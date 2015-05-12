Chicago Bulls - Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (101-106)

Thanks for joining me! I'm Parker White, continue to follow the coverage of the NBA Playoffs here at VAVEL USA!!!

Cleveland Cavaliers stat leaders: LeBron James 38 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Kyrie Irving 25 points and 5 assists. Iman Shumpert 13 points and 7 rebounds. Tristan Thompson 12 points and 10 rebounds. J.R. Smith 12 points off the bench.

Chicago Bulls stat leaders: Jimmy Butler 29 points and 9 rebounds. Mike Dunleavy 19 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Derrick Rose 16 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. Joakim Noah 10 points and 9 rebounds. Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic 10 points apiece.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Chicago Bulls 106-101 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, taking a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 will head back to Chicago where Cleveland looks to close out the series.

Cavaliers 106 Bulls 101

END OF 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (0:02) Kyrie Irving is fouled. Makes both free throws to seal the victory.

4th Quarter (0:03) Jimmy Butler settles for the layup as they couldn't find a quick look from three.

Cavaliers 104 Bulls 99

Bulls Timeout

4th Quarter (0:10) Chicago turns the ball over. LeBron James gets the ball and is fouled. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Cavaliers 103 Bulls 99

Bulls Timeout

4th Quarter (0:16) LeBron James misses the shot, but they grab the offensive rebound. Kyrie Irving fouled. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (0:44) Jimmy Butler misses the three-point attempt.

Cavaliers 101 Bulls 99

Bulls Timeout

4th Quarter (0:48) Derrick Rose gets the defensive rebound and races down court on the fast break, but LeBron James soars in and gets the MONSTER block!!!

4th Quarter (1:18) Jimmy Butler knocks down the HUGE three-pointer!!! Bulls within two points!!!

The refs overturn the call as it went off Tristan Thompson's hand. Bulls ball.

The refs said Joakim Noah knocked the ball out of bounds on the rebound attempt. They will look at the monitor to see if that's the case.

4th Quarter (1:49) Matthew Dellavedova turns it over as he dribbled it off his foot.

4th Quarter (2:02) Bulls turn the ball over on shot clock violation

Cavaliers 101 Bulls 96

Bulls Timeout

4th Quarter (2:57) Kirk Hinrich kicks out to Jimmy Butler for the three-pointer.

4th Quarter (3:12) LeBron James draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (3:49) LeBron James sets up Tristan Thompson for the dunk!!!

4th Quarter (4:12) Joakim Noah makes the layup off the pick and roll.

4th Quarter (4:32) Tristan Thompson draws the foul. Misses both free throws.

4th Quarter (4:55) Mike Dunleavy knocks down the three-pointer off an inbounds pass!!! Bulls within six points!!!

Bulls have some fight left as they've gone on a 11-5 run in the last three minutes of play.

Cavaliers 97 Bulls 88

Cavaliers Timeout

4th Quarter (5:41) Kirk Hinrich knocks down the three-pointer.

4th Quarter (6:22) Mike Dunleavy responds with a made layup plus the foul. Makes the free throw.

4th Quarter (6:39) LeBron James comes down and drains the three-pointer!!!

4th Quarter (7:04) LeBron James and Joakim Noah jump for the jump ball. LeBron wins the possession.

4th Quarter (7:20) LeBron James drives and makes the layup.

4th Quarter (7:38) Chicago gets the steal and Jimmy Butler is fouled once again. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (7:57) Jimmy Butler drives and draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (8:34) Nikola Mirotic makes the bonus free throw.

Cleveland is starting to run away with this game as the Bulls are having trouble on both ends of the floor.

Cavaliers 92 Bulls 77

Official Timeout

4th Quarter (8:34) Nikola Mirotic makes the layup plus the foul.

4th Quarter (8:47) Matthew Dellavedova finds Tristan Thompson with the lob leading to the alley-oop slam!!!

4th Quarter (9:10) Jimmy Butler grabs the offensive rebound and makes the close range shot.

4th Quarter (9:26) J.R. Smith knocks down the three-pointer.

4th Quarter (10:11) Kyrie Irving makes the layup to make it a four-point possession!!!

4th Quarter (10:25) Matthew Dellavedova makes both free throws on the flagrant foul.

Taj Gibson received a flagrant two foul leading to an ejection as he kicked Dellavedova in retaliation of his legs being locked up.

The officialls will review the play and give out punishment.

Taj Gibson and Matthew Dellavedova get tangled up on the floor. It looked like Dellavedova locked up Gibson's legs and he took offense to it. Both teams had some shoving and words to say as these two teams don't like each other.

4th Quarter (10:28) Aaron Brooks makes the driving layup.

4th Quarter (11:32) Tristan Thompson SLAMS home the alley-oop and draws the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

Cleveland goes on a 17-9 run to end the quarter after Chicago pulled within one point at 63-62!!!

Cavaliers 80 Bulls 71

END OF 3RD QUARTER

3rd Quarter (0:00) Nikola Mirotic drains the halfcourt shot as time expired!!! WHAT A SHOT TO FINISH THE QUARTER!!!

3rd Quarter (0:02) Matthew Dellavedova knocks down the corner three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (0:42) LeBron James makes the shot and draws the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

3rd Quarter (0:56) Bulls turn the ball over on shot clock violation.

3rd Quarter (1:23) J.R. Smith knocks down the mid range jumper

3rd Quarter (1:43) Mike Dunleavy draws another foul. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (1:52) J.R. Smith makes the running push shot

3rd Quarter (2:13) Mike Dunleavy posts up Kyrie Irving and makes the turn around jumper.

3rd Quarter (2:29) Iman Shumpert drives to the basket and makes the layup high off the glass.

3rd Quarter (2:47) Mike Dunleavy draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (3:00) Bulls miss again and Kyrie Irving takes a quick jumper. His toe was on the line making a very long two-point field goal.

3rd Quarter (3:20) Kyrie Irving knocks down his third three-pointer of the game!

3rd Quarter (4:09) Jimmy Butler responds with a three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (4:26) LeBron James makes the close range shot.

3rd Quarter (4:54) Mike Dunleavy hits the jumper.

3rd Quarter (5:06) LeBron James wrestles for the offensive rebound and is fouled on his way up. Joakim Noah picked up his fourth foul and argued the call resulting in a technical. Kyrie Irving missed the free throw. LeBron makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Derrick Rose remains in the game.

Derrick Rose looked to injure his wrist when he went on the floor to go for a loose ball.

Cavaliers 60 Bulls 57

Bulls Timeout

3rd Quarter (6:18) Mike Dunleavy knocks down the three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (7:09) Chicago pushes the ball and finds Jimmy Butler for the quick layup.

3rd Quarter (7:18) LeBron James gets the steal and Kyrie Irving gets the layup.

3rd Quarter (7:54) Kyrie Irving knocks down the mid range jumper

3rd Quarter (8:22) Kyrie Irving finds Tristan Thomspon on the role to the basket for the layup.

3rd Quarter (8:43) Joakim Noah makes the layup over his shoulder on the second chance opportunity.

Bulls on a quick 6-0 run!!!

Cavaliers 54 Bulls 50

Cavaliers Timeout

3rd Quarter (9:39) Derrick Rose jumps the pass and gets the steal. Jimmy Butler converts the transition layup.

3rd Quarter (10:56) Chicago gets the steal and Taj Gibson capitalizes with the two-point shot in the paint.

3rd Quarter (11:34) Derrick Rose gets the quarter started with a close range shot.

Second half has begun!!!

Chicago didn't make a three-pointer (0-of-9) but they did get to the free throw line making 16-of-18 from the charity stripe. Cleveland went 4-of-12 from behind the arc and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

The Cavaliers end the first half shooting 51.2 percent from the field, while the Bulls are struggling by shooting 31.8 percent from the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers stat leaders at halftime: LeBron James 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and 5 rebounds. Iman Shumpert 11 points and 3 rebounds. Kyrie Irving 10 points and 2 assists. J.R. Smith 5 points and 3 rebounds off the bench.

Chicago Bulls stat leaders at halftime: Derrick Rose 14 points and 3 assists. Jimmy Butler 8 points and 5 rebounds. Taj Gibson 8 points and 3 rebounds. Joakim Noah 6 points and 6 rebounds.

Cavaliers 54 Bulls 44

END OF 2ND QUARTER

2nd Quarter (0:00) Both teams get their shot attempts blocked to end the half.

2nd Quarter (1:03) LeBron James is fouled by Joakim Noah away from the ball, both teams in the bonus. Makes both free throws. Noah comes out with his third foul.

2nd Quarter (1:09) Joakim Noah is fouled on the offensive rebound attempt. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:31) Jimmy Butler grabs the offensive rebound on the missed dunk by Taj Gibson. He is fouled as went for the layup. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:55) Iman Shumpert hits the mid range jumper at the top of the key.

2nd Quarter (2:38) LeBron James posts up again and makes the nice move to convert the layup. The Bulls have no answer for The King.

Cavaliers 48 Bulls 40

Bulls Timeout

2nd Quarter (3:29) Derrick Rose misses his shot attempt, grabs his own miss and kicks it to Jimmy Butler who makes the two-point jumper.

2nd Quarter (3:48) Tristan Thompson gets the offensive rebound and tips it in plus the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

2nd Quarter (3:59) Derrick Rose makes the driving layup on the baseline!!! Very athletic move to kiss it off the glass.

2nd Quarter (4:22) Iman Shumpert hits the mid range jumper.

2nd Quarter (4:39) Jimmy Butler drives hard the basket and draws the foul. Butler had a nasty fall on the play but he will shoot his free throws. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (5:09) Kyrie Irving drains the three-pointer.

2nd Quarter (5:52) Mike Dunleavy was fouled before the timeout. Makes both free throws.

Cavaliers 40 Bulls 32

Cavaliers Timeout

2nd Quarter (6:18) Joakim Noah gets the offensive rebound and makes the tip in layup.

2nd Quarter (6:43) J.R. Smith splits the defense and slams it home!!!

2nd Quarter (7:15) LeBron James makes the nice pass to Timofey Mozgov in the paint but is fouled on the attempt. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

2nd Quarter (7:46) LeBron James is taking this game over!!! He drives to the basket hard and finishes the layup with the left hand!!!

2nd Quarter (7:58) Nikola Mirotic draws the foul on the three-point attempt. Makes all three free throws.

2nd Quarter (8:14) Coming out of the timeout the Bulls turn the ball over. LeBron James picks up the loose ball, goes coast to coast, makes the layup and draws the foul!!! Misses the bonus free throw.

LeBron James already has 16 points in the game, 8 already in the second quarter!!!

Cavaliers 33 Bulls 27

Official Timeout

2nd Quarter (9:11) LeBron James receives the pass, drives baseline and converts the smooth up and under layup!!!

2nd Quarter (9:25) Nikola Mirotic draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

2nd Quarter (9:49) LeBron James is abusing Jimmy Butler who has two fouls already. James makes the turn around shot in the paint.

2nd Quarter (11:07) LeBron James makes another two point field goal.

2nd Quarter (11:29) Aaron Brooks hits the close range jumper.

2nd Quarter (11:45) LeBron James gets things started knocking down a mid range jumper.

Cavaliers 25 Bulls 24

END OF 1ST QUARTER

1st Quarter (0:22) The Cavaliers grabbed a couple offensive rebounds and found Kyrie Irving who knocks down the three-pointer!!! Cleveland take their first lead after getting off to a slow start!!!

1st Quarter (0:57) Iman Shumpert dribbles off the screen and pulls to drain the three-pointer.

1st Quarter (1:09) Taj Gibson draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (1:28) Iman Shumpert steps into a mid range jumper on the fast break.

Bulls 22 Cavaliers 17

Bulls Timeout

Then the Bulls called a full timeout

Cavaliers Timeout

1st Quarter (2:25) Derrick Rose stays in attack mode as he drove baseline and made the contested layup!!! That's 12 first quarter points for Rose!!!

1st Quarter (2:39) J.R. Smith drains the three-pointer from the top of the key.

1st Quarter (3:03) Derrick Rose knocks down the mid range jumper

1st Quarter (3:34) Timofey Mozgov gets the blocks but he and Lebron James can't convert the alley-oop on the fast break.

1st Quarter (3:55) Kyrie Irving follows that up with a driving reverse layup!!!

1st Quarter (4:23) LeBron James posts up and knocks down the beautiful turn around jumper.

1st Quarter (5:16) Iman Shumpert knocks down the 18-foot jumper.

1st Quarter (5:43) Jimmy Butler silences the crowd with a mid range jumper.

1st Quarter (6:03) LeBron James sets the steals and slams it home with the Tomahawk dunk!!!

1st Quarter (6:37) Taj Gibson responds with a mid range jumper.

1st Quarter (7:01) Kyrie Irving carves his way into the paint and makes the layup.

1st Quarter (7:21) Derrick Rose is fouled as he continues to attack the rim. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (8:03) Chicago gets the steal and Derrick Rose makes the contested layup with the left hand and draws the foul. Misses the bonus free throw.

1st Quarter (8:22) Derrick Rose makes the tough layup over the Cavs defense.

1st Quarter (8:36) LeBron James is fouled in the paint. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (9:23) LeBron James comes out of the timeout and powers his way to rim from the post position.

Bulls 8 Cavaliers 0

Cavaliers Timeout

Bulls on 8-0 run to start the game!!!

1st Quarter (9:41) Chicago gets another defensive stop and Taj Gibson makes the uncontested layup down the middle of the lane.

1st Quarter (10:06) Derrick Rose gets in the lane and connects with the floater.

1st Quarter (11:00) Jimmy Butler dumps it off to Joakim Noah for the dunk.

1st Quarter (11:45) Taj Gibson begins things for Chicago with a running layup.

Game 5 between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers has begun!!!

We are 5 minutes away from game time!!! Winner gains a 3-2 advantage in the series!!!

30 minutes till game time!!!

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup: PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Iman Shumpert, SF: LeBron James, PF: Tristan Thompson, C: Timofey Mozgov

Chicago Bulls starting lineup: PG: Derrick Rose, SG: Jimmy Butler, SF: Mike Dunleavy, PF: Taj Gibson, C: Joakim Noah

We are an hour away from game time between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals!!!

Update: Pau Gasol (hamstring) will not play tonight.

It was a tale of quarters in Game 4. What that means is the Bulls were great in the first and third quarters, while the Cavaliers were excellent in the second and fourth quarters.



With the offensive struggling, Tom Thibodeau dug deeper into his bench and finally gave minutes to Tony Snell who sparked the Bulls offense at one point in the third period. He had seven points and four rebounds, and the Bulls enjoyed an 11-point lead late in third. But that lead quickly evaporated, and the Cavaliers dominated the fourth quarter.

Derrick Rose was phenomenal again, as he has been consistent throughout the series. He scored 31 points and dished out four assists on 11 of 23 shooting to lead the Bulls. Though, it was not enough as Rose didn't receive much help. Other than Rose, only Jimmy Butler was in double-figures scoring with 19 points.

With Gasol out, Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic are expected to fill in his shoes. On Sunday, both were significantly quiet. Gibson had six points and eight rebounds on 2 of 7 shooting. Mirotic was a total non-factor. The rookie registered three points on 1 of 9 shooting. It's crucial games like these that show Mirotic's inexperence in the NBA. He made some mistakes on defense and his shot was completely off the mark. He seemed shaky and uncomfortable out there. No question, the Bulls will beg for a much better outing from these two.

Gasol is a game-time decision coming into Game 5. Though, the Bulls are not expecting him to be available which hurts the team so much. Gasol's presence was certainly missed in Game 4. His length and ability to score in the post gives the Cavaliers a lot of trouble. He is a matchup nightmare. Gasol is also a gifted passer and high I.Q. player. The Bulls could really use him in this pivotal Game 5, but unfortunately, he may be in a suit and tie once again.

The Cavaliers held the Bulls to 36 percent shooting from the field, and during the second quarter, they forced the Bulls to a seven-minute drought, resulting into 13 consecutive misses from the floor. Some had to do with the Bulls missing easy shots, but the Cavaliers defense still deserves some credit. The fact that Pau Gasol was out made it even easier for Cleveland.

Irving's injury adds to the fact that Kevin Love is out for the entire playoffs. Just think about it, two of the big three are hurt, leaving LeBron James with an extremely heavy load to carry. Even Iman Shumpert is playing with a minor injury, as he suffered a groin strain in Game 2. Yet, the Cavaliers are finding ways to win, and it all starts with their defense.

The Cavaliers have been far too banged up to be able to dominate the Bulls. They are grinding out wins and are doing it with an injury-ridden unit. Recent MRI's confirmed that Kyrie Irving is playing with knee tendinitis and a foot strain. Irving didn't seem to be comfortable on the floor on Sunday. He was running up and down the court gingerly and was not getting any lift on his shots. Plus, you could tell that the injuries are effecting his quickness and mind set to attack more.

All in all, none of that could be changed now. It's in the past and both teams need to move on to Game 5 now with the series tied at two apiece. The Bulls have, however, been the better team from what I have seen throughout four games. Despite Game 2, the Bulls have been in control for most part of the other three games.

Finally, most people are complaining about the free timeout the Cavaliers received to set up that James game winner. The refs were checking the replay to see how much time there should be on the clock after LeBron's shot was swatted out of bounds. They were also making sure that it was indeed Cleveland basketball. With the game stopped, the Cavaliers used the opportunity to draw up a play, basically being granted with a free timeout. However, the NBA has always looked at instant replays and teams have always used the stoppage as an opportunity to draw up plays.

Secondly, the Cavaliers and their fan base were hoping the refs would call a foul on the Bulls when James made a drive to the basket with one second remaining in the game. There was a lot of contact, but nothing was called and James was furious at the officials.

First and foremost, David Blatt was fortunate that the officials did not see him call for a timeout late in the game when the Cavaliers were out of timeouts. If he was caught calling the timeout, the refs would have given him a technical, and the ball would belong back to the Bulls.

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked away with a two-point victory in Game 4 thanks to a LeBron James buzzer beater. The finish to Game 4 was quite entertaining, and there was a lot of buzz about it, no pun intended.



