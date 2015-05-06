Paul George Donates To Fan With Cerebral Palsy

INDIANAPOLIS -- After meeting Daisy Esterline about a year and a half ago, Paul George donated $10,000 to the 11-year old's family. Daisy suffers from cerebral palsy, and her family needed a wheelchair accessible van to help drive her. The family simply couldn't do it alone, so they decided to make a GoFundMe page to help raise money.

Paul George noticed the GoFundMe page and decided to donate $10,000 to help the cause. Along with an anonymous donation of $6,000, the wheelchair accessible van was becoming a very likely option for the family. Other people made smaller donations, those obviously help too, but it is nice to see a pro-athlete helping out their community.

It's nice to see that Paul George is helping out the people of the Indianapolis community. Don't forget, Paul George does a lot to help the community with the PacersCares foundation. This was just one of his many acts of kindness. Great job Paul, keep up the good work on the court and in the community.

The video at the beginning of the article was courtesy of RTV6 Indianapolis, a local news station. Not only is it nice to see Paul George do something like this, it is also nice to see the news giving this air time. Often times they get caught up in negative stories, neglecting to report on the positive stories.

For reference, the GoFundMe goal was for $12,000. Paul George alone contributed 83.3 percent of the goal. When added to the anonymous donation of $6,000, the GoFundMe surpassed their goal by over $4,000. The family said that they will be likely able to get a van with the donations this week. The goal was met and was met quickly.