Cleveland Cavaliers - Chicago Bulls in 2015 NBA Playoffs (86-84)

Final: Either way, another fantastic finish. We've now had three straight buzzer beaters on three straight days.

Final: The review on the play basically gave the Cavaliers an extra timeout to draw up that play. That seemed a bit unfair but the referees wanted to make sure the time was correct and the possession of the ball was too.

Final: Perhaps not having Gasol hurt the team, but the Bulls had the chance to pull away in the third but were unable to.

Final: This was Chicago's best chance to beat the Cavaliers, but they blew it and now the series is tied at 2-2.

Final: Rose had another terrific game, scoring 31 points on 11 of 23 shooting, but the Bulls shot 36 percent as a team and had too many droughts.

Final: This game was a tale of quarters. What I mean is that the Bulls looked good in the first quarter, the Cavs in the second, the Bulls in the third and the Cavs in the fourth.

Final: James finishes with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and eight rebounds on 10 of 30 shooting.

Final: James' shot was changed to a two, but still an amazing shot.

Final: Another game, another buzzer beater.

​4th Quarter (:00): Cavaliers 86 Bulls 84.

​4th Quarter (:00): LeBron James hits a two at the buzzerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!! The game is over!!!

​4th Quarter (:01): So we have 1.5 seconds left, Cavaliers ball. Refs added more time.

​4th Quarter (:01): They are reviewing the play to see who gets the ball. This works in Cleveland's favor because they get a free timeout basically.

​4th Quarter (:01): 0.8 seconds left. James was blocked and the ball went out of bounds!!!

​4th Quarter (:08): Rose gets to the rim and lays it in and ties the game!!!!

​4th Quarter (:14): Ball is inbounded to James, and the Bulls trapped him too. James swung his arm and is called for the offensive foullll!!! Wow!! Great play by the Bulls!!!

​4th Quarter (:18): Cavaliers use up another timeout as James Jones was unable to inbound the ball.

​4th Quarter (:18): Ball is inbounded to Smith who is trapped and calls for time. Cavaliers have one timeout remaining.

​4th Quarter (:21): Bulls will have to go for a steal and if it doesn't happen, then quickly foul. They do not have a timeout remaining and there is a 3-second difference between shot and game clock.

Timeout Cleveland!

​4th Quarter (:21): Cavaliers 84 Bulls 82.

​4th Quarter (:27): Jimmy Butler buries a threeeeee!!! He wasted a lot of time but still hit the three!

Timeout Chicago!

​4th Quarter (:41): Cavaliers 84 Bulls 79.

​4th Quarter (:41): James hits two big free throws.

​4th Quarter (:41): James gets inside and draws a foul after Rose missed a three on the other end.

Timeout Chicago. Bulls ball, three-point game.

​4th Quarter (1:13): Cavaliers 82 Bulls 79.

​4th Quarter (1:13): James is called for an offensive foul. Noah does a great job getting in the way and drawing the foul.

​4th Quarter (1:32): Rose hits clutch free throws.

​4th Quarter (1:32): Rose is wacked by Mozgov. He picks up his fifth. Rose to the line for two.

​4th Quarter (1:42): James drives in and finishes near the rim!

​4th Quarter (2:02): Rose bangs in a three!! Clutch, clutch jumper!!!

​4th Quarter (2:31): Chicago fans are getting frustrated as are the players. 80-74 Cavs still up 6.

​4th Quarter (2:47): Chicago is missing so many easy shots at the rim. Wow! The struggle continues.

​4th Quarter (3:21): Now Gibson is hurt. He is grabbing his knee. Also, J.R. Smith was limping. So many injuries.

​4th Quarter (3:57): Bulls hit the tech, it's a six-point game.

​4th Quarter (3:57): Mirotic was just called for an offensive foul and J.R. Smith was called for a technical foul for shoving Mirotic after the play. Not a good technical.

Timeout Chicago!

​4th Quarter (4:05): Cavaliers 80 Bulls 73.

​4th Quarter (4:05): Mozgov picks up Shmpert's air ball and puts it back in, and he is soooo fired up!!!

​4th Quarter (4:43): Mozgov calmly sinks both of the foul shots.

​4th Quarter (4:43): Mozgov tried hammering one on Gibson but is fouled. He will get to the line for two.

​4th Quarter (5:02): James swats Butler's shot and Mozgov picks up the ball.

​4th Quarter (6:05): Right back at you Butler, as Smith hits another three!! He's got three of those in this quarter alone.

​4th Quarter (6:22): BANG!!! Butler ties it up with a corner three!!

Timeout Bulls!

​4th Quarter (6:39): Cavaliers 73 Bulls 70.

​4th Quarter (6:40): James glides to the rim and hits a running hook. 12-2 run by the Cavaliers!!

​4th Quarter (7:21): Smith drills another three!! Bingo bango!

​4th Quarter (8:09): As I say that, the Bulls get a steal and Snell gets a dunk out of it.

​4th Quarter (8:20): Now the Bulls are struggling to score.

Timeout!

​4th Quarter (9:08): Cavaliers 68 Bulls 68.

​4th Quarter (9:09): Smith buries a three!! We have a tie game!

​4th Quarter (9:46): James taking a quick breather.

​4th Quarter (9:46): Mozgov gets both free throws to drop.

​4th Quarter (9:46): Mozgov is hit and fouled. He will head to the foul line for two.

​4th Quarter (10:20): Smith hits a tough step back jumper.

​4th Quarter (10:30): Cold start by both teams.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Cavaliers struggled offensively in the quarter. They have 12 more minutes to pick it up or their season will virtually be over.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Cavaliers 61 Bulls 68.

​3rd Quarter (:00): That does it for the third. The Bulls outscored Cleveland, 23-12, in that period.

​3rd Quarter (:01): James dishes to Mozgov in traffic and Mozzy finishes near the rim.

​3rd Quarter (:36): James drives to the hole and finishes.

​3rd Quarter (:42): Snell rattles in a three and the Bulls have opened up their biggest lead!!

​3rd Quarter (:55): Cavs are 2 for 19 from three-point range.

​3rd Quarter (1:16): No flagrant foul. Gibson sinks both free throws.

​3rd Quarter (1:16): Cavaliers have just eight points this quarter.

​3rd Quarter (1:16): Referees are looking to see if it's a flagrant.

​3rd Quarter (1:16): Thompson just picked up his fourth foul as he clobbered Gibson.

​3rd Quarter (2:11): Cavaliers offense has slowed down again.

​3rd Quarter (3:36): James is back on the court.

​3rd Quarter (3:36): Cavaliers 57 Bulls 63.

​3rd Quarter (3:36): James seems to be okay, though. Still somethimg to pay attention to.

Timeout Cleveland.

​3rd Quarter (3:36): Now James is shaken up. Looks to be his ankle.

​3rd Quarter (3:36): James goes all the way to the rim after a long rebound and barrells into Rose and is called for the offensive foul.

​3rd Quarter (4:10): Butler spins and hits a turnaround shot. 8-0 Bulls run.

​3rd Quarter (4:53): Rose hits both.

​3rd Quarter (4:53): Rose uses a fake and draws a foul on Thompson, his third.

​3rd Quarter (5:21): Snell beautifully sets up Noah for a one hand stuff!!

Timeout Cleveland!

​3rd Quarter (5:58): Cavaliers 57 Bulls 57.

​3rd Quarter (6:03): Noah misses a shot off the board and Gibson follows it with an emphatic two handed jam!! Oh my that was nasty!

​3rd Quarter (7:48): Shumpert gets both free throws.

​3rd Quarter (7:48): Shumpert steals Gibson's pass and takes it all the way to the rim and draws a foul on Butler. He will head to the line for two.

​3rd Quarter (8:45): Irving pockets a long jumper.

​3rd Quarter (9:25): Rose knocks down a three! He has caught fire!

​3rd Quarter (9:56): Dunleavy buries a three! His first field goal.

​3rd Quarter (10:10): Thompson flips up a driving shot.

​3rd Quarter (10:30): Rose banks in yet another jumper!

​3rd Quarter (11:12): Rose banks in another jumper.

​3rd Quarter (11:30): James swishes in a jump shot to get things going.

3rd Quarter (12:00): Second half underway.

Halftime: Bulls dropped from 52 percent shooting in the first quarter to under 40 percent at intermission.

Halftime: James has 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to lead the Cavaliers, but he has turned it over four times as well. On a positive note, he is being very aggressive which is a good mind set.

Halftime: Speaking of explosive, Rose has been just that, scoring 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

Halftime: Irving is obviously hurting out there. He doesn't have his explosiveness, but he is trying to play through it the best he can. He has gone to the line eight times.

Halftime: Chicago had that long seven-minute drought in the second quarter. They are fortunate to be only down four.

Halftime: Slow start for the Cavs, but they picked it up on both ends, especially on the defensive end.

2nd Quarter (:00): Cavaliers 49 Bulls 45.

2nd Quarter (:02): James misses a three-point jumper and that ends the half.

2nd Quarter (:21): Coach Blatt calls for a 20-second timeout to set up a final play before the half ends.

2nd Quarter (:24): Butler picks up a steal and goes all the way for a two-handed stuff!

2nd Quarter (1:17): Rose banks in a jumper.

2nd Quarter (1:30): Kendrick Perkins just entered the game, and he picks up James miss and puts it back in.

2nd Quarter (1:50): Rose drills both free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:50): Rose draws a foul and he will head to the line.

2nd Quarter (2:04): Irving hits both again.

2nd Quarter (2:04): Irving draws another foul.

2nd Quarter (2:21): Tony Snell finally stops the Bulls drought as he hits a runner.

2nd Quarter (2:35): Thompson gets both free throws.

2nd Quarter (2:35): Thompson will shoot his free throws after the break. The Cavaliers defense has also picked up. The Bulls have 13 consecutive misses. The last time they scored was at the 9:17 mark. They have gone almost seven minutes without a field goal.

Official timeout!

2nd Quarter (2:35): Cavaliers 43 Bulls 37.

2nd Quarter (2:35): Thompson is fouled, and the Cavaliers offense is finally looking better as the ball is moving and players are attacking the rim.

2nd Quarter (3:09): Irving drops in both. 14-0 Cavaliers run.

2nd Quarter (3:09): Dunleavy picks up his third foul on the other side and puts him to the line for two.

2nd Quarter (3:26): The Cavaliers have downsized.

2nd Quarter (3:26): Mozgov picks up his third foul. That is huge!

2nd Quarter (4:17): Thompson flushes with two hands!!!

2nd Quarter (4:20): Bulls have 10 straight misses and they are down to 39 percent shooting.

2nd Quarter (5:06): The Cavaliers have picked up their defensive energy.

2nd Quarter (5:33): Thompson swishes in a floater and the Cavs have the lead!

Timeout Chicago!

2nd Quarter (6:09): Cavaliers 37 Bulls 37.

2nd Quarter (6:16): James attacks the rim again and finishes over Butler. Really loving his mind set.

2nd Quarter (6:42): Irving gets his first field goal with a corner floater. Good find by James.

2nd Quarter (7:08): Offensive three-second violation by Mozgov.

2nd Quarter (7:34): Bulter just tipped in a Rose miss, but the officials wave it off. Offensive goal tending.

2nd Quarter (7:52): Strong defensively play by Shumpert who ties up Mirotic for a jump ball.

2nd Quarter (8:03): Mozgov puts in both foul shots.

2nd Quarter (8:03): Talk about catching a break. The Cavs had 0.7 on the shot clock, and they inbounded it to Mozgov on a lob play who was hit and fouled by Noah mid air. He will head to the line for two.

2nd Quarter (8:04): Cavaliers offense is just stagnant.

2nd Quarter (9:00): James knocks down both free throws.

2nd Quarter (9:00): James drives and draws a foul.

2nd Quarter (9:09): Also a good sight for the Bulls as Noah has been active early offensively.

2nd Quarter (9:09): The Cavaliers seem to be mentally out of this game. The defense has been subpar, and the offense has been mostly just James.

Timeout Cleveland!

2nd Quarter (9:09): Cavaliers 29 Bulls 37.

2nd Quarter (9:17): Rose rifles the pass to Noah for a soft, two-handed dunk.

2nd Quarter (9:23): Tristan Thompson picks up his second personal foul.

2nd Quarter (9:58): Noah cleans up Mirotic's miss and puts it back in.

2nd Quarter (10:28): Mirotic buries a straight away three!

2nd Quarter (10:42): Mozgov gets 1 of 2.

2nd Quarter (10:42): Mozgov draws a foul on the other end.

2nd Quarter (10:53): Rose gets to the basket, hangs in the air, and hits another layup over Mozgov.

2nd Quarter (11:05): Irving sinks in both.

2nd Quarter (11:05): Irving is hacked and fouled. He will head to the line for two. That's what Irving needs to do. He needs to put his head down and attack the rim to at least draw fouls.

1st Quarter (:00): The Bulls are shooting 52 percent from the field as well.

1st Quarter (:00): Cavaliers offense doesn't look too good to start, despite shooting 52 percent. They just are heavily relying on James and have turned it over far too many times.

1st Quarter (:00): Cavaliers 26 Bulls 28.

1st Quarter (:00): That ends the first quarter.

1st Quarter (:05): And then James quickly explodes to the rim for a layup!

1st Quarter (:10): Hinrich knocks down a corner three!

1st Quarter (:27): Wowsa, Dellavedova backs in on Brooks and scores! Never seen that from him.

1st Quarter (:41): Brooks drives and scoops in a layup with beautiful english off the glass.

1st Quarter (:52): Hinrich gets 1 of 2 but Noah gets the offensive board!

1st Quarter (:52): Hinrich is bumped and fouled. He will head to the line for two.

1st Quarter (1:12): Thompson puts in a jump hook underneath with many defenders around him.

1st Quarter (1:17): Taj Gibson picks up his second foul. That could be costly with Gasol out.

1st Quarter (1:58): James attacks Mirotic and gets a layup to go. He needs to be ultra-aggressive.

1st Quarter (2:15): Butler hits again! He hit a difficult shot after being bumped.

1st Quarter (2:33): J.R. Smith hits a floater.

1st Quarter (2:56): Butler jab steps on Jones then takes him to the hole for two.

1st Quarter (3:23): Cavaliers already have six turnovers, which has led to eight Bulls points.

1st Quarter (3:23): It doesn't look good for the Cavs. They are turning it over too much, and it seems like James is trying to do everything by himself. He needs more help.

Timeout Cleveland!

1st Quarter (3:23): Cavaliers 16 Bulls 18.

1st Quarter (3:31): Another Cavaliers turnover, another Rose made two-pointer.

1st Quarter (4:05): James hoists up a three and nails it to stop a 6-0 Bulls spurt.

1st Quarter (4:26): Rose scoops another left handed layup under the arms of Mozgov. What a finish that was!!!

1st Quarter (4:45): The Cavaliers have turned it over four straight times.

1st Quarter (4:58): Gibson stuffs it in after an alley-oop play to Butler was broken up.

1st Quarter (5:35): Off a James turnover, Rose goes all the way to the cup and scores left handed.

Timeout!

1st Quarter (6:03): Cavaliers 13 Bulls 10.

1st Quarter (6:59): Irving hits both free throws.

1st Quarter (6:59): Irving pushes on a 1 on 3 break and draws a foul. He still doesn't look himself.

1st Quarter (7:32): Noah banks in a close up push shot.

1st Quarter (7:49): Mozgov with another throw down, a two-handed one this time!

1st Quarter (8:07): Butler drills a three!

1st Quarter (8:52): Tristan Thompson hits a short jumper.

1st Quarter (9:23): Rose completes the three-point play.

1st Quarter (9:23): Rose floats it in and gets the foul, will head to the line for a three-point play opportunity.

1st Quarter (9:36): James answers right back with a jumper of his own.

1st Quarter (9:57): Butler turns and hits a jumper to get the Bulls on the board.

1st Quarter (10:15): Mozgov hammers it down with the left hand over Noah!!!

1st Quarter (10:48): Shumpert hits a corner three to get things started.

1st Quarter (12:00): We are underway!

About 10 minutes until tipoff!!

Derrick Rose warming up pregame.



The good thing for the Cavs is that when Joakim Noah sits now, the Bulls will go to a small lineup by playing Gibson at the 5, which plays in Cleveland's favor because they could matchup better.

Taj Gibson is expected to take Gasol's place in the starting lineup. Mirotic will see plenty of minutes off the bench now.

This comes as bad news for the Bulls who are looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead, but the Cavaliers catch a break. They do not have to deal with Gasol's length and low post prowess.

Gasol did not go through workouts and is clearly hurting. The Bulls hope to have him back for Game 5, though.

Thibodeau says that Gasol is day to day as he is still feeling sore.

Pau Gasol (hamstring) will not play today, according to coach Tom Thibodeau.

Over three hours until tipoff. Here are the t-shirts that will be handed out in today's game.



It's hard to believe LeBron James would let his team go down 3-1 heading back home. However, he may need more help from Kyrie Irving and the rest of the supporting cast.

The Cavaliers are using an eight-man rotation as well, as they are not even using any bigs off the bench. That's how thin their bench is, but coach Blatt may need to roll the dice on veterans like Kendrick Perkins and Shawn Marion. Fortunately, with Gasol possibly out for this game, the Cavs may get away with playing small ball. Gasol is, after all, the biggest mismatch for them due to his length, ability to play in the low block, and creativity around the rim. Gasol is also an underrated big man passer and high I.Q. player. The Cavaliers would dodge a bullet if he is indeed out in what is a must-win game for James and Co.

The Bulls are obviously the deeper team, but coach Thibodeau has hardly used his deep bench. He is sticking to an eight-man rotation, which is a bit mindboggling. Thibs may need to go deeper into his bench early in the game to keep his starters fresh for the final quarter. Guys like Aaron Brooks and Tony Snell have been virtually out of the rotation. The Bulls advantage coming in was their deep bench, but Thibodeau hasn't used it to his benefit.

If Gasol is unable to go, Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic should seen an immediate increase in play time. Surprisingly, Tom Thibodeau hasn't used his rookie much in this series. In fact, Mirotic compiled nine total minutes in the first two games before earning 22 minutes in Game 3. Mirotic, despite being a rookie, is a high I.Q., quality player who provides excellent floor spacing and makes smart decisions with the basketball. I don't think it would hurt the Bulls if Thibs went to him more often, especially since Gasol's status is uncertain.

For the Bulls, they have another injury concern heading into Sunday's game. Pau Gasol tweaked his hamstring in the third quarter and did not return for Chicago. He put in six points, four assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes. His absence could severely hurt the Bulls. For now, Gasol is considered questionable, and he did not participate in Saturday's workout.

Inserting Tristan Thompson into the starting lineup has been a wise move by coach David Blatt. He is giving the Bulls fits with his rebounding and energy. Thompson had 10 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3, four of the 13 rebounds came on the offensive end. It is a good thing that coach Blatt has gone with a bigger lineup by replacing Mike Miller with Thompson. Thompson's size and athleticism has helped Cleveland matchup better.

Check out the full highlights from Game 3:



J.R. Smith returned from his two-game suspension on Friday and cashed in 14 points on 4 of 8 shooting from three-point range. He came off the bench in his return and played well, hitting a clutch three-point jumper late in the game to tie things at 96-all. The Cavaliers definitely needed his scoring prowess and added depth to the bench unit. Despite coming off the bench, Smith logged 27 minutes, right around his average.

Here is a video of what transpired between James and Noah in Game 3:



Noah has had it in for James and the city of Cleveland since LeBron's first go around with the Cavaliers. He has had some harsh words for the city and certainly does not back down from James on the basketball court. But for Cleveland to succeed, James will need to ignore all the trash talking and play his game. Last thing he needs is to get caught up with foolishness on the court.

Noah saw things differently. "Disrespectful? I got mad respect for LeBron," he said postgame. "We're just two players trying to win a game. That's all."

"The best way to retaliate is by making a play. That's the only way I know how to resolve things is by making a play to help our team. If it was the '90s or '80s, I would've been able to say what I had to say and move on. But I got the T. And I earned it," James added.

"I'm a father with three kids. It got very disrespectful," James said. "I'm OK with competing against Jo. I love the competitive nature, but we should leave it there. The disrespectful words that he said to me were uncalled for."

James has also allowed Joakim Noah's trash talking to get to his head. He picked up a technical foul for talking smack to Noah after hammering it down on him early in the third. James called Noah disrespectful after the contest.

LeBron James was a one-man show in the 99-96 loss. He finished with 27 points, but he did shoot poorly once again, going 8 of 25. He also had seven turnovers but did corral 14 rebounds. Jimmy Butler's feisty defense has irritated James and has forced him out of his comfort zone. The best thing for LeBron would be to be aggressive like he was in Game 2. When he has his foot on the gas pedal, he is difficult to defend and puts a ton of pressure on defenses. It seems like James was settling for jumpers once again in Game 3 like he did in Game 1.

Rose's counterpart, Kyrie Irving, struggled mightily in Game 3, scoring just 11 points on 3 of 13 shooting from the floor. Irving's horrid night may be a result of a sore foot that he is currently battling. However, he probably won't use that as an excuse and will need to come out better in Game 4.

It is a feel good story for Derrick Rose who had been battling multiple knee injuries for the past few years and had been unable to help his team during the playoffs essentially since 2011. By the look on Rose's face after he hit that game winner, you could tell that he enjoyed it as well. Maybe this could give him full confidence going forward since he has been up and down throughout these playoffs. Rose finished with a game-high 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on Friday.

The Chicago Bulls are coming fresh off a Game 3 victory after an improbable bank shot buzzer beating three pointer by none other than Derrick Rose. The Bulls escaped with a 99-96 win.



The shot:



Hello, hoop fans and welcome to Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live score from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. I am your host for this afternoon, Vahan Shakhpazyan.