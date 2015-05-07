Where Will There Be Justise?

Justise Winslow finished his freshman year at Duke University by winning a National Championship, not a bad way to close out his only year with the Blue Devils. Winslow declared for the 2015 NBA Draft, but where will he land?

The draft order has yet to be decided, but it's an easy guess as to which teams will be making picks. Winslow is a top-10 talent and will help any team fill their need at the wing. Here's a video highlighting Winslow and his strengths as a player:

Winslow clearly brings a number of different things to the table and can be an asset to young teams looking for another piece. It's possible Winslow could fall to the Lakers, who would be wise to snatch him up. The Lakers roster is full of power forwards and guards, as they lack a true small forward who is as versatile as Winslow. Pairing him with Julius Randle and letting Jordan Clarkson grow can put the Lakers on a proper path to rebuilding.

The Detroit Pistons would probably be on the market for a young wing to compliment Reggie Jackson. Winslow can play off the ball, which would allow Jackson to play his game without disrupting Winslow's. Winslow would also give big man Andre Drummond help with scoring and rebounding.

The Denver Nuggets could use a small forward to backup starter Danilo Gallinari. Winslow could provide an offensive punch and defensive prowess to help Denver become a more defensive minded bunch come next season.

It'd be interesting to see if the Boston Celtics could pull anything off, given Winslow would fill a glaring need for Boston at the wing postion, which has been vacant since the departure of Paul Pierce. A Winslow-Smart-Bradley combination would be very interesting to watch. Jae Crowder is a player Boston is looking to re-sign, and if Boston gets its hands on Winslow, Brad Stevens could go with a Bradley-Smart-Crowder-Winslow lineup at times. Yes, it would be small, but it would be an effective defensive unit.

It's unlikely Winslow goes in the top-3, but if the Sixers are in that three spot, don't be surprised if they jump on him. Philadelphia's roster was made up of no-name D-League players, coupled with Nerlens Noel and Jason Richardson. If the Sixers want to start winning, grabbing Winslow to plug into their small forward position could help. Nerlens Noel proved over this past season that he has a high ceiling, and bringing in Winslow could start solidifying the Sixers frontcourt.

Winslow is a hard-working kid who shot at a 41 percent clip from three-point range this season. He's a high energy guy who hustles for every loose ball and rebound. It's possible Winslow goes higher than expected due to his high motor. He averaged 13 points and seven rebounds a game in the regular season for the Blue Devils, but played an exceptional NCAA tournament. Winslow had 21 against Utah, 16 against Gonzaga, and 19 against Michigan State. While he only had 11 in the National Championship game against Wisconsin, he hauled in nine rebounds and had three blocks. He had multiple games with double-digit rebounds in the tournament, making his value rise.

Wherever Winslow goes, he will help. A young guy with a high motor, who is known as a hard-worker and constantly brings energy, will go pretty quickly for GM's who are desperate to make their clubs relevant again.