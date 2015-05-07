Where Will There Be Justise?

Justise Winslow finished his freshman year at Duke University by winning a National Championship, not a bad way to close out his only year with the Blue Devils. Winslow declared for the 2015 NBA Draft, but where will he land?

The draft order has yet to be decided, but it's an easy guess as to which teams will be making picks. Winslow is a top-10 talent and will help any team fill their need at the wing. Here's a video highlighting Winslow and his strengths as a player: 