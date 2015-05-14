Cleveland Cavaliers - Chicago Bulls in 2015 NBA Playoffs (94-73)

Final: I am Vahan Shakhpazyan, signing off. Please enjoy VAVEL USA's Live event of the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers coming up next.

Final: Well, that does it. The Cavaliers win the series 4-2 to advance to the Conference Finals, and will play the winner between the Hawks and Wizards.

Final: Three-point shooting was a major difference. The Cavaliers were a plus-24 from that distance.

Final: James nearly recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. He did shoot 7 of 23 from the floor but he found other ways to be effective.

Final: LeBron James talked about the team's defense after the game, and the defense was phenomenal since the first quarter. They clamped down on that end and suffocated the Bulls and forced them to go through long droughts.

Final: Matthew Dellavedova scored a team-high 19 points to lead the way off the bench. He did a fine job of filling in for Irving.

Final: Give the Cavaliers a lot of credit for defeating the Bulls without Kevin Love and without Kyrie Irving in the second half of this game.

Final: This could have been Tom Thibodeau's final game as the team's head coach. Many believe that he will be fired almost immediately.

Final: What a disappointing end to Chicago's season. They were considered the better team through four games, but what a meltdown in this one.

Final: Cavaliers 94 Bulls 73.

4th Quarter (:00): This series is over!! Cavs win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals!!

4th Quarter (:32): E'Twaun Moore gets a reverse layup to drop.

4th Quarter (1:22): This one is pretty much over. Both teams have emptied their benches and it's...garbage time!

4th Quarter (2:19): Cavaliers 94 Bulls 71.

4th Quarter (3:02): James is fouled and he gets 1 of 2.

4th Quarter (3:23): Snell makes both.

4th Quarter (3:23): Snell now gets fouled.

4th Quarter (3:50): Tony Snell puts in a three.

4th Quarter (4:37): Thompson completes the three-point play.

4th Quarter (4:37): Thompson floats it up and in and he is fouled.

4th Quarter (5:23): Noah stuffs in a jam.

4th Quarter (5:36): Dellavedova makes both!

4th Quarter (5:36): Dellavedova is now fouled and will head to the line for two.

4th Quarter (6:09): Dellavedova flips up another shot and it's all good!

4th Quarter (6:57): Wow!! Shumpert hits an off balanced corner two-pointer with one hand. When it's going good, it's going good!

Timeout Cleveland!

4th Quarter (7:12): Cavaliers 84 Bulls 64.

4th Quarter (7:24): James is one rebound shy of a triple-double.

4th Quarter (7:40): Brooks banks in a mid-range jumper.

4th Quarter (8:04): James spins inside for a layup.

Timeout Chicago!

4th Quarter (9:11): Cavaliers 82 Bulls 62.

4th Quarter (9:11): Matthew Dellavedova!!!! He is on FIRE!! He hits three!!

4th Quarter (9:28): Brooks gets to the hole for two.

4th Quarter (9:48): James gets the shooters touch on his short jumper! It's up to 19!

4th Quarter (1021): Dellavedova nails a long two now!! What a game he has had!

4th Quarter (10:50): Dellavedova spins in the lane and hits the pull up jumper.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Three-point shooting has made a huge difference. The Cavaliers are a plus-24 from three-point range.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Chicago started the quarter slowly, but they picked up the offense to close.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Cavaliers 73 Bulls 60.

​3rd Quarter (:00): That does it for the third.

​3rd Quarter (:05): Butler responds with a three!

​3rd Quarter (:25): J.R. Smith quiets the crowd with another swish from three-point distance!!

​3rd Quarter (:44): Gibson picks up a cross court pass by Dellavedova and throws an outlet pass to Butler for a two-handed slam!

​3rd Quarter (1:08): Rose puts in a floater.

​3rd Quarter (1:34): Smith bangs in a step back three from the corner!

​3rd Quarter (2:00): Butler hits a turnaround jumper. The lead is down to 14 for CLE.

Timeout!

​3rd Quarter (3:13): Cavaliers 67 Bulls 51.

​3rd Quarter (3:38): Butler knocks down a three! Finally the Bulls get their second three of the contest.

​3rd Quarter (4:23): James with another turnaround jumper.

​3rd Quarter (5:01): James hits a turnaround corner jumper. Cavs lead up to 17.

Timeout Chicago!

​3rd Quarter (5:13): Cavaliers 63 Bulls 48.

​3rd Quarter (5:45): Dellavedova hits a huge three!!!

​3rd Quarter (6:02): Butler hits both free throws.

​3rd Quarter (6:02): James picks up his fourth foul! A blocking foul.

​3rd Quarter (6:14): Dellavedova finally gets a shot to drop for the Cavs.

​3rd Quarter (6:43): James picks up his third personal foul.

​3rd Quarter (7:11): Bulls have just six points in the last 11 minutes and 27 seconds.

​3rd Quarter (7:31): Meanwhile, the Bulls are not even able to take advantage.

​3rd Quarter (7:47): The Cavaliers have yet to score in this half as well.

​3rd Quarter (9:05): Dunleavy drives and banks it off the board to give Chicago their first field goal of the quarter.

​3rd Quarter (9:33): Bulls need to work their offense through Gasol.

​3rd Quarter (10:21): Chicago's offensive woes continue.

3rd Quarter (12:00): Kyrie Irving's return is now doubtful.

Halftime: Iman Shumpert continues his fine play, as he is leading the way with 11 points and six rebounds.

Halftime: James is shooting 3 of 11 from the field and has three turnovers, yet the Cavs are up 14.

Halftime: Gasol didn't see many minutes in that second quarter, as the game quickly got away from the Bulls.

Halftime: Cavaliers defense picked up in the second quarter, as they held the Bulls to four points in the final six minutes.

​2nd Quarter (:00): Cavaliers 58 Bulls 44.

​2nd Quarter (:00): That does it for the second quarter.

​2nd Quarter (:05): Butler drives and finally scores for Chicago!

​2nd Quarter (:26): 20-2 run by the Cavs.

​2nd Quarter (:26): Smith knocks down all three free throws.

​2nd Quarter (:26): Snell, who just checked into the game, fouls J.R. Smith behind the three-point line. United Center has gone very quiet.

​2nd Quarter (:48): Bulls have two points in the last five and half minutes. Typical Bulls drought.

20-second timeout!

​2nd Quarter (1:21): Cavaliers 55 Bulls 42.

​2nd Quarter (1:21): Cavaliers defense is starting to suffocate the Bulls.

​2nd Quarter (2:22): Shumpert drills a three!! It's up to 13!

​2nd Quarter (2:45): Smith rolls in a three and just like that it's a 10-point Cavs lead!

​2nd Quarter (3:15): James uses a fake, gets the defense in the air then calmly hits an outside jumper.

​2nd Quarter (3:44): Rose banks in another one. He has gone to the bank a lot!

​2nd Quarter (4:31): Cavaliers 47 Bulls 40.

​2nd Quarter (4:31): 9-0 run by the Cavs. Timeout Chicago!

​2nd Quarter (4:40): Shumpert now comes down the court and buries a three!!

​2nd Quarter (5:10): Then Shumpert gets to the rim for a layup.

​2nd Quarter (5:19): Shumpert makes 1 of 2 of the flagrant free throws.

​2nd Quarter (5:19): Flagrant one is the call.

​2nd Quarter (5:19): Cavaliers 41 Bulls 40.

​2nd Quarter (5:19): Officials will take a look at that play after the this timeout.

​2nd Quarter (5:19): Mirotic clothes lines Shumpert!!!

​2nd Quarter (5:30): Irving is headed back to the Cavaliers bench.

​2nd Quarter (5:44): Smith hits Dellavedova with a beautiful pass, and Delly knocks down a triple.

​2nd Quarter (6:38): Mirotic gets 1 of 2 from the line.

​2nd Quarter (6:38): Update: Kyrie Irving is probable to return.

​2nd Quarter (6:38): Mirotic goes up and under Smith and draws a foul!

​2nd Quarter (7:43): Bulls take it on the jump ball.

​2nd Quarter (7:43): Hinrich wraps up James for a jump ball! James came out of that hurting, as he was grabbing his back, but he seems to be fine.

​2nd Quarter (7:52): Butler hits a short jumper.

​2nd Quarter (9:18): Gasol finds a cutting Mirotic who lays it in. Beautiful play.

​2nd Quarter (9:41): Jones comes out of the timeout and drills another three!

​2nd Quarter (9:47): Cavaliers 35 Bulls 35.

​2nd Quarter (9:47): Cavaliers call a timeout to get him out of the game. He is headed to the locker room. This does not look good for the Cavs.

​2nd Quarter (9:47): Irving may have stepped on the foot of Thompson and is in a lot of pain.

​2nd Quarter (10:09): Brooks does not get the bounce on his shot, but Mirotic is there to tip it back in!

​2nd Quarter (10:44): Shumpert makes a nice move to the rim for a left handed layup.

2nd Quarter (11:23): Mirotic hits a floater to get the second quarter started.

1st Quarter (:00): Bulls shot 56.5 percent from the field.

1st Quarter (:00): James had two fouls, scored four points and dished out five assists but shot 2 of 7.

1st Quarter (:00): Gasol was an early boost for Chicago. He had eight points on 3 of 5 shooting.

1st Quarter (:00): Energetic start by the Bulls, but the Cavaliers survived and now have a two-point lead.

1st Quarter (:00): Cavaliers 33 Bulls 31.

1st Quarter (:00): That does it for the first quarter!

1st Quarter (:02): Thompson completes the three-point play.

1st Quarter (:02): My goodness!!! Dellavedova lobs a pass to Thompson who puts in a shot while falling on his back in mid air!! A foul is called as well.

1st Quarter (:16): Rose backs down on Dellavedova and banks in a two!

1st Quarter (:24): LeBron James picks up his second foul!

1st Quarter (:38): James finds Jones for another three!!

1st Quarter (:58): James takes it to the basket and finishes with his left.

1st Quarter (1:21): Rose gets blocked but recovers and hits a two in the paint.

1st Quarter (1:43): Thompson completes the three-point play.

1st Quarter (1:43): Thompson is working the glass!!! Grabs a couple of offensive rebounds and finally gets a shot to go plus a foul. Gibson picks up his third.

1st Quarter (2:08): Derrick Rose takes it to the hole on the drive!

1st Quarter (2:25): James Jones rattles in a three!

1st Quarter (2:55): Gibson picked up his second foul when he fouled Irving. Irving goes 1 of 2 at the line.

Timeout!

1st Quarter (2:55): Irving is fouled and he goes to the line.

1st Quarter (2:55): Bulls shooting 62 percent to start.

1st Quarter (3:09): Dunleavy buries a three in semi-transition!!

1st Quarter (3:39): Noah puts in both foul shots.

1st Quarter (3:39): Noah is now hammered by Mozgov and will head to the line. Mozgov picks up his second personal.

1st Quarter (4:07): Sensational interior passing by Noah to Gibson for a two-handed stuff!!

1st Quarter (4:18): Mozgov hits 1 of 2.

1st Quarter (4:18): Mozgov attacks the basket with emphasis and draws a foul!!

1st Quarter (4:30): Rose drives to the lane and gets a soft touch on his floater.

1st Quarter (4:42): Mozgov gets both.

1st Quarter (4:42): Mozgov draws a foul and he will shoot a couple of free throws.

1st Quarter (5:06): Dunleavy finds Butler and hits him with a beautiful shovel pass in transition.

1st Quarter (5:43): Mozgov answers with a short corner jumper.

1st Quarter (6:06): Gasol with a nifty lefty hook shot.

1st Quarter (6:22): Mozgov gets inside for two. 7-0 spurt by the Cavs out of the timeout.

1st Quarter (7:23): Then after a turnover, Irving pulls up for a three and hits.

1st Quarter (7:39): Irving knocks down a corner J.

Timeout Cleveland!

1st Quarter (7:54): Cavaliers 6 Bulls 12.

1st Quarter (7:54): Rose finds Gasol in transition who puts it in his one claw and slams it down!!

1st Quarter (8:41): Butler soars for the rebound and puts in Dunleavy's missed three!

1st Quarter (9:01): Offensive foul on James!! Pau Gasol draws the foul.

1st Quarter (9:19): Dunleavy hits a long straight away jump shot.

1st Quarter (9:31): Thompson drops in both free throws.

1st Quarter (9:31): Noah is now called for a foul on Thompson's turnaround jumper.

1st Quarter (9:51): Gasol drains both foul shots.

1st Quarter (9:51): Gasol draws a foul on Thompson with the shot clock expiring. Brilliant play!

1st Quarter (10:15): James swishes a fall away jumper over Butler. We are tied at 4.

1st Quarter (10:37): Thompson drops in the first points for the Cavs.

1st Quarter (11:03): Derrick Rose banks in a mid-range jumper!

1st Quarter (11:39): Gasol's first shot is up and in!

1st Quarter (12:00): We are underway!

A few minutes until tip-off. Here we go!

Derrick Rose had 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists last game. He did, however, shoot 7 of 24 from the field. The Bulls need a more efficient game from him tonight if they would like to extend the series.

Gasol's return could help the Bulls salvage their season. They sorely missed his length and low post presence. Gasol adds a whole new dimension to Chicago's offense that has been struggling over the last two games. Take a look at the article I wrote about Gasol's Game 6 return.

“I don’t know, but whatever percentage I will be, that’s what I’ll give,” Gasol said of his injury. “I’ll be out there.”

Pau Gasol (hamstring) is expected to play tonight.

Bench play has been the most interesting story. Many have talked about the lack of depth for the Cavaliers, but the Bulls bench has been just as thin, especially since Taj Gibson is forced to start in place of Gasol. Thibodeau, as he likes to do so often which he is also criticized for, has basically gone to a seven-man rotation. He is not giving enough minutes to Tony Snell or Aaron Brooks, which has resulted into heavy minutes for his starters. Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, and Joakim Noah all played over 40 minutes in Game 5. The Bulls were supposed to have the advantage in bench play, but it doesn't seem that way through five games. The coaching staff may need to trust its bench a little more.

If the Bulls do want to extend this series, their defense has to be better than it was in Game 5. For a team known for their potent defense, the Bulls were a tad lackluster on that end of the floor on Tuesday. For starters, they let the limping Kyrie Irving score 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting. There is no excuse for allowing a guy, who is battling multiple injuries, to get such a great rhythm offensively. The Cavaliers finished the contest shooting over 50 percent, which is unlikely of the Bulls to allow such a high percentage.

If the Cavaliers do indeed knock off the Bulls, could this be the last game for Tom Thibodeau as Chicago's head coach? Many rumors have been spiraling around the league that the Bulls are likely to fire Thibs, who may find a new gig in New Orleans. The outcome of this series is believed to be the determining factor for coach Thibodeau's future in Chicago, and it is not looking good.

It certainly hasn't been easy against this scrappy Chicago team, but James so far has his team up 3-2 in the series with the likelihood of ending the series in this game. But as mentioned before, Chicago's savior will have to be Pau Gasol. If he is unable to play, then the Bulls season could possibly come to an end. For now, Gasol is officially listed as a game-time decision.

The Cavaliers are highly inexperienced outside of LeBron James. For some of the guys on the team, this is their first taste of the playoffs, so James, not only has to score and create for his teammates, but he also has to lead them vocally on and off the court, which he has done beautifully. James is always in the ears of his teammates, trying to guide them through adversity.

Here are the full highlights of Game 5:



Meanwhile, for the Cavaliers it has been the LeBron James show. He has had a hand in almost everything for the Cavaliers, scoring 38 points, grabbing 12 boards, dishing out six assists, coming away with three steals, and rejecting three shots while shooting an efficient 14 of 24 percent from the floor. It's simply amazing what he is able to accomplish with such a banged up team. Kyrie Irving is out there limping due to a knee tenditis, while Iman Shumpert has been playing through a groin injury. Of course Kevin Love has been out throughout the series as well, yet James has been able to put this team on his back and carry them.

For one, the Bulls offense has been a mess without Gasol, almost like last season when they would go on long droughts and the offense would become stagnant. Gasol provides a ton of low post scoring and is an intelligent player who is also a gifted big man passer. This season, the Bulls have ran many plays through Gasol due to his ability to post up and draw double teams in the low block. Without Gasol in the middle, the Bulls are not getting quality shots, and it shows in the box score as they have shot just 37.7 percent the last two games combined.

Why have the Bulls struggled recently? Two words, Pau Gasol. The seven-foot Spaniard has been out with a nagging hamstring strain the past couple of games which has hurt his team's chances of winning. From watching the last two games, you could tell that the Bulls are craving for Gasol's presence.

The Chicago Bulls are on the brink of elimination after losing Game 5 in Cleveland on Tuesday night. At one point, the Bulls looked like they were in complete control of the series with a 2-1 series lead and were owning the Cavaliers throughout most of Game 4. However, the tide has turned, and the Cavaliers have more momentum now than they ever did during this series.

Hello, hoop fans and welcome to Game 6 between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live score from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. I am your host for the night, Vahan Shakhpazyan.