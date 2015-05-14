Pau Gasol’s Return Could Salvage Chicago’s Season
After sitting on the sidelines in a suit and tie cheering on his team the past two games due to a hamstring strain, Pau Gasol is expected to return in Game 6 for the struggling Chicago Bulls.

With Gasol out, the Bulls have lost two straight games and are on the brink of elimination. Could Pau Gasol be their savior?

Certainly.

Chicago has sorely missed Gasol’s presence down low, and as a result, their offense has looked stagnant at times over the past two games. After two terrible losses, it shows how valuable Gasol is to the team and how much of this season’s success has rested on his shoulders.

When Gasol is in the lineup, he draws plenty of attention in the low block. Typically, the opposition throws double teams at Gasol, and being the unselfish player he is, he kicks it back out to his shooters which results into high percentage shots.

A perfect example of that would be this E'Twaun Moore game-winning shot. Notice how Gasol immediately drew a double team and made an unselfish pass to Moore for a quality three-point shot.