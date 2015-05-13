Cleveland Cavaliers Stave Off Late Rally By Bulls To Take 3-2 Series Lead

The Cleveland Cavaliers hung on to win at home in Game 5 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Chicago Bulls to grab a 3-2 lead in the series. This has been a very intense series thus far, and tonight was no different.

LeBron James led the way with 38 points on 14 of 24 from the field, including 12 rebounds, six assists, and three blocked shots. James shot much better this game than he did in Games 3 and 4. The stat that was most impressive, though, was that James did not turn the ball over.



Kyrie Irving put in 25 points on 9 of 16 from the field to go along with five assists. Irving looked like himself tonight after being limited the last two games due to a sore foot. This is how James and Irving need to play to give the Cavs a chance to win the championship even without Kevin Love.

Tristan Thompson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with two blocked shots. Iman Shumpert put up 13 points on 6 of 10 from the field, plucked seven rebounds, and blocked three shots as well. The Cavs shot 50.6 percent from the field and held the Bulls to 39.5 percent shooting.

The Bulls offense has suffered the last two games without big man Pau Gasol in the low post. Gasol adds a different dimension to the pulls offense, and his presence is sorely being missed at this moment. In fact, the Bulls have had periods where they would go on droughts.



Tonight, Jimmy Butler led the way with 29 points on 9 of 18 from the field, collected nine rebounds, and dished out three assists. Mike Dunleavy pitched in 19 points, including four rebounds and four assists. Derrick Rose scored 16 points on just 7 of 24 from the field, but added nine rebounds and handed out seven assists. The Bulls did have six players who scored in double figures, but it was not enough for them to win the game.

Early in the fourth, Taj Gibson was ejected after committing a flagrant 2 foul on Matthew Dellavedova. Surely the Bulls could have used Gibson late in the game when they were rallying back, cutting a 17-point lead to two.



Despite the differential in field goal percentage and not having Gibson late in the game, the Bulls still only lost by five points. The Bulls shot 93 percent on 26 of 28 from the free-throw line which was one aspect that kept them in this game. However, they are now down 3-2 in the series, and they will play at home in Game 6 for a chance to tie up the series on Thursday at 8 pm EST.