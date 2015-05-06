Chicago Bulls - Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 NBA Scores in Game 2 (91-106)

Thanks for joining me tonight! I'm Parker White, continue to follow coverage of the NBA Playoffs here at VAVEL USA!!!

Cleveland Cavaliers stat leaders: LeBron James 33 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Kyrie Irving 21 points and 3 assists. Iman Shumpert 15 points and 7 rebounds. James Jones 17 points off the bench. Matthew Dellavedova 9 points and 9 assists off the bench. Tristan Thompson 5 points and 12 rebounds.

Chicago Bulls stat leaders: Jimmy Butler 18 points. Derrick Rose 14 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Pau Gasol 11 points and 5 rebounds. Mike Dunleavy and Nikola Mirotic had 8 points apiece. Taj Gibson scored 11 points off the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls in Game 2 106-91 to tie the series headed back to Chicago!!!

Cavaliers 106 Bulls 91

END OF 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (0:07) James Jones drains the corner three-pointer, his fifth of the game.

4th Quarter (0:27) Nikola Mirotic gets fouled. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (0:37) James Jones knocks down the long two-point field goal.

4th Quarter (1:02) Nazr Mohammed gets the offensive rebound and slams it home.

4th Quarter (1:30) Nikola Mirotic drives to the basket and makes the layup

4th Quarter (1:58) Nikola Mirotic gets fouled on the loose ball. Both teams over the foul limit. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (2:45) Matthew Dellavedova draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (2:58) Kirk Hinrich knocks down the three-pointer.

4th Quarter (3:30) Aaron Brooks draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (4:04) Nikola Mirotic converts the layup.

4th Quarter (4:25) Matthew Dellavedova sets up Tristan Thomspon for the alley-oop SLAM!!!

Cavaliers 98 Bulls 76

Cavaliers Timeout

Both teams miss shots on the offensive end.

4th Quarter (5:37) LeBron James comes out of the timeout and drives to the basket drawing the foul. Makes both free throws.

Cavaliers 96 Bulls 76

Cavaliers Timeout

4th Quarter (6:20) Tristan Thompson makes a close range shot.

4th Quarter (6:42) Aaron Brooks drives to the basket and makes the layup. That's his first bucket of the game.

4th Quarter (7:05) Iman Shumpert gets fouled. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (7:45) shot clock violation on the Cavaliers

4th Quarter (8:47) LeBron James makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Cavaliers 91 Bulls 74

Official Timeout

4th Quarter (8:47) LeBron James drives and is fouled. Will head to the free throw line after the break.

4th Quarter (9:55) Kyrie Irving is fouled once again on a three-point attempt. Makes 2 of 3 free throws.

4th Quarter (10:14) Tony Snell knocks down the corner three-pointer.

4th Quarter (11:33) Kyrie Irving makes the layup to start the quarter.

Cavaliers 87 Bulls 71

END OF 3RD QUARTER

3rd Quarter (0:00) Neither team scores to end the quarter.

3rd Quarter (0:50) Kirk Hinrich enters the game and makes the close range shot.

3rd Quarter (1:11) LeBron James makes another strong move to the basket on the pick and roll and glides through the air for the layup! Can't be stopped tonight!

3rd Quarter (1:42) Tristan Thompson draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (2:12) LeBron James misses his own shot but stays with it and gets the second chance layup.

3rd Quarter (2:31) Pau Gasol makes both free throws.

Cavaliers 82 Bulls 67

Bulls Timeout

3rd Quarter (2:31) Pau Gasol draws the foul and will head to the free throw line after the timeout.

3rd Quarter (2:47) LeBron James makes the close range bucket.

3rd Quarter (3:10) Taj Gibson enters the game a knocks down the mid range jumper.

3rd Quarter (3:36) Cleveland gets the offensive rebound, and LeBron James kicks it out to James Jones for the three-pointer!!!

3rd Quarter (4:13) Joakim Noah makes the close range shot.

3rd Quarter (4:35) James Jones hits the three-pointer

3rd Quarter (4:54) Jimmy Butler responds with a layup of his own.

Iman Shumpert with a groin strain. Is probable to return and is on the exercise bike

3rd Quarter (5:13) LeBron James makes the layup to stop the bleeding.

3rd Quarter (5:33) Shot clock violation after LeBron completely misses on the jumper

Bulls on 14-0 run!!!

3rd Quarter (6:03) Jimmy Butler knocks down a three-pointer.

No clear diagnosis on Iman Shumpert but it doesn't seem good.

3rd Quarter (6:44) Jimmy Butler gets the steal, Derrick Rose grabs the offensive rebound and finds Pau Gasol for the easy close range shot.

Bulls on 9-0 run!!!

3rd Quarter (7:41) Derrick Rose drains the three-pointer.

Cavaliers 72 Bulls 53

Cavaliers Timeout

3rd Quarter (7:58) Derrick Rose hits the one-handed bank shot going to his right.

3rd Quarter (8:25) Jimmy Butler gets the steal and makes the transition layup set up by Derrick Rose.

3rd Quarter (8:40) Pau Gasol converts the bank shot.

3rd Quarter (8:57) Kyrie Irving makes the close range shot.

Iman Shumpert had to come out of the game with an injury. Will keep you updated.

3rd Quarter (9:17) Kyrie Irving is fouled by on a three-point attempt. Makes 2 of 3 free throws.

3rd Quarter (10:07) Cleveland gets the offensive rebound, LeBron James finds Iman Shumpert back door for the dunk!!!

3rd Quarter (10:49) Timofey Mozgov goes right at Gasol and finishes the tough basket in the paint.

3rd Quarter (11:21) Derrick Rose begins the quarter with a mid range jumper.

Second half has begun!!!

Chicago turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, while Cleveland turned the ball over only 3 times.

The Bulls shot 40.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent (3-of-7) from behind the arc. The Cavaliers shot 48.9 percent from the field and 60 percent (9-of-15) from behind the arc.

Cleveland Cavaliers stat leaders at halftime: LeBron James 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Iman Shumpert 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Kyrie Irving 11 points. Matthew Dellavedova 8 points and 5 assists off the bench.

Chicago Bulls stat leaders at halfime: Jimmy Butler 11 points. Taj Gibson 9 points off the bench. Mike Dunleavy 8 points and 4 rebounds. Derrick Rose 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Cavaliers 64 Bulls 45

END OF 2ND QUARTER

2nd Quarter (0:00) LeBron James grabbed the offensive rebound, but he didn't convert the last second shot as time expired.

Cavaliers 64 Bulls 45

Cavaliers Timeout

2nd Quarter (0:47) Pau Gasol heads to the free throw line once again. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:10) Pau Gasol draws the foul on Kendrick Perkins. Perkins is also called for a technical. Mike Dunleavy makes the technical free throw. Gasol makes 1 of 2 free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:17) Kyrie Irving responds with a mid range jumper.

2nd Quarter (1:37) Pau Gasol makes his first bucket of the game.

2nd Quarter (1:55) LeBron James misses the fast break layup, but he gets the offensive board and lays it back up.

2nd Quarter (2:44) LeBron James blocks Derrick Rose's layup attempt!!! The man is everywhere tonight!!!

Cavaliers 60 Bulls 39

Bulls Timeout

LeBron James is on a mission tonight!!! Already has 20 first half points!!! He is driving with reckless abandon and the Bulls can't stop him!!!

2nd Quarter (3:24) LeBron James drives past his defender and SLAMS it on the defender with the right hand!!!

2nd Quarter (3:57) LeBron James takes the ball down court and isn't stopped, converts the easy layup.

2nd Quarter (4:36) Jimmy Butler draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (4:57) LeBron James missed the baseline jumper, but Matthew Dellavedova knocks down his second three-pointer on the second chance opportunity.

Cavaliers 53 Bulls 37

Cavaliers Timeout

2nd Quarter (5:33) Mike Dunleavy drives strong through the middle of the lane and SLAMS it home!!!

2nd Quarter (6:03) Iman Shumpert makes ANOTHER three-pointer!!!

2nd Quarter (6:20) Jimmy Butler makes the 25-foot jumper.

2nd Quarter (6:42) LeBron James makes his way to the basket and makes the layup. 16 points for James!!!

2nd Quarter (7:31) Jimmy Butler makes the bonus free throw.

Cavaliers 48 Bulls 31

Official Timeout

2nd Quarter (7:31) Jimmy Butler makes the layup on the fast break, plus the foul.

2nd Quarter (8:11) Joakim Noah gets the offensive rebound and tips in back in.

2nd Quarter (8:34) After a missed transition dunk by Mozgov, Matthew Dellavedova knocks down another three-pointer for Cleveland!!!

2nd Quarter (9:05) Kyrie Irving draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (9:21) Derrick Rose hits the close range shot.

2nd Quarter (9:36) James Jones responds with a three-pointer.

2nd Quarter (10:00) Taj Gibson hits another close range shot

2nd Quarter (10:41) Kyrie Irving makes the driving layup.

2nd Quarter (10:56) Derrick Rose knocks down the three-pointer from the top of the key

2nd Quarter (11:13) Kendrick Perkins gets fouled. Misses both free throws.

2nd Quarter (11:33) Taj Gibson converts the dunk for the first bucket of the quarter.

The Bulls went 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) from the floor and turned the ball over 7 times for 13 Cavalier points. The Cavaliers went 13-of-20 (65 percent) from the floor, including 5-of-6 from behind the arc.

Cavaliers 38 Bulls 18

END OF 1ST QUARTER

1st Quarter (0:00) Derrick Rose knocks down the mid range jumper as time expired in the quarter!!! Big bucket for the Bulls!!!

1st Quarter (0:18) Kyrie Irving drives to the rim and draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (0:33) Jimmy Butler is fouled. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (0:43) James Jones hits the corner three-pointer as the shock clock was expiring.

1st Quarter (1:31) Kyrie Irving knocks down another Cavalier three-pointer.

1st Quarter (2:00) LeBron James comes out of the timeout and knocks down the mid range jumper.

Cavaliers 28 Bulls 14

Cavaliers Timeout

1st Quarter (2:17) Kirk Hinrich responds with a three-pointer.

1st Quarter (2:41) Matthew Dellavedova hits the close range jumper

1st Quarter (2:55) Taj Gibson knocks down the mid range jumper

1st Quarter (3:15) LeBron James hits the step back jumper.

1st Quarter (3:30) Taj Gibson is fouled. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (3:49) Taj Gibson converts the dunk

1st Quarter (4:25) LeBron James makes the close range shot. He already has 10 points in the game.

Both teams are already over the foul limit

1st Quarter (4:43) Chicago turns the ball over once again. LeBron James motors his way down court and is wrapped up before he could make the layup. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (4:58) Iman Shumpert gets fouled from behind on the jump shot attempt. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (5:15) Jimmy Butler draws the foul on the shot attempt. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (5:29) Iman Shumpert makes his third three-pointer of the quarter!!!

1st Quarter (5:58) LeBron James gets fouled at the rim. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (6:09) Timofey Mozgov capitalizes on the second chance effort with a tough layup in the paint.

1st Quarter (6:39) Mike Dunleavy makes a strong move the rim and makes the layup on a Bulls second chance effort. He was also fouled on the play. Made the and-one free throw.

Cleveland has started 5-of-7 from the field including two three-pointers.

Chicago has started the game 1-of-6 from the field with four turnovers that led to seven Cleveland points.

Cavaliers 13 Bulls 2

Bulls Timeout

1st Quarter (7:34) Chicago continues to miss open shots. Iman Shumpert knocks down his second three-pointer of the quarter.

1st Quarter (8:09) Both teams trade turnovers, LeBron James powers his way in the post, makse the up and under layup and draws the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

1st Quarter (9:10) Joakim Noah gets fouled. Misses both free throws.

1st Quarter (9:20) The Bulls record their third turnover, and LeBron James converts the baby hook across the lane.

1st Quarter (9:47) Iman Shumpert gets the steal and then drains the three-pointer.

1st Quarter (10:30) Joakim Noah finds Mike Dunleavy on the back cut for the layup.

1st Quarter (10:48) After a couple misses by both teams, Timofey Mozgov makes the close range shot for the first bucket of the game.

Here we go!!! Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers has begun!!!!

1o minutes till gametime!!!

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup: PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Iman Shumpert, SF: LeBron James, PF: Tristan Thompson, C: Timofey Mozgov

Chicago Bulls starting lineup: PG: Derrick Rose, SG: Jimmy Butler, SF: Mike Dunleavy, PF: Pau Gasol, C: Joakim Noah

We are an hour away from gametime between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals!!!

The circumstances that Blatt is talking about is Smith's two-game absence and Kevin Love's season-ending shoulder injury. Certainly, it takes away more depth from the Cavs but if they can survive Game 2, then maybe this team can be a little better when Smith returns in Game 3. They will definitely get more scoring and three-point shooting with Smith back in the lineup the following game.

"Coming in, we knew what the circumstances were," Coach David Blatt said. "We knew what we were looking at but we had to go through it to learn from it. Now we have and hopefully we come out a lot better."

One thing for sure is that LeBron James will not allow his team to go down 0-2 heading back to Chicago. We could expect a more aggressive, assertive, and efficient LeBron James in this game. He will certainly also be active defensively. Obviously this is a must win for the Cavs, and it will take a team effort for them to knot the series going back to Chicago.

As a result, the Bulls found quality shots and hit 50 percent of their attempts. The Cavaliers were slow on their defensive rotations, leaving Gasol open for mid-range jumper shots. They need better communication and defensive energy in this game to be able to tie this series up.

What was more surprising in Game 1 was that the Cavs dominated the painted area, 46-24, despite the Bulls being the lengthier team. Chicago was more so finding offense off Derrick Rose penetrations, as he was doing a fine job of getting to the basket and kicking it out to shooters. "Derrick was making the right plays every time," Butler said.

Though, the lack of depth is costing the Cavaliers and the statistic below is proof of that. Although the Bulls didn't go deep into their bench as well and hardly played their bench guys outside of Taj Gibson, but they received slightly better production from their second unit. Surprisingly, Nikola Mirotic, who has had a terrific rookie campaign, played just two minutes. Perhaps we can expect him to see more action in this game.

The disappointing part in Cleveland's loss was that Irving, James, and Shumpert combined for 71 points, while the rest of the team combined to score just 21 points. That cannot happen in a playoff game at home. Others need to step up and make shots.

Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 30 points and six assists on 10 of 23 shooting. Iman Shumpert, who took the starting two guard role in place of the suspended J.R. Smith, scored 22 points while hitting four triples.

James was held to 19 points on 9 of 22 shooting, including six turnovers. He did collect 15 rebounds and pile up nine assists, almost a triple-double, but his costly miscues and poor shooting hurt the team. "We all have to be better. I have to be better. I wasn't that good," James said after the loss.

Jimmy Butler had a typical 20-point game and also added six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. He did a phenomenal job of defending LeBron James on the defensive end as well, which is the most important thing for the Bulls.

Derrick Rose also had a sensational outing in Game 1. He poured in 25 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists and was significantly clean with the ball, only committing two turnovers. Rose's play could be a determining factor in this series. He doesn't necessarily have to score points in bunches, but he just needs to limit turnovers and be efficient on a consistent basis.

To counter Gasol's remarkable play and matchup better, the Cavaliers will start Tristan Thompson in this game. They started Mike Miller in the first game and the downsizing cost them. Cleveland needs more physicality, defense, and rebounding in the paint to help Timofey Mozgov, so this may be a good adjustment for them. Also, they may need to give Kendrick Perkins some minutes just to have another physical force on defense. Miller had three points in 16 minutes of play and was a team worst minus-20 on the floor.

Pau Gasol was a matchup nightmare for the Cavaliers in Game 1. He put in 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in 35 minutes of play on 10 of 16 shooting. Since the Cavaliers were playing small ball, Gasol was having himself a field day, with most of his points off wide open mid-range jumpers.

Gasol's shot chart:

Here are the full highlights of Game 1:



The Chicago Bulls came into Cleveland in Game 1 and conquered the Cavaliers from start to finish. It was a wire-to-wire 99-92 victory for the Bulls, as it marked the first time that a LeBron James team lost wire to wire at home in a playoffs game.

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Game 2 of this Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, the Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live score from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. I am your host for the night, Parker White.