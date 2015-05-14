Pau Gasol’s Return Could Salvage Chicago’s Season

After sitting on the sidelines in a suit and tie cheering on his team the past two games due to a hamstring strain, Pau Gasol is expected to return in Game 6 for the struggling Chicago Bulls.

With Gasol out, the Bulls have lost two straight games and are on the brink of elimination. Could Pau Gasol be their savior?

Certainly.

Chicago has sorely missed Gasol’s presence down low, and as a result, their offense has looked stagnant at times over the past two games. After two terrible losses, it shows how valuable Gasol is to the team and how much of this season’s success has rested on his shoulders.

When Gasol is in the lineup, he draws plenty of attention in the low block. Typically, the opposition throws double teams at Gasol, and being the unselfish player he is, he kicks it back out to his shooters which results into high percentage shots.



A perfect example of that would be this E'Twaun Moore game-winning shot. Notice how Gasol immediately drew a double team and made an unselfish pass to Moore for a quality three-point shot.





Without Gasol, those high percentage shots have diminished and the ball movement hasn’t been as crisp. It just seems the Bulls are playing like they did last season when they didn’t have the big Spaniard in the middle. Their offense lacks flow and rhythm with him sidelined, and the ball sticks.

It’s the reason why Chicago’s efficiency has dropped and their assist numbers have gone down. With Gasol, the Bulls were averaging 20.0 assists per game in their current series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Without Gasol, that averaged has dropped to 16.0 assists. The Bulls have been shooting 37.7 percent from the field in the last two games combined which is a huge drop off from the 50 percent they shot in Game 1, the game which Gasol dominated.

The most underrated part about Gasol’s game is his intelligent passing. The two-time NBA champion knows when to pass out of double teams and has incredible vision for a big man.

But most of all, the Bulls miss his extraordinary length. Gasol was a matchup nightmare for the Cavaliers because he is long and versatile. He is fundamentally sound in the paint and highly efficient with his mid-range jumper. Furthermore, Gasol helps Joakim Noah with rebounding and takes a lot of pressure off Noah on the defensive end.

The unfortunate part of Gasol’s Game 6 return is that he may not be 100 percent. “I don’t know, but whatever percentage I will be, that’s what I’ll give,” Gasol said. “I’ll be out there.”

No matter how healthy he may or may not be, just having Gasol out on the floor is a huge bonus for Chicago, and as their season hangs in the balance, he may be coming back just in time to potentially save it.