shot is waved off for a foul down low.

The teams are back on the floor and we are ready for the second half.

The Golden State backcourt is struggling. Curry and Thompson have combined for 14 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

Mike Conley leads all scorers with 11 points in the first half. Zach Randolph has 10.

Halftime: Memphis 50, Golden State 39

2nd (0:00): Curry misses the floater in the layup. Udrih makes a shot just before the buzzer and that will end the half.

2nd (0:45): Allen finds the ball in his hands down low and he finishes easily. Allen is then fouled on the fast break, he makes the basket and one! The free throw attempt is good. 48-39 Memphis

2nd (1:14): Marc Gasol sinks a basket from the corner. 43-39 Memphis

2nd (1:30): D. Green with the basket off the window. 41-39 Memphis. Timeout Memphis.

2nd (2:00): Curry finishes on the fast break. 41-37 Memphis

2nd (2:46): Klay Thompson misses another three pointer. He just cannot hit a shot. After a turnover, Curry misses a three as well.

Media Timeout: Memphis 41, Golden State 35

2nd (3:47): AWWW!!! Klay Thompson misses a wide-open dunk! Courtney Lee answers with a three-pointer on the other end. 41-35 Memphis

2nd (4:20): Shaun Livingston is called for traveling on a 3-on-1 fast break for the Warriors. That will not make Steve Kerr a happy camper.

2nd (4:53): Jeff Green gets the friendly bounce on the drive. Klay Thompson answers with a three. 38-35 Memphis

2nd (4:58): Conley falls down on the floor, timeout is called from the bench but Conley took a shot to the face as Draymond Green tried to steal the ball. Timeout Memphis

2nd (5:23): Thompson finds Bogut open under the basket for the easy dunk. 36-32 Memphis

Memphis 36, Golden State 30

2nd (5:35): Timeout Golden State

2nd (6:29): AIR BALL! Klay Thompson spots up for a three from the elbow and his shot is well wide.

2nd (7:05): Offensive foul called on Marc Gasol, that is his third foul.

2nd (7:14): Another Golden State turnover as they are called for three in the key.

2nd (7:37): Conley with the floater from distance. What a shot! 36-30 Memphis

2nd (8:05): Jeff Green with the kiss off the backboard. 34-30 Memphis

2nd (8:24): Shaun Livingston called for the travel. Golden State just cannot get the lead.

Media Timeout: Memphis 32, Golden State 30

2nd (8:54): Barbosa fouls Conley on the steal attempt.

2nd (9:19): Vince Carter with a perfect pass to Gasol, who finishes on the easy bucket. Speights is fouled on the other end. His first shot is good. The second shot is good. 32-30 Memphis

2nd (10:28): Marc Gasol with the easy layin as Speights hits the floor looking for an offensive foul. Barbosa sinks a three on the other end. 30-28 Memphis

2nd (11:04): Vince Carter draws a foul on Shaun Livingston.

2nd (11:17): Leandro Barbosa finishes on the fast break and draws the foul! His free throw attempt is good. 28-25 Memphis

2nd (11:38): Another turnover to start the second quarter for the Warriors.

End of 1: Memphis 28, Golden State 22

1st (0:00): Harrison Barnes has an open look from the corner at the buzzer but the shot is no good.

1st (0:12): Udrih with a tough drive and bucket amongst the big men. 28-22 Memphis

1st (0:50): Barbosa drives to the baseline and makes an off balanced shot. 26-22 Memphis

1st (1:18): Andre Iguodala for three! 26-20 Memphis

1st (2:08): DUNK! Harrison Barnes takes the slick pass from Curry and jams it home. Curry takes it himself on the next possession. Courtney Lee answers the Curry basket. 26-17 Memphis

1st (2:37): Golden State is shooting just 33.3% from the floor to start. Jeff Green finishes in the post. 24-13 Memphis

1st (2:56): Randolph makes the first free throw. The second shot is good. 22-13 Memphis

1st (2:56): Randolph is fouled as he drives to the bucket on a fast break.

1st (4:30): Klay Thompson with a turnover on the drive. Memphis makes two consecutive buckets before Festus Ezeli is fouled, he will shoot free throws. The first is good. The second shot is no good. 20-13 Memphis

1st (4:58): David Lee is fouled on the shot. He will shoot two. The first free throw is no good. The second free throw is good. 16-12 Memphis

1st (5:12): Randolph with the power move to the bucket. There was nothing Bogut could do on that one. 16-11 Memphis

Mike Conley is on the bench now after a hot start with nine points.

They did indeed take a point away from Golden State on that bucket. The score is Memphis 14, Golden State 11

The officials are going to review Curry's first three pointer, his foot appeared to be on the line.

Media Timeout: Memphis 14, Golden State 12

1st (5:53): Offensive foul on Marc Gasol and that takes us to the media timeout.

1st (6:23): THREE! Steph Curry from the elbow off the screen. 14-12 Memphis

1st (7:23): Conley with another bucket. A low-angle floater. 14-9 Memphis

1st (7:42): Barnes goes to the line and makes both shots. 12-9 Memphis

1st (7:52): Conley with the jumper from the corner. 12-7 Memphis

1st (8:17): BLOCK! Lee drives to the bucket and is rejected by Bogut

1st (8:36): Bogut with the left-handed runner. 10-7 Memphis

1st (8:51): Lee makes the technical free-throw. Randolph steps up and nails both of his free throws. 10-5 Memphis

1st (8:51): Draymond Green picks up his second foul and then is called for a technical foul! Green goes to the bench.

1st (9:13): Conley goes strong to the bucket and finishes the layup. Memphis 7-5

1st (9:39): Curry is fouled by Randolph on the perimeter.

1st (10:07): THREE! Steph Curry! Curry from straight away, the shot is answered by Conley on the other end. 5-5

1st (10:38): Thompson with the pull-up jumper from the elbow. 2-2

1st (11:16): D. Green is called for an offensive foul. Great defense from Gasol.

1st (11:37): Zach Randolph uses his big frame to clear space down low and earn the bucket. Memphis 2-0

1st (12:00): Memphis wins the tip

Memphis is in their powder blue uniforms and Golden State is in their white uniforms.

The loudest cheer coming for Stephen Curry, go figure right?

Fireworks come shooting out the top of the baskets and the Warriors are being introduced to the crowd now.

Just like that the lights go down and the yellow spotlights converge on center court. A video montage is playing on the scoreboard.

The lineups are being announced. Boos echo through the arena as the Memphis Grizzlies are being introduced.

"Warrrr-Iorrrrs" is the chant going through the Oracle Arena just before the National Anthem.

It is time for the MVP Trophy Presentation to Steph Curry.

Both teams are out on the court for their pre-game shootaround. The crowd is nearly all wearing the yellow t-shirts given out as they entered the building tonight.

Now the attention turns to our game in Oakland. Game 2 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.

Atlanta has tied their series up at 1. The final score from Georgia: Hawks 106, Wizards 90.

We are inching closer and closer to Game 2 from Oakland. The crowd is starting to fill the arena and the atmosphere is electric.

Golden State Warriors: C: Andrew Bogut; F: Draymond Green; F: Harrison Barnes; G: Klay Thompson; G: Steph Curry

Memphis Grizzlies: C: Marc Gasol; F: Zach Randolph; F: Tony Allen; G: Courtney Lee; G: Mike Conley

Here is a look at tonight's starting lineups

Atlanta is now holding a slim five point lead heading into the fourth quarter with the Washington Wizards.

That confirmation comes from Rob Fischer, sideline reporter for the Memphis Grizzlies

CONFIRMED: Mike Conley will START tonight.

It appears that Mike Conley will try to play tonight. That is a big addition for Memphis as they look to even the series.

A quick update from Atlanta where the Hawks lead the Wizards by a score of 53-46 as the second half gets ready to begin.

Players are out on the court for some very early warm ups.

The calm before the storm:

We are just under two hours to tipoff in Oakland where the Warriors have not lost since January 27th.

Our game is the second game of tonight's NBA Playoffs doubleheader. Steph Curry will be receiving the MVP trophy in a presentation scheduled for just before tip-off at 10:30 pm ET.

It appears as though Mike Conley has been upgraded to questionable for tonight's game. That is not a definite answer but it is good news for Grizzlies' fans.

How do you see tonight’s Game 2 Live Grizzlies - Warriors faring? Will the Warriors take a 2-0 lead into Memphis or can the Grizzlies steal home-court advantage ahead of Game 3 on Saturday afternoon from the FedExForum?

Keep an eye on Zach Randolph’s defensive positioning as well. Randolph has a big frame at 6-foot-9, 260 lbs and he is a rebounding machine. He averages 9.5 per game over the course of his 13 year career. Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green are both players who are not afraid to step back and take a three-point shot every so often. If Randolph steps out to cover them, that puts more pressure on Marc Gasol down low to rebound defensively against Andrew Bogut and any other crashing Warrior.

One of the big factors is that Memphis is not built to be a three-point shooting team. They are making an average of 4.3 three-pointers per game in the postseason, down from their 5.2 per game in the regular season. They are shooting 45.5% from inside the arc but this writer thinks that number will need to go up to around 48 to 50 percent unless Golden State struggles from long range.

Every member of the Golden State starting five is in the positive by at least 22 points. Stephen Curry leads the way at a plus-66. Meanwhile, every Memphis member of the starting five is in the minus category by at least 34 points! Marc Gasol accumulated a minus-55 against Golden State this season. His backup Kosta Koufos on the other hand is at a plus-33.

Looking at that stat in the regular season games between Memphis and Golden State, it shows you even more how important the starting five for Golden State are.

Speaking of that starting five, here are their plus/minus numbers for the postseason to date: Center Andrew Bogut with a plus-18, Power Forward Draymond Green with a plus-93, Small Forward Harrison Barnes with a plus-53, Point Guard Steph Curry with a plus-64, and Shooting Guard Klay Thompson with a plus-56.

Every other bench player has a negative rating from the minus-1 of Leandro Barbosa to the minus-18 of Shaun Livingston and the minus-20 of Andre Iguodala. If anything, that just shown the importance of their starting five.

In the postseason so far, only two Golden State Warrior bench players have an aggregate plus while they have been on the floor. Those players are David Lee with a plus-2, though he has only played in one game, as well as Festus Ezeli with a plus-1 in five games.

Memphis is very balanced with a plus rating among players on the bench and in the starting five whereas Golden State has almost all of their positive play with their starting five on the floor.

Conley is averaging 16.0 points during the three games he appeared in during the postseason so far. More importantly though, the Grizzlies are plus-32 in scoring with him on the court. That is the highest mark for any of the starting players, Tony Allen is at a plus-19. Vince Carter and Nick Calathes are in second in the plus/minus category for Memphis with a plus-21.

Conley has stated that he wants to play in Game 2 but he is still officially listed as doubtful as of 12:45 pm ET on Tuesday morning.

Of course, the Grizzlies were playing without starting point guard Mike Conley Jr who needed facial surgery after suffering fractures around his left eye following an elbow from C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Memphis was able to get big games from their front-court but their guards just could not get it going. The starting frontcourt of Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, and Marc Gasol combined to score 56 points on 20-of-36 shooting. Their backcourt pairing of Courtney Lee and Nick Calathes only combined for 9 points of 4-of-13 shooting.

The Warriors as a team shot 50.6% from the floor and made 13-of-28 shots from beyond the three-point arc in the Game 1 win. The shooting percentage tied their high mark for the postseason so far and brought their playoff shooting mark up to 45.9%. Golden State is also averaging 12 made three-point shots per game in the postseason.

Golden State comes into tonight’s game with a 1-0 series lead after they took Game 1 by a score of 101-85. Steph Curry led all scored with 22 points, Klay Thompson added another 18 in the win.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2015 NBA Playoffs. We are coming to you live from the ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semi-Final series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for tonight’s game.