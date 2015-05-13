Score Memphis Grizzlies - Golden State Warriors in 2015 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (78-98)

Final: That is it for me here, thanks for tuning in, my name is Libaan Osman and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Final: Will the Warriors end the series on Friday night, or will the Grizzles force a game 7 and get redemption from tonights loss. Make sure to tune in on Friday!

Final: Game 6 of Warriors, Grizzles takes place on Friday at 9:30 eastern time on ESPN.

Final: With Tony Allen being sidelined for game 5 due to a hamstring injury, both Klay and Curry took advantage of that combining for 9 three's.

Final: Marc Gasol's 18 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists wasn't enough to get the job done for the Grizzles.

Final: Stephen Curry lead the way for the Warriors, recording 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals.

Final: The Golden State Warriors win game 5, 98-78 and take 3-2 series lead over the Memphis Grizzles.

4th Quarter: (0:00): Warriors win!

4th Quarter: (0:24): McAdoo with a layup.

The Warriors are in comanding control and will take game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead against the Grizzles.

The Golden State Warriors are up by 20 with 2:34 left to play in the game.

4th Quarter: (2:34): Timeout Warriors!

4th Quarter: (3:04): Curry also has 5 turnovers.

4th Quarter: (3:51): Draymond Green picks up his 4th personal foul.

4th Quarter: (4:50): Courtney Lee from deep.

4th Quarter: (5:28): Gasol with a turn around jumper.

Stephen Curry has 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 steals tonight while also hitting 6 three's.

Klay Thompson has 19 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds mid-way through the 4th quarter.

4th Quarter: (6:31): KLAY THOMPSON with th FOUR point play. Excuse my excitement.

David Lee commits a foul with 8:28 to play, that is his 2nd.

4th Quarter: (9:00): Lee with the layup.

4th Quarter: (9:20): Beno Udrih with the three.

4th Quarter: (9:38): Klay splashes a three, Grizzles call timeout. Grizz down 20.

4th Quarter: (10:28): Vince Carter with the three.

Fourth quarter starts now!

The Grizzles are shooting a terrible 38.5% from the field and an ugly 10.0% from three.

The Grizzles trail 57-74 heading into the fourth quarter.

3rd Quarter: (1:49): Mike Conley jump shot.

This game is slowly slipping away from the Grizzles, down 15 with less than 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

Marc Gasol has been getting it going, he has 12 points.

3rd Quarter: (6:52): Klay to Bogut!

3rd Quarter: (7:48): Barnes with the three.

3rd Quarter: (9:22): Green with the layup, pushes the lead back up to 10.

2nd half is up next with the Warriors up 8. Another great 24 minutes left to play!

The Warriors have been hot from the three point line early, shooting a great 52.9% from deep.

Stephen Curry has lead the way for the Warriors with 15 points in the first half.

The Warriors have held the Grizzles to just 40.0% from the field and 14.3% from beyond the arc.

As the 2nd quarter comes to an end, the Golden State Warriors lead 49-41 heading into the half over the Memphis Grizzles.

2nd Quarter: (1:43): Timeout Warriors.

2nd Quarter: (2:02): Curry drills it from the corner three!

2nd Quarter: (3:32): Timeout Grizzles!

2nd Quarter: (3:39): Curry to Klay for a wide open three in the corner!

2nd Quarter: (4:15): Draymond Green to Andrew Bogut for the alley-oop!

2nd Quarter: (5:31): Mike Conley with the mid-range floater.

The Warriors have their biggest lead of the game up 41-35.

2nd Quarter: (5:42): Timeout Grizzles.

2nd Quarter: (5:49): Barnes with the three!

2nd Quarter: (7:48): Carter with the put-back layup.

2nd Quarter: (8:58): Timeout on the floor, Warriors up 33-31.

2nd Quarter: (9:29): Igoudala recieves a techincal.

2nd Quarter: (10:00): Igoudala with the hustle play.

2nd Quarter: (10:21): Andre Igoudala hits it from three.

2nd Quarter: (10:39): Vince Carter gets the And-1!

End of the first quarter the Warriors lead 26-25 against the Grizzles.

1st Quarter: (0:45): Draymond Green with the And-1.

1st Quarter: (2:26): Randolph with the circus shot, gets it to go!

1st Quarter: (2:42): Grizzles up 23-17 with less than 3 minutes remaining in the first.

1st Quarter: (2:42): Timeout Grizzles!

1st Quarter: (2:49): Curry from deep!

1st Quarter: (3:25): Marc Gasol with the mid-range game.

1st Quarter: (5:30): Great passing from the Warriors results to a wide open dunk from Barnes.

1st Quarter: (6:02): Barnes misses both free throws.

1st Quarter: (6:02): Harrison Barnes will head to the line for two.

1st Quarter: (8:22): Randolph has 9 of the Grizzles first 11 points to start the game.

1st Quarter: (8:22): Timeout Warriors!

1st Quarter: (8:22): Randolph hits it from beyond the arc to give the Grizzles a 11-4 lead early.

1st Quarter: (9:53): Randolph with another offensive rebound and the put-back, 6 points early for him.

1st Quarter (10:32): Zach Randolph with the offenive rebound and the put-back!

1st Quarter (12:00): We are underway, game 5 starts right now in a packed house at the Oracle!

Warriors starters: PG Stephen Curry SG Klay Thompson SF Harrison Barnes PF Draymond Green C Andrew Bogut

Grizzles starters: PG Mike Conley SG Courtney Lee SF Jeff Green PF Zach Randolph C Marc Gasol

Series is tied at two a piece, game 5 is next!

Steph and Lee got their game faces on! Game 5 commences in 20 minutes!

30 minutes till tip-off.

Tony Allen is sidelined tonight for the Grizzles due to a hamstring injury.

Most Games with 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast - Last 2 Postseasons: LeBron James (7) Stephen Curry (5)

Fewest games to 100 3-pt FG made in PLAYOFFS: Ray Allen, 35 Stephen Curry has 96 3-pt FG in 27 playoff games

MVP Stephen Curry lacing up! Almost an hour till tip-off.

The Memphis Grizzles are looking fresh on their way to Game 5!

Officials for tonights game: Ken Mauer - Ed Malloy - Bill Spooner

Mike Conley throughout this series.

Tony Allen is likely out tonight with a hamstring injury.

It also helped that Andre Iguodala was making his threes on Monday. Iguodala had 11 points off the pine on 3 of 5 shooting from three-point range. It goes back to Curry's aggressive nature, though. When you are running down the court and jacking up threes, that is not good offense. But when you get open threes due to penetration and ball movement, then that is excellent offense. That's exactly how Iguodala was getting his open looks, and that is why he was draining the three-ball with better efficiency.

Another guy who finally had a huge impact on the game was Andrew Bogut. Through three games, he had been virtually invisible. In Game 4, he came alive on the defensive end, recording nine rebounds, three blocks, and three steals to go along with four points and four assists. The Warriors need Bogut to continue to have the same impact defensively here on out. His and Green's interior defense and physicality is what made the Warriors defense so great through the regular season.

Speaking of a Green, the Warriors' Draymond Green had himself a superb outing. He was far more efficient than he had been through the first three games, shooting 50 percent from the field in Game 4. Green added 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, solemnly filling up the stat sheet like he normally does. Green's efficiency is valuable to his team because he is going to get plenty of open looks thanks to Curry and Thompson's ability to draw a lot of attention. When Green hits his shots, it makes it tougher for the Grizzlies defense. When he misses, things get easier for Memphis on the defensive end. Simply, they just allow Green to try and beat them while suffocating the Splash Brothers.

Coming into Game 5, Tony Allen is considered a game-time decision as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. "I think he's been more hurt than people realize," coach Dave Joerger said about his defensive ace. However, barring any last minute setbacks, Allen may be able to play, but he will still have to go through pre-game tests to determine his official status. Though, he may come off the bench with Jeff Green taking his spot as a starter. Putting J. Green into the starting lineup may be coach Joerger's counter move. He will probably go with Green to provide more offensive spacing and shooting on the floor. That way, the Warriors may be hesitant to leave Green open.

Here are full highlights of Game 5:



To put things into perspective, Kerr's adjustments basically was centered around making the Grizzlies a perimeter team. As we know, Memphis does most of its damage in the painted area with their bigs, but since the Warriors were clogging the paint, the Grizzlies were forced into turnovers or outside shots. More times than none, teams could live with Memphis shooting outside jumpers because that is not their identity.

With Marreese Speights out, Kerr also used a whole lot of David Lee, which he should probably have done so earlier as well. Lee is a veteran player who has tremendous I.Q. for the game. He may be a defensive liability, but he makes smart plays on offense that make up for his lack of defense. Lee had five points in 15 minutes and was a plus-four on the floor. Although it may not show up in the box score, Lee made a couple of key hustle plays to give his team extra possessions. The former All-Star should continue to be a major component off the bench moving forward.

With extra energy, Curry had a bounce in his step and was playing smart on the offensive end. Rather than chucking long three-pointers, Curry was attacking a lot more in Game 4. He was penetrating to the rim and was either creating shots for himself or sucking in the defense and finding his shooters. Either way, Curry's aggression was putting more pressure on the Grizzlies defense and was making them second guess. He was mixing up his game, which makes him even more deadly. It also helped Curry get more quality look, resulting into a more efficient night. Steve Kerr wanted his team to move the ball around more, and Curry's aggression helped with that since he was mixing up the defense and finding teammates. Curry finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 50 percent shooting.

Another adjustment that Kerr made was sticking Klay Thompson on Mike Conley rather than having Stephen Curry trying to contain him. Thompson is a very underrated defender, and he kept Conley quiet for most of the night. Ultimately, this allowed Curry to have more energy to use up on the offensive end, and he was brilliant.

The Warriors decided to match Andrew Bogut with Tony Allen. However, Bogut was not actually defending Allen. Instead, Bogut was camping near the painted area and was allowing Allen to take up jump shots, his biggest weakness as a player. Allen started the game jacking up three open three-pointers and missed them all. Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes was defending Zach Randolph, while Draymond Green was manning Marc Gasol. The difference was that Bogut was in the lane helping both Green and Barnes on the two Memphis bigs. With the paint jam packed due to Allen's inability to draw attention around the perimeter, the Warriors were able to force Gasol and Randolph into committing turnovers and taking difficult shots. This game plan should have been executed earlier, but the Warriors put it into play at the right time, and it greatly contributed to their excellent first quarter start. It also forced Dave Joerger to take Allen out of the game, which ultimately hurt the Grizzlies on defense, seeing as how Allen is their best perimeter defender.

There were many adjustments made by Steve Kerr and the Warriors in Game 4. First and foremost, they adjusted the defensive matchups. Let's begin with the Tony Allen matchup.

The Golden State Warriors redeemed themselves in Game 4 after two straight losses coming in Games 2 and 3. Golden State dominated the Grizzlies and took back home court advantage with a 101-84 victory at the FexEx Forum.

Hello, NBA fans and welcome to the pivotal Game 5 between the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live score from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. I will be your host for tonight, Libaan Osman.