Washington Wizards - Atlanta Hawks 2015 NBA Score in Game 2 (106-90)

Game 3 will be Saturday night in Washington.

Hawks stat leaders: DeMarre Carroll 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Paul Millsap 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Al Horford 18 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Kyle Korver 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jeff Teague 9 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Wizards stat leaders: Ramon Sessions 21 points and 4 assists. Bradley Beal 20 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Paul Pierce 15 points and 5 rebounds. Otto Porter 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals off the bench.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 106-90, tying the series up 1-1.

Hawks 106 Wizards 90

END OF 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (0:15) Jeff Teague scores in the paint.

4th Quarter (0:51) DeMarre Carroll converts the layup.

Hawks 102 Wizards 90

Hawks Timeout

4th Quarter (1:10) Bradley Beal is fouled in the paint on the pass. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (1:20) Al Horford is fouled on the shot attempt. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (1:43) Drew Gooden is fouled on a loose ball. Will head to the free throw line. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Hawks 100 Wizards 88

Wizards Timeout

They changed Bradley Beal's three-pointer to a two-point field goal.

4th Quarter (1:50) Paul Millsap hits the corner two-point jumper.

Hawks 98 Wizards 89

Wizards Timeout

4th Quarter (2:52) Kyle Korver answers with a three-pointer of his own.

4th Quarter (3:17) Bradley Beal follows it up with another three-pointer.

4th Quarter (3:47) Paul Pierce hits the much needed three-pointer for Washington!!!

Hawks on 7-0!

4th Quarter (4:26) Marcin Gortat has fouled out after pushing Pero Antic in the back on the defensive rebound attempt. Antic will head to the line as the Wizards are over the limit. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (5:02) Pero Antic knocks down the HUGE corner three-pointer!

4th Quarter (5:42) Paul Millsap grabs the offensive rebound and makes the close range shot.

Hawks 88 Wizards 83

Hawks Timeout

4th Quarter (6:01) Ramon Sessions draws the foul as he cut hard to the basket. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (6:52) Otto Porter gets the steal and draws the foul on the foul on the fast break layup attempt. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (7:30) Al Horford hits another mid range jumper

4th Quarter (8:18) Al Horford makes the layup.

4th Quarter (8:44) Paul Pierce drains the three-pointer at the top of the key.

4th Quarter (9:19) Ramon Sessions makes the circus shot high off the glass and draws the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

Hawks 84 Wizards 75

Wizards Timeout

4th Quarter (9:57) Al Horford executes the lob with the layup.

4th Quarter (11:20) Kent Bazemore draws the foul as he attacks the basket. Makes both free throws.

Hawks 80 Wizards 75

END OF 3RD QUARTER

3rd Quarter (0:07) Dennis Schroder closes the quarter with a close range shot

3rd Quarter (0:27) Otto Porter knocks down the long two-pointer

3rd Quarter (0:47) Al Horford knocks down the tough contested jumper as the shot clock was coming down.

3rd Quarter (1:37) Kent Bazemore hits another three-pointer

3rd Quarter (1:52) Drew Gooden hits the mid range jumper

3rd Quarter (2:06) Dennis Schroder draws the foul. Makes both free throws. That's 4 fouls on Marcin Gortat.

3rd Quarter (2:25) Otto Porter hits the corner three-pointer!!! The game is tied at 71!!!

3rd Quarter (2:52) DeMarre Carroll gets the offensive rebound and lays it in.

Hawks 69 Wizards 68

Hawks Timeout

The Wizards are within one point!!!

3rd Quarter (3:20) Drew Gooden gets the offensive rebound and tips it in.

3rd Quarter (3:42) Paul Millsap draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (3:52) The Wizards get the turnover, Bradley Beal makes a strong move to the basket in transition, plus the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

3rd Quarter (4:32) Kent Bazemore knocks down the three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (5:13) Bradley Beal makes the tough layup on the fast break.

3rd Quarter (5:34) Paul Millsap and Bradley Beal both get their hands on the ball. Jump ball. Hawks retain possession

3rd Quarter (6:25) Marcin Gortat knocks down the short range jumper out of the timeout.

Hawks 65 Wizards 59

Wizards Timeout

Ramon Sessions falls on the floor recovering his fumble of the ball and calls a timeout.

3rd Quarter (7:18) Kyle Korver makes another three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (8:10) Bradley Beal joins the three-point barage with a corner three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (8:47) DeMarre Carroll is fouled on the three-point attempt. Makes all three of this free throws.

3rd Quarter (8:56) Ramon Sessions makes another layup. He has 10 points to start the half.

3rd Quarter (9:13) DeMarre Carroll answers with a three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (9:34) Ramon Sessions hits the floater. He's on FIRE to start the quarter!!!

3rd Quarter (10:23) Kyle Korver answers with a three-pointer of his own.

3rd Quarter (10:43) Ramon Sessions hits his second-straight three-pointer!!!

3rd Quarter (11:18) Ramon Sessions begins the second half with a three-pointer.

Second half is underway!!!

Hawks grabbed 23 rebounds, assisted on 18 of 20 made field goals, committed 7 turnovers, and recorded 12 fast break points. Wizards grabbed 22 rebounds, assisted on 9 of 19 made field goals, committed 9 turnovers, and recorded 6 fast break points.

Hawks shot 45.5 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from three (3-of-13), and 83.3 percent from the free throw line (10-of-12). Wizards shot 41.3 percent from the field, 54.4 percent from three (6-of-11), and 50 percent from the free throw line (2-of-4).

Hawks stat leaders at halftime: Paul Millsap 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. DeMarre Carroll 12 points and 4 rebounds. Al Horford 8 points and 5 assists. Jeff Teague 7 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Kyle Korver 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting from behind the arc.

Wizards stat leaders at halftime: Bradley Beal 9 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Paul Pierce 9 points and 4 rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting from three. Otto Porter 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Marcin Gortat 8 points and 5 rebounds. Ramon Sessions 7 points.

Hawks 53 Wizards 46

END OF 2ND QUARTER

2nd Quarter (0:32) Jeff Teague gets fouled. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (0:58) Paul Millsap is fouled on the loose ball. Wizards over the limit. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:31) Bradley Beal knocks down the mid range jumper

2nd Quarter (1:43) DeMarre Carroll gets the layup on the second chance opportunity.

2nd Quarter (2:05) Wizards get the steal and Ramon Sessions gets the fast break layup.

2nd Quarter (2:23) Otto Porter responds with a three-pointer.

2nd Quarter (2:37) Paul Millsap was fouled before the timeout. Made both free throws.

Hawks 45 Wizards 39

Wizards Timeout

2nd Quarter (2:55) The Wizards defense once again didn't get back quick enough and Jeff Teague found Al Horford down court for the easy layup.

2nd Quarter (3:03) Marcin Gortat gets the tip in after he missed the point blank layup.

2nd Quarter (3:50) Paul Pierce hits another big three-pointer for Washington

2nd Quarter (4:10) Jeff Teague gets the transition layup after Bradley Beal had his shot blocked a couple times in the paint.

2nd Quarter (5:01) Bradley Beal gets the kind roll on the three-pointer after Otto Porter grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out.

2nd Quarter (5:41) Jeff Teague draws the shooting foul before the timeout as the shot clock was getting ready to expire. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Hawks 40 Wizards 31

Hawks Timeout

2nd Quarter (6:22) Paul Millsap makes another close range shot in the paint.

2nd Quarter (6:52) Al Horford hits the 20-foot jumper

2nd Quarter (7:07) Paul Pierce answers with the three-pointer at the top of the key.

2nd Quarter (7:31) DeMarre Carroll makes the layup

2nd Quarter (7:52) Garrett Temple drives hard to the basket and makes the layup. That's his first bucket in over a month since injuring his hamstring.

2nd Quarter (8:21) Otto Porter responds with smooth mid range jumper.

2nd Quarter (8:41) Washington turns the ball over coming out of the timeout, DeMarre Carroll makes the easy layup in transition.

Hawks 32 Wizards 24

Official Timeout

2nd Quarter (8:52) Nene draws the foul as he was in position to grab the offensive rebound.

2nd Quarter (10:07) Bradley Beal sets up Otto Porter for the huge slam down the middle of the lane!!!

2nd Quarter (10:29) DeMarre Carroll connects on the floater.

2nd Quarter (11:00) Dennis Schroder returns to the free throw line after drawing the foul. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (11:17) Otto Porter makes the tough layup in transition.

The Wizards are hanging in there despite John Wall's absence. They need to close out on the three-point line because the Hawks are getting countless open attempts from behind the arc. Atlanta is doing a great job of forcing turnovers and getting out on the break for quick uncontested points.

Hawks 28 Wizards 20

END OF 1ST QUARTER

1st Quarter (0:24) Kent Bazemore makes the layup on the fast break.

1st Quarter (0:51) Marcin Gortat hits the baseline left hook shot.

1st Quarter (1:04) Dennis Schroder draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (1:17) Ramon Sessions knocks down the three-pointer. Big shot for the Wizards!

1st Quarter (2:35) Dennis Schroder knocks down the mid range jumper at the top of the key.

1st Quarter (2:54) Ramon Sessions was fouled before the timeout. Missed both free throws.

Hawks 23 Wizards 15

Hawks Timeout

1st Quarter (3:09) Dennis Schroder sets up Paul Millsap for the layup

1st Quarter (3:20) Marcin Gortat makes the close range shot

1st Quarter (4:07) Pero Antic drains another three-pointer for Atlanta

1st Quarter (4:22) Nene draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (4:31) Paul Millsap is found all alone and knocks down the three-pointer

1st Quarter (4:48) Bradley Beal responds with a mid range jumper

1st Quarter (5:07) Paul Millsap makes the close range

1st Quarter (5:23) Bradley Beal turned the ball over coming out of the timeout, but he recorded the steal and slammed it home on the fast break.

Washington's offense started out fine, but they've gone cold and have turned the ball over a couple times leading to quick points for the Hawks.

Hawks 13 Wizards 7

Wizards Timeout

1st Quarter (6:18) Marcin Gortat turns the ball over and Jeff Teague converts the fast break layup.

1st Quarter (7:30) Kyle Korver knocks down his first three-pointer of the game.

1st Quarter (8:17) Al Horford knocks down the long mid range jumper

1st Quarter (8:32) Bradley Beal gets the offensive rebound and Paul Pierce drills the three-pointer

1st Quarter (8:57) Paul Millsap gets the steal and DeMarre Carroll executes the fast break layup.

1st Quarter (9:26) Marcin Gortat grabs the offensive rebound and gets the putback layup

1st Quarter (10:07) Ramon Sessions makes the close range shot for Washington, their first basket of the game

1st Quarter (10:32) Jeff Teague sets up Al Horford for the layup

1st Quarter (11:03) DeMarre Carroll drives hard to the basket and makes the layup for the first bucket of the game.

Here we go! Game 2 has begun!

Tip off between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 is about to begin!!!

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup: PG: Jeff Teague, SG: Kyle Korver, SF: DeMarre Carroll, PF: Paul Millsap, C: Al Horford

Washington Wizards starting lineup: PG: Ramon Sessions, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Paul Pierce, PF: Nene, C: Marcin Gortat

30 minutes till gametime!!!

BREAKING NEWS: John Wall is out for Game 2 tonight. Ramon Sessions will start in his place. Wall is dealing with a left wrist and hand injury. Dealt with swelling after Game 1, tried to warm up but can't give it a go. Huge loss for Washington tonight as Wall is the leader of this team on both sides of the ball.

We are an hour away from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks!!!

Wittman is quoted saying on John Wall, "He's one of the toughest guys I've ever been around."

Wizards head coach Randy Wittman announced that everyone is available tonight

John Wall entering the building in Game 2

Despite suffering injuries in Game 1, John Wall (left wrist/hand) and Bradley Beal (right ankle) will be ready to go in Game 2.

The playoffs come down to who can play better, more consistent defense. Thus far, the Wizards have stayed committed to the defensive end for 48 minutes. Maybe it was fatigue but the Hawks let Wall and Beal do whatever they want the entire game. They will have to throw different looks at them to get them uncomfortable and make other players step up.

Paul Millsap on Game 1 of the series, “Mistakes everywhere. Against a team like this in the second round of the playoffs, you’ve got to be at it for 48 minutes.”

The Wizards expect the Hawks to come out of the gate quick and throw the first punch. But just like Game 1 they have to continue to play physical defense and make all their shots contested. I’m sure Atlanta will hit more than 37 percent of their shots, but if they continue to rely heavily on the three-pointer it could be an early exit for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

Maybe playing only around 36 hours after closing out a first round series against the Brooklyn Nets hurt the Atlanta Hawks. However, the Wizards had a week off which can present a rust factor in the first game, especially on the road. They were consistent from start to finish and they were shell-shocked after a quick 37-point first quarter by the Hawks.

A big positive for the Hawks was their ability to win their frontcourt matchups. Al Horford and Paul Millsap combined to for 32 points, 29 rebounds and 15 assists. DeMarre Carroll also led the team in scoring with 24 points, but 21 of those came in the first half. The frontcourt trio of Marcin Gortat-Nene-Paul Pierce for Washington combined for only 31 points, 18 rebounds and two assists. Nene was held scoreless in 17 minutes of play, and committed two of the eight aforementioned turnovers for the Wizards.

The Wizards once again won the rebound margin 54-to-52, but it was the turnover differential that really spearheaded this victory. Washington averaged a little over 17 turnovers against this Hawks team in the regular season, but in Game 1 they only committed eight total turnovers. Atlanta’s offense feeds off turnovers but the Wizards were excellent in taking care of the ball. The Hawks only turned the ball over 11 times but the Wizards turned that into 18 points.

While Washington’s backcourt played phenomenal, the same can’t be said for Atlanta’s backcourt duo of Jeff Teague and Kyle Korver. They combined to score 24 points on 9-of-29 shooting from the field, including 4-of-14 from behind the arc. These two guys need to step up in Game 2 if the Hawks want to avoid losing their first two home games of this series.

Atlanta definitely struggled shooting the ball as they finished Game 1 shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from behind the arc. After getting of the gate strong by scoring 37 first quarter points on 64 percent shooting, they combined to only score 35 in the second half. Give credit to Washington for tightening up their defense, but the Hawks missed several open looks they’ve knocked down all season.

Bradley Beal has this to say about their focus level compared to last season, “Last we were just happy to be in the playoffs, just happy we moved on. We didn’t have many goals after the first round. This year, we expect more from ourselves. We’re really focused on what we need to continue to do to move forward.”

Bradley Beal led Washington in Game 1 with 28 points, tying his playoff career-high, despite spraining his ankle in the fourth quarter that forced him to leave the game. He did return towards the end of the quarter but he was removed once again as the pain was too severe to play on. John Wall added 18 points of his own while dishing out 13 assists. Wall also suffered a left wrist/hand injury during Sunday’s win, but he played through it and is expected to play tonight.

It’s no surprise this Washington team is on the rise, but nobody saw this level of dominance from and inexperienced group in only their fourth playoff series. They are improving right before our eyes and it’s the talented backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal who are leading the way.

Same story different series for the Washington Wizards as they hold a 1-0 series lead over their opponent in the playoffs on the road. Washington is now 8-1 in road playoff games the last two seasons, including 3-0 in this year’s postseason. The Wizards grabbed Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks with a score of 104-98.