Houston Rockets Overcome Adversity To Even The Series At One Against The Clippers
AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, James Nielsen

After a flat out disgraceful performance in Game 1, the Houston Rockets were able to even the series out with the leadership of their dynamic duo. Behind Harden's 32 points and Howard's double-double performance of 24 points and 16 rebounds, the Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 115-109, ending their two-game homestand.

Houston started the game strong, attacking the rim which led to a 35-24 first quarter lead.

Through a series of transition buckets and Houston's lack of effort on getting back, the Clippers torched Houston for 41 points in the second quarter, marking the most points given up in a quarter this season by Houston. The 41-point effort gave Los Angeles a 65-56 lead heading into the half.

Down nine coming out of the half, Houston slowly chipped away at the deficit by buckling down on defense and capitalizing on transition opportunities.

With a more focused effort on defense in the second half, Houston ultimately sealed the victory with the help of a James Harden 16-point fourth quarter and what is without a doubt a Sportscenter NOT Top 10 play of the year by the one and only... Austin Rivers.