Monty Williams On Toronto Raptors Radar

After the announcement that head coach Dwane Casey will be returning next year with Toronto, the team's coaching staff has been on the edge of their seats, and with Monty Williams being on the Raptors radar, the stress couldn't weigh more heavily.

The four assistants of Toronto include Tom Sterner, Bill Bayno, Jesse Murmuys, and Nick Nurse. Only Sterner is left from before Masai Ujiri took over from Bryan Colangelo as the Raptors president and general manager. Bayno, Murmuys, and Nick Nurse were brought in after Ujiri’s hiring.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Marc Stein reported that the Raptors will reach out to recently fired New Orleans Pelicans head coach, Monty Williams.

Monty spent five years with the Pelicans from 2010 to 2015 but was fired on Tuesday and exited with class.

Monty brought the Pelicans to their first playoff berth in three years and is expected to wait and see what head coaching positions are available before evaluating his options as an assistant. Williams could perhaps get in the mix with either Denver or Orlando this off-season, as we'll have to wait and see.