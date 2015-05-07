The King Back In Dominant Form Against The Bulls

Before last night's Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Confernce semi-finals series between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, it was announced that LeBron James would go back to wearing his headband. You would have thought this was breaking news on CNN and in the Bulls' case, it was a tragedy. James had not been wearing his headband lately, explaining to reporters why, "I did it because I wanted to look like my teammates. Just wanted to be one." Nothing more than that. The King was definitely more than that last night, and broke out the headband to show for it.

In 33 minutes of play, LeBron racked up 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Throughout the game, the Cavs were making it a priority to get the ball to James almost immediately in the post. Jimmy Butler, who did a great job of limiting LeBron in Game 1, struggled tremendously to just stay in front of him in Game 2. The Bulls help defense was lackadaisical, which made it easy for LeBron to get his points inside the paint and also create for his teammates. The 11-time NBA All-Star finished the game shooting 13-29 in which all of his made shots were two-point field goals. Although he did settle in some possessions for long range two-pointers, he was most effective from 15 feet and in front of the hoop. He only attempted two three-point shots, which supports the fact that he had an "attack the rim" mindset.