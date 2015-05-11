Golden State Warriors - Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 NBA Playoffs (101-84)

Final: So that does it for me, folks. This is Vahan Shakhpazyan, saying so long! Good night NBA world!

Final: Rest assure the Grizzlies will make their adjustments ahead of Game 5 and should play in a closer game. The Warriors cannot relax nor can they be satisfied. It should be an exciting Game 5.

Final: The Warriors have now tied the series at two, as they head back home to the Oracle Arena looking to protect home court again.

Final: Andrew Bogut finally came to play as well, as he made an impact with his size and defense. He had been virtually invisible throughout the series until this game.

Final: Draymond Green's efficiency tonight was also crucial. He took some pressure off Curry and Thompson. Green ended with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists on 6 of 12 shooting, doing a little bit of everything. Although he did have seven turnovers, but his defense in the paint was strong.

Final: Curry finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 50 percent shooting. Much better outing.

Final: Warriors also matched the physicality of the Grizzlies, which frustrated them and threw them out of rhythm.

Final: The Warriors clogged the lane and doubled the Memphis bigs hard to force turnovers.

Final: Great adjustment by Steve Kerr for allowing Tony Allen to take up wide open jumpers. It worked, and it is something they should have done sooner.

Final: Better aggression on offense by Curry. He put pressure on the Grizzlies defense and mixed his game up, second guessing the defense and finding quality offense for himself and his teammates.

Final: Warriors 101 Grizzlies 84.

4th Quarter (:00): Warriors win!!

4th Quarter (:17): Warriors are winding down the clock. This one is over!

4th Quarter (:28): Jeff Green lays it in.

4th Quarter (1:04): Justin Holiday pockets a corner three-ball.

4th Quarter (1:42): JaMychal Green gets fouled and hits both free throws.

Timeout!

4th Quarter (1:55): Warriors 98 Grizzlies 79.

4th Quarter (2:39): Jon Leuer gets his first two points.

4th Quarter (3:00): Curry gets 1 of 2.

4th Quarter (3:00): Curry gets a steal and is fouled.

4th Quarter (3:31): MVP chants for Curry coming from the rafters.

4th Quarter (3:43): Curry splashes a long two!

4th Quarter (4:05): Gasol pockets both free throws.

4th Quarter (4:05): Gasol is fouled and he heads to the charity stripe.

4th Quarter (4:56): Swish!! Klay Thompson drills another three!

Timeout Warriors!

4th Quarter (5:40): Warriors 92 Grizzlies 75.

4th Quarter (6:11): Udrih drops in a short corner two.

4th Quarter (7:01): Curry makes 1 of 2.

4th Quarter (7:01): Curry is fouled and will head to the line again.

4th Quarter (7:28): Curry drains both free throws.

4th Quarter (7:28): Curry is fouled and will earn two free throws.

4th Quarter (7:51): Randolph muscles his way in and scores over Bogut.

4th Quarter (8:19): Carter drills a short jumper out of the timeout.

Timeout Grizzlies!

4th Quarter (8:32): Warriors 89 Grizzlies 69.

4th Quarter (8:32): Green pokes it away from Zach Randolph which leads into an Iguodala flush on the fast break!

4th Quarter (9:05): Conley knocks down a righty floater!

4th Quarter (10:30): Barnes hits a corner deuce!

4th Quarter (10:53): Carter answers with a three of his own!

4th Quarter (11:12): Dray-mond Green! He buries another three!

​3rd Quarter (:00): Warriors sustained their commanding lead and look poised to finish this out. They have kept the crowd out of it and have controlled the pace.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Warriors 82 Grizzlies 64.

​3rd Quarter (:10): Carter completes the three-point play.

​3rd Quarter (:10): Gasol finds a cutting Carter who flips up a reverse shot and gets a foul!!

​3rd Quarter (:29): Curry silences the crowd with a deep three!!!

​3rd Quarter (:38): Gasol flushes it down with both hands off the nice drop off pass by J. Green.

​3rd Quarter (1:16): Barnes drains a sweet turnaround jumper!

​3rd Quarter (1:36): Gasol gets 1 of 2.

​3rd Quarter (1:36): Gasol takes it at Lee and draws a foul! Two free throws coming right up.

​3rd Quarter (2:00): Gasol gets an easy basket deep in the paint.

​3rd Quarter (2:38): Lee hits a runner in the lane. The crowd is trying to get back into it.

​3rd Quarter (3:40): J. Green drills a corner threeeee!!

​3rd Quarter (4:30): Iguodala gets his third three to go down!!

​3rd Quarter (4:43): J. Green comes out of the timeout and hits a layup.

Timeout Grizzlies!

​3rd Quarter (5:03): Warriors 74 Grizzlies 49.

​3rd Quarter (5:13): Thompson buries a corner threee!! It is a 25-point Warriors lead!! 8-0 run. This is insane!

​3rd Quarter (6:05): Curry drills a threee!! Beautiful offense. He collasped the defense, found Green who gave it back to an open Curry.

​3rd Quarter (8:05): Green takes it strong to the basket after a Grizzlies turnover and scores!

​Timeout Golden State!

​3rd Quarter (8:50): Warriors 66 Grizzlies 49.

​3rd Quarter (8:52): Courtney Lee high off the glass, gets it to go.

​3rd Quarter (9:34): Thompson finds an open three in transition. BANG!!!

​3rd Quarter (11:04): Gasol earns two free throws at the line and sinks them both.

​3rd Quarter (11:27): Bogut tips once, tips twice and gets a two to go down.

​3rd Quarter (11:44): Randolph gets 1 of 2.

3rd Quarter (11:44): Z-Bo starts the half getting fouled and will head to the line for two.

Halftime: Going back to Curry's aggression, he is mixing up his game tonight. Instead of just jacking up threes, he is getting to the rim and making plays, which is ultimately helping him find quality offense because it has the defense second guessing.

Halftime: David Lee played 11 minutes in that first half. He had five points and was a plus-11.

Halftime: The Warriors are also controlling the pace.

Halftime: Great adjustments by Steve Kerr. Let's see if the Grizzlies can turn it around in the second half.

Halftime: The game plan of leaving Tony Allen open to shoot jumpers has worked perfectly, something they should have done earlier.

Halftime: On defense, the Warriors have matched the physicality of the Grizzlies and are starting to frustrate them.

Halftime: Curry has 21 points, four assists, and four rebounds on 8 of 14 shooting.

Halftime: Curry is putting pressure on the Grizzlies defense with his aggression.

Halftime: Warriors are playing smarter basketball. Curry and Thompson are both attacking the rim instead of settling for long jumpers.

Halftime: Warriors 61 Grizzlies 44.

2nd Quarter (:00): First half is over. What a half for the Warriors!!

2nd Quarter (:35): Curry high off the board misses, Lee follows through and puts it back in.

2nd Quarter (:46): Bogut takes it away. What great defense.

2nd Quarter (1:04): Curry finishes the 3-point play.

2nd Quarter (1:04): Curry gets Jeff Green in the air with a fake, draws the foul and one!!! He is FIRED UP!!!

2nd Quarter (1:20): Courtney Lee gets the steal and finds Randolph for a layup on the fast break.

2nd Quarter (1:42): Conley with a quick response.

2nd Quarter (1:50): Curry dribbles, dribbles, mixes the defense and finds Lee for a layup.

2nd Quarter (2:27): Curry weaves to the lane for a pull up short jumper.

2nd Quarter (2:44): Randolph completes the three-point play.

2nd Quarter (2:44): Randolph scores down low and a foul on David Lee.

2nd Quarter (3:13): Curry with a beautiful dish to Bogut for a two-handed stuff!

2nd Quarter (3:20): Finally Andrew Bogut is making an impact defensively. He had been virtually invisible the first few games.

Timeout!

2nd Quarter (3:20): Warriors 50 Grizzlies 37.

2nd Quarter (3:31): Strong, physical defense inside by the Warriors. They are beginning to frustrate the Memphis bigs.

2nd Quarter (3:59): Curry splashes a three in semi-transition.

2nd Quarter (4:18): Draymond Green picks up his third foul!

2nd Quarter (4:23): Gasol overpowers the defense inside and puts in a two down low.

2nd Quarter (4:51): Gasol misses an easy shot, but follows his own miss.

2nd Quarter (5:02): Double foul on Gasol and Bogut.

2nd Quarter (5:39): Curry steals it and goes coast to coast for a dunk!!!

2nd Quarter (5:50): Curry and Thompson are playing smarter, attacking the basket more rather than settling for long threes.

Timeout Grizzlies!

​2nd Quarter (5:50): Warriors 45 Grizzlies 33.

​2nd Quarter (5:59): Curry drops in a floater!

​2nd Quarter (6:58): Curry drops in both free throws.

​2nd Quarter (6:58): Curry draws a foul on the other end.

​2nd Quarter (7:12): J. Green gets 1 out of 2.

​2nd Quarter (7:12): Jeff Green draws a blocking foul on Draymond Green. That was a close call. It could have gone either way.

​2nd Quarter (7:50): Iguodala, right out of the timeout, drills a threeee!

Timeout Warriors!

​2nd Quarter (8:00): Warriors 38 Grizzlies 32.

​2nd Quarter (8:09): Green makes another aggressive move. Misses, but Gasol is there for the put back.

​2nd Quarter (8:36): Jeff Green attacks the basket for two!

​2nd Quarter (8:52): Lee puts in 1 of 2 free throws out of the timeout.

​2nd Quarter (8:52): The Warriors bench looks solid as well. They have kept the crowd out of it.

​2nd Quarter (8:52): Warriors 37 Grizzlies 28.

​2nd Quarter (8:52): Lee draws a foul and will go to the line, but first a timeout.

​2nd Quarter (9:03): Marc Gasol with a nice drop pass to Allen for the finish around the rim.

​2nd Quarter (9:19): Iguodala swishes home a three!!!

​2nd Quarter (9:29): J. Green hits both free throws.

​2nd Quarter (9:29): Jeff Green draws a foul and he will head to the line.

​2nd Quarter (9:34): Allen is back into the game.

​2nd Quarter (9:49): Thompson drives to the hole and gets one to go. Better aggression from him. Better to attack the rim than settle for threes.

​2nd Quarter (10:02): Udrih goes up and under at the rim and finishes.

​2nd Quarter (10:36): Barnes misses the free throw.

​2nd Quarter (10:36): Barnes takes it to the Grizzlies defense, gets the layup and a foul!

​2nd Quarter (10:55): Vince Carter with an incredible one-legged jumper!

​2nd Quarter (11:14): Thompson buries one over the shorter Udrih.

2nd Quarter (12:00): Now it's time for the Warriors bench to continue to build on this. Lee is finally getting some minutes, maybe he could make veteran-like plays.

1st Quarter (:00): That ends the first quarter. The Warriors played much better. The defense was sharp and the game plan was great. Leaving Allen open will take him out of the game because his open misses hurt the Memphis offense.

1st Quarter (:00): Warriors 28 Grizzlies 20.

1st Quarter (:01): Curry from waaaaaaaaaaaayy downtown!!! He knocks it down!!!

1st Quarter (:25): Memphis has seven turnovers. Much better defensive effort and active hands by the Warriors.

1st Quarter (:43): Iguodala with a steal and throws an outlet pass to Curry for a layup!

1st Quarter (:56): Livingston sinks in both free throws.

1st Quarter (:56): Shaun Livingston has been fouled. He will head to the line for two.

1st Quarter (1:12): Lee misses a three, but Koufos is there to tip it back in!

1st Quarter (2:07): Draymond Green puts in another three. What a start for him!

1st Quarter (2:20): Randolph hits another long jumper!!

1st Quarter (2:59): A David Lee sighting!

​1st Quarter (2:59): Curry has only taken one shot thus far. He wants to become a better leader by setting the table for his teammates rather than jacking up long shots. So far, so good.

Timeout!

​1st Quarter (2:59): Warriors 18 Grizzlies 16.

​1st Quarter (3:30): Curry's first field goal is up and...IN!!

​1st Quarter (3:43): Conley bangs home a three! Tie game!

​1st Quarter (4:09): Barnes flies inside for a jam!!

​1st Quarter (4:30): What a tough running hook my Gasol! He took a bump from Bogut and still hit.

​1st Quarter (4:52): Randolph drills a long two-point jumper.

​1st Quarter (5:27): Curry has yet to take a shot attempt.

​​1st Quarter (5:27): Tony Allen has already attempted three three-pointers. That's where Golden State wants him. They should have played off of him earlier in the series.

Timeout Grizzlies!

​1st Quarter (5:27): Warriors 14 Grizzlies 9.

​1st Quarter (5:34): Harrison Barnes picks up a bad pass from Conley and takes it all the way for a dunk!

​1st Quarter (6:15): Curry with a nice, aggressive defensive play. He ties up Gasol for a jump ball.

​1st Quarter (6:34): Curry finds a cutting Barnes who finishes with an up-and-under layup. Terrific find out of the double team.

​1st Quarter (7:35): Green knocks down another jumper. He is 3 of 3. The Warriors needed this start and efficiency from him.

​1st Quarter (7:52): Conley hits a three!

​1st Quarter (8:01): Green pushes the ball in transition and draws a foul. He gets 1 of 2.

​1st Quarter (8:30): The Warriors are totally leaving Allen open for jump shots. Smart defense.

​1st Quarter (9:18): Allen responds with a jumper of his own. The Warriors could live with that.

​1st Quarter (9:30): Thompson gets free for a free-throw line jumper.

​1st Quarter (9:52): Conley feeds Gasol for a two-handed dunk!

​1st Quarter (10:07): Warriors force a turnover and Barnes gets to the cup, misses, but Green tips it back in.

​1st Quarter (10:52): Draymond Green buries a three!! GSW needs that!

​1st Quarter (11:07): Courtney Lee knocks down a jump shot to get things going!

1st Quarter (12:00): We are under way! The FedEx Forum is rocking!

Check out this graffic, via TNT:



Tonight's starters, courtesy of ESPN.



It's grind time:



This has to be one of the greatest Mike Conley masks.



Dubs ready.



Still a few minutes until tipoff.

The Warriors have never lost three consecutive games this season.

Andrew Bogut has been nearly invisible this series. Can the Warriors get more production from him on both ends of the floor? They need him to make an impact at least with his defense, something he hasn't done yet.

Mike Conley masked up and ready.



More Dub fans in the building tonight.



We got 30 minutes to tipoff.

The Grizzlies are 5-0 with Mike Conley in the lineup. They are 1-2 without him. Conley has helped the Grizzlies offense, but more than anything, he has contained opposing point guards as he is doing a solid job on Stephen Curry.

We'll see what happens when Game 4 tips off at 9:30 pm EST at the FedEx Forum. It should be another wonderfully entertaining game.

"I have to play better for us to win games, especially on the road," the struggling Curry said. "I hold myself to a high standard. I haven't reached it yet. So looking forward to the challenge of getting to that level in Game 4, setting the tone and (it) could be a different outcome."

This is what coach Kerr said after Saturday's 99-89 loss. "They're learning. It's part of the process. You see teams go through this all the time in the playoffs. It's the only way to figure it out, to go through the pain of losing a game like (Saturday)."

Late in Game 3, the Warriors did actually figure something out, as they were forcing a handful of Memphis turnovers and almost completed another improbable comeback until Courtney Lee hit a dagger three. They were actually doing what I talked about earlier, which is doubling the post really hard and jam packing the painted area. Warrior fans could only hope that the team possibly figured something out heading into Game 4. There is obviously a lot on the line for Golden State coming in, as they cannot go down 1-3 in the series. They need this one badly or else their fantastic season will virtually be over.

Marreese Speights will be out for at least a week with a calf strain. He will be reevaluated after the week is up. Maybe that could give Kerr a reason to go deeper into his bench and play former All-Star David Lee. He just has to trust his bench players more and maybe he could find a combination that works. Bottom line, Kerr's coaching abilities are severley being tested at this moment, and it's time for him to make big time adjustments.

Even the bench play by the Warriors has been shaky. They have one of the deepest benches, but guys are not delivering in this series. It's gotten to the point where coach Kerr has been limiting the minutes for his bench players, outside of Andre Iguodala. Perhaps maybe Kerr could try David Lee. Maybe he could spark something with his offensive skills. Defensively, Lee is a liability, but he could possibly make it up offensively and then some. After all, Lee has been around the league for a while and did play in some crucial playoff games over the last couple years.

It's been frustrating for the Warriors. Their terrific offense from the regular season has been clamped down by excellent defense. Also, their superb defense from the regular season has been dismantled by Memphis' potent play in the key. Even Kosta Koufos, who only played 15 minutes, hurt the Warriors in the paint. He was a perfect 4 of 4 for eight points.

Harrison Barnes has been a good source of offense as he has been the most efficient one, but the Grizzlies are living with that. As long as they keep Curry and Thompson in check, they are okay. Green's inefficiency has been the problem, though. He has been doing a little of everything else, but it seems like all the banging and physical play down low on defense has taken a toll on Green offensively. He has been missing a lot of good looks that Curry sets him up with. For the Grizzlies, their game plan is working. They are forcing Curry to give it up to guys like Green, and he is not delivering. At least if he makes some of his shots, the Grizzlies may overreact and second guess.

The Warriors offense has crumbled the last two games. Again, Stephen Curry and Thompson are getting some good looks, but they just cannot hit. It may be the intimidation factor I talked about earlier. They have been hounded by Mike Conley and Allen the last two games, to the degree where they feel their presence even when left wide open.

For full highlights of Game 3, watch the video below:



Zach Randolph had 22 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 15 shooting from the field to lead the way. Marc Gasol added 21 points and 15 boards but did foul out very late in the game.

It comes down to picking their poise. Do the Warriors want to get destroyed in the paint like they did in Game 3 or do they want to roll the dice on Memphis' outside shooting? The second option seems better, as the Grizzlies aren't such a great jump shooting team. The Grizzlies are a traditional team. They are old fashioned. They love banging in the paint and have traditional big men who play inside rather than out. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors, 46-32, inside the painted area on Saturday.

Perhaps the Warriors need to start throwing hard doubles at both Gasol and Randolph. It would be ideal for them to force Gasol and Randolph to kick it out to their shooters instead and force the Grizzlies to beat them with outside jumpers. One way to accomplish this is by doubling off of Tony Allen. Allen is not known for his shooting, so the Warriors could afford to sag off him to clog the painted area. For example, they can stick Harrison Barnes on Allen and use him as the help defender since he has the size and athleticism to bother Gasol or Randolph more on double teams. If Allen does start making some jump shots, the Warriors cannot overreact. They will just have to live with it.

While the Grind Father has been doing the dirty work defensively, his big men have been feasting in the painted area. In Game 3, both Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph took turns killing the Warriors in the paint. Gasol was the catalyst in the first half. Once Golden State started paying more attention to him, Randolph began to take over in the second half. The Warriors have yet to figure out how to contain both of them at once. Steve Kerr has tried to place Draymond Green on Gasol, but as physical and strong Green is, he simply is not as big and lengthy as Gasol.

Here is a fan holding up a "1st Team Defense" sign:



Speaking of that suffocating defense, Tony Allen has his finger prints all over it. He has been hounding Klay Thompson all series long, making things difficult for him. The funny thing is, Allen's defense has been so great that even when Thompson gets rare, wide open looks, he misses them possibly due to the intimidation factor that Allen may be lurking somewhere. Allen had four steals in Saturday's win. He certainly fired up the crowd with his defensive efforts. "First Team Defense!" is what the crowd was chanting for Allen, encouraging the NBA to honor him by placing him on the All-Defensive First Team.

Though, the Warriors have a lot of adjustments to make because it seems like they cannot figure out how to stop the Grizzlies big men inside and cannot find ways to score against the suffocating defense.

After a Game 2 and Game 3 victory, the Memphis Grizzlies have posed as a real threat to the Golden State Warriors and have a really good shot at eliminating them. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves, as the Warriors have a must-win Game 4 coming up, and they are not in the water yet.

Hello, folks! Welcome to Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Live score from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. I am your host, Vahan Shakhpazyan, here to guide you through this Live.