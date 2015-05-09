Golden State Warriors - Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 NBA Playoffs (89-99)

Final: I am Vahan Shakhpazyan, saying so long. Thanks for following my Live. Good night, folks, and hope to have you guys back for more playoff Lives tomorrow here on VAVEL USA.

Final: Game 4 will be on Monday, May 11th, in Memphis.

Final: The Warriors uncharacteristically shot 67.9 percent from the foul line. Thompson had three misses, Curry had two.

Final: Curry ended with 23 points but shot 2 of 10 from downtown and had four turnovers.

Final: Gasol finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Randolph added 22 points and eight rebounds.

Final: Grizzlies dominated the paint, 46-32. They also held the Warriors to 23 percent shooting from three-point range.

Final: Grizzlies go up 2-1 in the series, making Game 4 a must win for the Warriors.

Final: Warriors 89 Grizzlies 99.

​4th Quarter (:00): That does it!! Grizzlies win!

​4th Quarter (:29): Warriors turn it over out of the timeout. Terrible!

​Timeout Warriors.

​4th Quarter (:30): Conley buries both free throws.

​4th Quarter (:30): Warriors foul Conley. This one is all but over. Conley to the line for two.

​4th Quarter (:32): Curry makes just 1 of 2.

​4th Quarter (:33): Curry is fouled and he heads to the line for two.

​4th Quarter (:39): Conley in the lane, gets a layup!! That should do it, folks!

​4th Quarter (1:00): Curry misses a three, Grizzlies grab rebound and they are in full control!

​4th Quarter (1:09): Warriors 88 Grizzlies 95.

​4th Quarter (1:09): Draymond Green pushes and loses the ball which leads to an Allen layup on the other end. Timeout Golden State!

​4th Quarter (1:45): Iguodala hits the free throw. Grizzlies up 5.

​4th Quarter (1:45): Yep, Gasol's three has been changed to a two.

​4th Quarter (1:45): Officials checking to see if Gasol's shot was a three or two. Looks like he is on the line.

​4th Quarter (1:45): Iguodala drives to the lane, gets the layup and a foul. Gasol has fouled out!!

​4th Quarter (2:06): Gasol just threw up a miraculous three with the shot clock expiring!!! WOWOW!!

​4th Quarter (2:32): Green gets 1 of 2.

​4th Quarter (2:32): Green is pushed on his back and he heads to the line. Gasol just picked up his fifth foul.

Timeout Warriors!

​4th Quarter (2:46): Warriors 84 Grizzlies 91.

​4th Quarter (2:46): Courtney Lee hits a huuuuge three!!!

​4th Quarter (3:15): Another steal and Barnes goes coast to coast for a layup!

​4th Quarter (3:36): Curry gets the first and Draymond Green is called for a lane violation on the second attempt.

​4th Quarter (3:36): Curry is tripped a fouled. He will now head to the line.

​4th Quarter (4:04): Green hits both free throws. 7-point game.

​4th Quarter (4:04): Gasol is called for a loose ball foul. Draymond Green will head to the line.

​4th Quarter (4:28): Barnes stuffs it with both hands over Gasol!

​4th Quarter (4:41): Randolph bangs in the post and gets another one.

​4th Quarter (5:06): Iguodala gets 1 of 2.

​4th Quarter (5:06): Iguodala is hacked and fouled. He goes to the line for two.

​4th Quarter (5:41): Thompson uses a shot fake, and finds himself an open three.

​4th Quarter (5:54): Conley hits 1 of 2.

Timeout!

​4th Quarter (5:54): Warriors 73 Grizzlies 85.

​4th Quarter (5:54): Conley turns the corner and draws a foul.

​4th Quarter (6:15): Barnes gets both.

​4th Quarter (6:15): Now Harrison Barnes is fouled in the backcourt. Not a good foul by Carter.

​4th Quarter (6:38): Wow! Thompson misses both!

​4th Quarter (6:38): Thompson is fouled by Gasol and heads to the line. Grizzlies over the limit.

​4th Quarter (6:50): Grizzlies have 20 points off turnovers. Warriors only four. Huge difference.

​4th Quarter (8:00): Allen steals another one, but Thompson rejects Udrih's layup attempt!

​4th Quarter (8:33): Iguodala hits 1 of 2.

​4th Quarter (8:33): Iguodala is striped and fouled. He heads to the line.

​4th Quarter (8:53): Jeff Green hits a mid-range jumper.

​4th Quarter (9:34): Speights limps to the locker room after scoring six points here in the fourth quarter.

Timeout Grizzlies!

​4th Quarter (9:34): Warriors 70 Grizzlies 83.

​4th Quarter (9:34): Great push of the ball by Draymond Green and an even nicer pass to Speights who gets two easy points inside.

​4th Quarter (9:57): Speights makes two of two.

​4th Quarter (9:57): Speights gets a steal and takes it all the way to draw a foul on Udrih.

​4th Quarter (10:13): Speights drills a top of the key jump shot.

​4th Quarter (10:38): Randolph continues to pile it on. Hits a corner jumper!

​4th Quarter (11:44): Udrih gets both foul shots.

4th Quarter (11:44): Udrih gets to the lane and draws a shooting foul on Speights.

​3rd Quarter (:00): The Warriors just can't figure it out.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Warriors 64 Grizzlies 79.

​3rd Quarter (:00): The quarter is over. The Warriors started off the quarter pretty well, but Randolph took over late to push the Grizzlies lead back to double digits.

​3rd Quarter (:25): Curry makes both.

​3rd Quarter (:25): Curry uses a fake to draw a foul on Jeff Green.

​3rd Quarter (:33): Udrih gets one of two.

​3rd Quarter (:33): Udrih is fouled 45-feet out. Terrible foul by Barbosa.

​3rd Quarter (:38): Ezeli answers with a jump hook.

​3rd Quarter (:51): Z-Bo to the basket again, gets a reverse layup. Grizzlies up 18!

​3rd Quarter (1:25): Randolph gets both!

​3rd Quarter (1:25): Randolph now takes it to the paint and draws a foul.

​3rd Quarter (2:00): Randolph tosses up a quick shot with the shot clock at one and knocks it down. Incredible!

​3rd Quarter (2:27): Iguodala rattles home a pull up jumper. That's his first field goal of the game.

Official timeout. Harrison Barnes is bleeding from his arm.

​3rd Quarter (2:36): Warriors 58 Grizzlies 72.

​3rd Quarter (2:44): Koufos hits a jump hook in the lane. He has yet to miss.

​3rd Quarter (3:02): Curry hits a tough corner two.

​3rd Quarter (3:20): Lee drills a three!

​3rd Quarter (3:46): Randolph knocks down a mid-range jumper.

​3rd Quarter (4:01): But the Warriors continue to turn it over.

​3rd Quarter (4:07): Better paint defense by the Warriors. They are grinding down low with Gasol.

​3rd Quarter (4:48): What a beautiful move by Barnes, using a fake and a drop step to get two near the rim.

​3rd Quarter (5:14): Defensive three second is called on the Warriors. Lee hits the technical free throw.

​3rd Quarter (5:41): Gasol gets the second of two after the timeout.

​3rd Quarter (5:41): Warriors 54 Grizzlies 63.

​3rd Quarter (5:41): Gasol hits his first foul shot and we have a timeout in between.

​3rd Quarter (5:41): Gasol glides to the rim, couldn't get it to go but he got fouled. Bogut picks up his fourth foul.

​3rd Quarter (6:21): Thompson just picked up his fourth foul. That's costly.

​3rd Quarter (7:08): Allen cuts to the lane and finishes strong at the rim. The Warriors are doubling off Allen, forcing him to beat them.

​3rd Quarter (7:44): Grizzlies worst defensive possession, they left Curry open for a three!

​3rd Quarter (8:14): Randolph misses his first attempt, follows through and puts in his second attempt.

Timeout!

​3rd Quarter (8:36): Warriors 51 Grizzlies 58.

​3rd Quarter (8:36): Thompson drills a three!!

​3rd Quarter (9:07): Curry gracefully takes it in for a layup!

Official timeout. Conley is bleeding from the eyebrow.

​3rd Quarter (9:40): Warriors 46 Grizzlies 58.

​3rd Quarter (9:58): Thompson takes it in for two on the fast break.

​3rd Quarter (10:52): Allen hits a corner jumper. The Warriors are playing off of him.

​3rd Quarter (11:12): Green scoreless in the first half, knocks down a three!

​3rd Quarter (11:27): Gasol gets 1 of 2.

​3rd Quarter (11:27): Gasol continues to dominate the Warriors in the paint. He will head to the line.

3rd Quarter (11:47): Thompson starts the third quarter with a jumper.

Halftime: Grizzlies are outscoring the Warriors in the paint, 34-16.

Halftime: Curry has 12 points but he is shooing 5 of 13 and has four turnovers.

Halftime: Grizzlies defense is doing it again. They are holding the Warriors to 38 percent shooting from the field and 15 percent from three-point distance.

Halftime: Warriors 39 Grizzlies 55.

​2nd Quarter (:00): Terrific defense by the Grizzlies to end the half. What a defensive clinic. This is inspiring.

​2nd Quarter (:31): Allen steals the ball again and goes coast to coast for a layup!

​2nd Quarter (1:03): Curry banks in a tough, tough jumper.

​2nd Quarter (1:11): Randolph gets fouled and he hits two free throws.

​2nd Quarter (1:20): Wow! How about the defense by Tony Allen on the other end. He hounds Thompson and forces him to turn it over.

​2nd Quarter (1:56): Actually no free throws for Gasol. Memphis comes out of the timeout and a Tony Allen offensive goal tending happens.

​2nd Quarter (1:56): Warriors 37 Grizzlies 51.

​2nd Quarter (1:56): Gasol is fouled again.

​2nd Quarter (2:39): Barnes bangs in another jumper. 4 for 4 start for him.

​2nd Quarter (3:17): But again, Gasol is destroying the Warriors in the paint.

​2nd Quarter (3:35): Curry finally, finally hits a three. Just barely bounces in.

​2nd Quarter (3:45): Warriors 32 Grizzlies 49.

​2nd Quarter (3:45): Allen steals it from Green, takes it all the way, misses the layup, but Jeff Green cleans it up.

​2nd Quarter (4:36): Barnes hits a turnaround corner jumper.

​2nd Quarter (4:50): Conley drills a three!

​2nd Quarter (5:14): Gasol gets both to go down.

​2nd Quarter (5:14): Another foul on Bogut, putting Gasol back to the line.

​2nd Quarter (5:33): Thompson gets one of two.

​2nd Quarter (5:33): Thompson gets hacked and fouled on the other end.

​2nd Quarter (5:40): Gasol slips inside for yet another two.

​2nd Quarter (6:18): Curry finally gets one to go down, a corner deuce.

​2nd Quarter (6:26): Gasol drains both foul shots.

​2nd Quarter (6:26): Gasol is bumped by Bogut. He heads to the line.

​2nd Quarter (6:45): Thompson curls around the lane and finally drops one in the painted area.

​2nd Quarter (7:02): Jeff Green knocks down a corner triple!

​2nd Quarter (7:14): Very little ball movement by the Warriors. That is uncharacteristic of them.

​2nd Quarter (7:14): Grizzlies are hurting the Warriors in the paint, outscoring them 26-14.

Timeout Grizzlies!

​2nd Quarter (7:14): Warriors 24 Grizzlies 35.

​2nd Quarter (7:47): The FedEx Forum is going nuts!

​2nd Quarter (8:08): Gasol misses a mid-range shot, but Carter pulls down the offensive rebound and finishes strong near the rim.

​2nd Quarter (8:35): Gasol spins and finds two more in the paint.

​2nd Quarter (8:55): Iguodala nails both free throws.

​2nd Quarter (8:55): Iguodala is fouled on his jumper, and he heads to the line for two.

​2nd Quarter (9:08): Udrih off the curl, swishes in a mid-range jumper.

​2nd Quarter (9:41): Livingston quickly answers with a bank shot on the floater.

​2nd Quarter (9:47): Gasol gets in for two more.

Timeout Warriors!

​2nd Quarter (10:36): Warriors 20 Grizzlies 27.

​2nd Quarter (10:36): Udrih takes it to the hole and finishes with a reverse layup.

​2nd Quarter (10:58): Udrih finds Koufos on the dive and he dunks it home! Great start for Koufos.

2nd Quarter (11:24): Thompson picks up his second foul.

1st Quarter (:00): Warriors had four turnovers, which led to seven points for the Grizzlies.

1st Quarter (:00): The Grizzlies pounded it inside throughout the first quarter.

1st Quarter (:00): Despite Curry struggling, the Warriors are only down three. Curry has four points on 2 of 7 shooting from the field and 0 for 3 from downtown.

1st Quarter (:00): That does it for the first. Just one three-pointer for the Warriors in that quarter.

1st Quarter (:00): Warriors 20 Grizzlies 23.

1st Quarter (:30): Lee finds Koufos down low after forcing a turnover.

1st Quarter (:45): Carter flies down the lane and flips one in.

1st Quarter (:56): Speights makes 1 of 2.

1st Quarter (:56): Speights is shoved to the ground, and he will go to the line for two free throws.

1st Quarter (1:29): Speights buries a long jumper.

1st Quarter (2:07): Koufos tips in a missed jumper by Jeff Green.

1st Quarter (2:40): Curry is 2 for 7 to start. He has missed some good looks.

1st Quarter (3:21): Love seeing the wrestling match between Zach Randolph and Draymond Green down low. Two big bodies playing physical basketball.

Timeout Warriors!

1st Quarter (3:21): Warriors 17 Grizzlies 17.

1st Quarter (3:26): Gasol with the drop step to find two deep in the paint.

1st Quarter (3:40): Curry is cold from outside.

1st Quarter (4:42): Bogut tips home a miss layup by Green. Great work on the offensive glass by the Warriors to start this one.

1st Quarter (4:57): Conley shakes off Barbosa and hits a step back three!

1st Quarter (5:25): Lee knocks down a floater.

1st Quarter (5:38): And Barnes responds with a jump hook from the short corner.

1st Quarter (5:56): Randolph with a beautiful spin move to find two more inside.

1st Quarter (6:11): Thompson and Curry have 11 of the first 13 points for GSW.

1st Quarter (6:11): Still too much three-point shooting by the Warriors.

Timeout!

1st Quarter (6:11): Warriors 13 Grizzlies 8.

1st Quarter (6:18): Barnes pulls down an offensive rebound and puts it back in. 6-0 Warriors spurt.

1st Quarter (6:59): Curry and Thompson run a 2 on 1 break to perfection which leads to a Thompson layup.

1st Quarter (7:27): Curry banks in a runner.

1st Quarter (8:10): Gasol is fouled and hits both free throws.

1st Quarter (8:36): Randolph charges inside the paint again for another score.

1st Quarter (9:26): Thompson runs down the floor and drains a three. This after an air ball three the previous possession.

1st Quarter (9:58): Randolph bangs inside with Green and scores over him.

1st Quarter (10:33): Lee explodes to the basket for a dunk in transition!

1st Quarter (11:04): Thompson hits a corner J. Good sign.

1st Quarter (11:28): Green finds Curry in semi-transition for an easy reverse layup to get things going.

1st Quarter (12:00): We are underway!

Almost game time! Are you guys ready?

About 20 minutes until tipoff!

"Rust and conditioning is not a factor with a break like this," Steve Kerr said on the three-day break.

Here is what Mike Conley had to say about having the three days off. "This is going to be huge for me just having some time to really concentrate on myself, on my body, eating habits and all things that you normally don't get with one day off between games."

Here is a stat to keep in mind going into this game.



"We're still the underdogs," Conley said. "We understand that and that's the position we've been in for many years. So we know that we have our hands full and they can easily come in here and beat us."

"It's the playoffs and this is kind of how it works," Steve Kerr said after the loss on Tuesday. "You get outplayed by a really good team and you're going to lose whether you're at home or on the road, so it's 1-1 and we move on."

With the series tied at one apiece and the Warriors having to win one on the road, this is where they will have to show their maturity to prove to the NBA world that they are worthy of the 67-15 season record. Let's see if Golden State can get it done.

For the Warriors, Thompson only had 13 points on 6 of 15 shooting to go along with five turnovers. That absolutely cannot happen. They need more scoring and efficient play from their two guard. Also, Draymond Green had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, but he was inefficient as well, shooting 3 of 11 from the floor. No question the Warriors will need better play for these two to be able to win one on the road. Otherwise, the Grizzlies could leave Green open to let him beat them and double down on Curry.

Zach Randolph had 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in Tuesday's win. That marked only the third time all season that both Conley and Randolph scored 20-plus points on the same night. That just shows how reliant Memphis is on their defense and how very little scoring they have. So far, that excruciating defense is winning out. The Grizzlies rank second in opponent points per game and third in opponent field goal percentage during the playoffs.

The Warriors may need to attack the basket more in this series. They cannot settle for threes. Settling for long bombs makes it easier for Memphis' defense. Instead, Curry and Klay Thompson will need to put the ball on the floor and attack the rim to put pressure on the Grizzlies' big men. Simply put, they are doing the Grizzlies a favor by jacking up all these threes. The Warriors attempted 26 of them in Game 2.

Taking care of the ball was one area of struggle for Golden State in Game 3. In the past, the Warriors were known for their carelessness with the basketball, but they mostly fixed that issue this season. However, the 20 turnovers in Game 2 were way too many. They cannot give the Grizzlies easy transition points due to their inability to take care of the ball. Memphis is not a potent offensive team. They do not have many scorers, but their defense is what leads to their offense. Hence the Warriors will have to be better when seeing that type of pressure defense. Guys like Tony Allen, Courtney Lee, and Mike Conley are all terrific perimeter defenders, and Golden State's guards will have to shorten their dribble around those guys to protect the ball better.

The Warriors had an easy series in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans, but they are put to test here against the Grizzlies. It would be interesting to see what kind of adjustments rookie head coach Steve Kerr makes coming into Game 3, as this is a huge test for him too. This is where Kerr will have to prove that he is indeed a superb coach.

Warriors - Grizzlies Live

These two teams have been off for three full days, which has given both teams plenty of time to prepare for this Game 3, and fortunately it has given Conley the time to heal. Not only does Conley have a busted face, but he has been having foot issues since the regular season, so the three days of rest couldn't come at a better time.

Not only has Conley showed his value on defense, but he has delivered offensively as well. He scored 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field in his return and hit a dagger three-pointer late in the game to seal the victory for his team. Furthermore, Conley does an excellent job of running the Grizzlies offense and controlling the pace. He is an efficient ball handler, as he only committed one turnover on Tuesday.

The same could be put into perspective in this current series. In Game 1 without Conley, Stephen Curry scored 22 points on 50 percent shooting from threes. In Game 2 with Conley, Curry scored 19 points on 18 percent shooting from behind the arc.

What's more is that Conley has done a fantastic job of containing opposing point guards. In the three games with Conley in the lineup, Damian Lillard was held to 18.0 points per game on 35 percent shooting. In the two games without Conley, Lillard averaged 27.0 points on 47.6 percent shooting, a huge difference.

However, many people point to Mike Conley as part of Memphis' early playoffs success. The Grizzlies were without Conley in Game 1, which they lost 101-86. In fact, they are 1-2 without Conley during the playoffs and 4-0 with Conley, a major difference.

The Grizzlies used their suffocating defense to take down the Warriors. Memphis held a potent Warriors offense to just 90 points on 41.9 percent shooting from the floor and 23.1 percent from three-point range. In a battle between opposites, the Grizzlies defense prevailed in Game 2.

On the night that Stephen Curry was presented with the Most Valuable Player award, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Grizzlies in Game 2, which was their first home loss since January 27 when they lost in overtime to the Chicago Bulls.

Hello, NBA world and welcome to Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Live score from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.