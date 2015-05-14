Stephen Curry's 6 Threes Puts Golden State Warriors Ahead 3-2 Over Memphis Grizzlies

Stephen Curry logged 6 threes and 6 steals to help send the Warriors to a big Game 5 victory over the Grizzlies 98-78. The Warriors pushed the tempo and really locked in defensively, especially having little trouble with Tony Allen out in Game 5.

"Last two games have been where we want it to be. Getting stops is the most important part of it. Tonight they got a decent lead but I think they had to work on every possession," said Curry.

Gasol had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Zach Randolph had 13 and 10, and Mike Conley had 13 points.

Andre Iguodala has shot the ball much better in this series. He had 16 in tonight's game. "I'm feeling a little bit better, been going through the same thing every day. I think the percentages always even out. When you're shooting it well you stay humble," said Iguodala.

"They're moving the ball. They're getting a lot more penetration. Everybody," said Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, who scored 13 points wearing a mask over his still-healing face. "When you do that, it's always tough to stop."

Now, the Warriors have a chance to close out the series in Memphis in Game 6. They have Game 7 to fall back on, but none of the team wants to lose game 6 and have Memphis be on the momentum.

"We would love to win it(the series) on the road. You don't want to mess around you don't know what can happen. This kind of defense is what it's going to take," said Kerr.

A few quick things about the box scores that stand out: Iguodala had the highest +/- with +23 and Vince Carter had the lowest with a -23. The Warriors shooting 46% from the field and three was big, but even larger reason to why they won was because they limited the threes by Memphis. Memphis shot just 26% from three.

The Warriors will try to wrap-up the series on Friday evening as they head to Memphis.