The King Back In Dominant Form Against The Bulls

Before last night's Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Confernce semi-finals series between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, it was announced that LeBron James would go back to wearing his headband. You would have thought this was breaking news on CNN and in the Bulls' case, it was a tragedy. James had not been wearing his headband lately, explaining to reporters why, "I did it because I wanted to look like my teammates. Just wanted to be one." Nothing more than that. The King was definitely more than that last night, and broke out the headband to show for it.

In 33 minutes of play, LeBron racked up 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Throughout the game, the Cavs were making it a priority to get the ball to James almost immediately in the post. Jimmy Butler, who did a great job of limiting LeBron in Game 1, struggled tremendously to just stay in front of him in Game 2. The Bulls help defense was lackadaisical, which made it easy for LeBron to get his points inside the paint and also create for his teammates. The 11-time NBA All-Star finished the game shooting 13-29 in which all of his made shots were two-point field goals. Although he did settle in some possessions for long range two-pointers, he was most effective from 15 feet and in front of the hoop. He only attempted two three-point shots, which supports the fact that he had an "attack the rim" mindset.

After the Game 1 loss, everyone jumped on the notion that the Cavs would not be able to win without Kevin Love and in order to do so, Kyrie Irving and LeBron would have to have huge games. Irving finished with 21 points but it was the three-point shooting from Iman Shumpert and James Jones that kept the Bulls down. In the absence of J.R. Smith sitting out his last game of his suspension from the Boston Celtics series, Shumpert and Jones shot a combined 9 for 16 from deep.

J.R. Smith will be back in Game 3 at Chicago. The decision to either bring him off the bench since Shumpert has played tremendous this series will be up to head coach David Blatt. Either way, it is a good problem to have considering the Cavs' bench production has been limited at best and Smith or Shumpert can bring scoring in those positions. Blatt made the adjustment of switching Mike Miller out of the startine lineup for Tristan Thompson who gives the Cavs a better match up with the big men, while also moving LeBron back to his preferred position of small forward. If the NBA sees the same four-time MVP we did in Game 2 for the rest of this series and the playoffs in the entirety, there may not be any team that can stop the Cavs from winning the title.