Score Atlanta Hawks - Washington Wizards in NBA Playoffs Game 6 (94-91)

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 29 points. John Wall added a double-double with 20 points and 13 assists.

DeMarre Carroll led Atlanta with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Paul Millsap added 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 94-91 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Cleveland Cavaliers!!!

Hawks 94 Wizards 91

END OF 4TH QUARTER

NO GOOD! The shot is no good. The ball did not leave his hand in time. Tough loss for Washington as the shot would have tied the game.

It's being reviewed. It's close whether the ball left his hand in time.

4th Quarter (0:00) PAUL PIERCE HITS THE GAME-TYING THREE-POINTER!!!

One possession game, Wizards ball!!!!

Hawks 94 Wizards 91

Wizards Timeout

4th Quarter (0:06) Al Horford is fouled on the inbounds pass. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (0:07) Wizards get the steal, Garrett Temple gets fouled on the offensive rebound layup attempt. Makes both free throws.

Hawks Timeout

4th Quarter (0:18) John Wall and Bradley Beal missed layups. Hawks ball.

Wizards defense falling asleep in this last minute of play to go along with head scratching offense.

Hawks 93 Wizards 89

Wizards Timeout

4th Quarter (0:30) DeMarre Carroll is foud open under the basket. Jeff Teague with the nice pass!

Hawks Timeout

4th Quarter (0:45) Nene misses the driving layup. Hawks ball.

Hawks 91 Wizards 89

Wizards Timeout

4th Quarter (0:57) DeMarre Carroll is found in the paint for the layup.

4th Quarter (1:14) John Wall gets fouled in transition. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (1:47) Paul Millsap hits the jumper.

4th Quarter (2:38) Wizards turn the ball over on shot clock violation.

4th Quarter (3:20) Nene grabs the offensive rebound and is fouled. Misses both free throws.

4th Quarter (3:50) Bradley Beal hits the mid range jumper to give the Wizards the lead!!!

Hawks 87 Wizards 86

Hawks Timeout

Verizon Center is rocking!!!!

4th Quarter (4:34) John Wall gets the steal and passes ahead to Bradley Beal for the SLAM!!!! It's a one-point game!!!

4th Quarter (5:07) Bradley Beal attacks the basket in transition and draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (5:47) Nene comes out of the timeout and makes the layup.

Hawks 87 Wizards 80

Official Timeout

4th Quarter (6:09) Otto Porter is fouled on the loose ball. Atlanta over the limit. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (6:39) Paul Millsap is fouled in the paint. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (6:52) Bradley Beal hits the mid range jumper.

4th Quarter (7:07) Dennis Schroder makes the easy layup.

4th Quarter (7:17) Bradley Beal is fouled on the inbounds play. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (7:58) Jeff Teague draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (8:12) John Wall gets the block and Kevin Seraphin makes the layup.

4th Quarter (8:45) Drew Gooden comes out of the timeout and hits the 8-foot shot.

Hawks 81 Wizards 71

Wizards Timeout

Wizards defense trading baskets giving up easy layups. Can't do that if they want to win.

4th Quarter (9:03) Al Horford with another layup.

4th Quarter (9:22) Otto Porter makes the floater on the baseline.

4th Quarter (9:44) Jeff Teague quickly gets down court and makes the easy layup.

4th Quarter (9:55) John Wall comes off the screen and hits the mid range jumper.

4th Quarter (10:21) Jeff Teague makes the layup in the lane.

4th Quarter (10:52) Wizards defense falls asleep leading to an easy Al Horford layup.

4th Quarter (11:01) Bradley Beal knocks down the three-pointer.

4th Quarter (11:23) Paul Millsap is fouled on the dunk attempt. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Wizards have one final quarter to keep their season alive.

Hawks 72 Wizards 64

END OF 3RD QUARTER

3rd Quarter (0:00) Neither team could score in the final seconds.

3rd Quarter (0:56) Kevin Seraphin is fouled on the offensive rebound attempt. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (1:18) Dennis Schroder gets fouled. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (1:31) Bradley Beal responds with a nice driving layup.

3rd Quarter (1:49) Mike Muscala hits the corner three-pointer as the shot clock expires.

3rd Quarter (2:14) Drew Gooden gets fouled on the loose ball. Hawks over the limit. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (3:21) John Wall attacks the basket and draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (3:57) DeMarre Carroll comes out of the timeout and drains the three-pointer.

Hawks 64 Wizards 57

Hawks Timeout

3rd Quarter (4:18) John Wall gets out on the break and sets up Otto Porter for the SLAM!!!

3rd Quarter (4:39) Wizards gets the rebound off the free throw and John Wall makes the incredible layup!!!

3rd Quarter (4:48) Nene draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (5:10) John Wall uses his speed and makes the layup.

3rd Quarter (5:28) DeMarre Carroll gets fouled in transition. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (5:56) Bradley Beal hits the HUGE three-pointer for Washington!

3rd Quarter (6:15) Kyle Korver gets the steal and Jeff Teague hits the three-pointer! Five quick points!

3rd Quarter (6:26) Jeff Teague makes the two-point shot.

3rd Quarter (7:15) Paul Pierce gets the steal and Kevin Seraphin makes the close range layup.

3rd Quarter (7:33) Paul Pierce comes out of the timeout and draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

Atlanta has started the quarter on a 12-4 run!!! Wizards in trouble.

Hawks 57 Wizards 43

Wizards Timeout

3rd Quarter (7:52) Jeff Teague goes coast to coast and makes the layup.

3rd Quarter (8:11) Wizards defense doesn't get back and DeMarre Carroll makes them pay with a three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (8:30) Paul Pierce makes the uncontested layup in transition. That's his first field goal of the game.

3rd Quarter (9:36) DeMarre Carroll drives past Paul Pierce and makes the layup plus the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

3rd Quarter (10:30) Bradley Beal hits the 20-foot jumper

3rd Quarter (10:57) DeMarre Carroll makes the close range shot to give Atlanta a 10-point lead!

3rd Quarter (11:32) Al Horford makes the driving layup to get the quarter started.

Second half has begun!!!

Both teams crashed the boards on both sides of the ball. Washington outrebounded Atlanta 29-to-28 and 13-of-12 on the offensive glass. The difference is the Wizards only scored 6 second chance points off those 13 offensive rebounds.

Atlanta shot 40.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three (4-of-12) and 50 percent from the free throw line (3-of-6). Washington shot 35.4 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three (2-of-7) and 100 percnet from the free throw line (3-of-3).

The Wizards frontcourt of Marcin Gortat, Nene and Paul Pierce combine for 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting. That needs to change if Washington wants to win Game 6

Washington Wizards stat leaders at halftime: John Wall 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Bradley Beal 9 points and 3 assists. Kevin Seraphin 8 points and 4 rebounds off the bench. Otto Porter only 2 points but 6 rebounds (5 on the offensive glass).

Atlanta Hawks stat leaders at halftime: Paul Millsap 15 points and 8 rebounds. DeMarre Carroll 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Jeff Teague 7 points and 2 assists. Al Horford 6 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Dennis Schroder 5 points and 3 assists off the bench.

Hawks 45 Wizards 39

END OF 2ND QUARTER

2nd Quarter (0:00) Paul Millsap makes the driving layup as time expires in the first half!!!

Hawks 43 Wizards 39

Hawks Timeout

2nd Quarter (0:32) Once again, DeMarre Carroll gets the offensive rebound and finds Al Horford for the layup.

2nd Quarter (1:06) DeMarre Carroll gets the offensive rebound and makes the easy putback layup.

2nd Quarter (1:32) John Wall counters with a close range shot

2nd Quarter (1:50) Jeff Teague makes the difficult layup.

2nd Quarter (2:39) John Wall makes the free throw.

Hawks 37 Wizards 36

Hawks Timeout

2nd Quarter (2:39) John Wall attacks the basket and makes the layup plus the foul!!!

2nd Quarter (3:15) Paul Millsap is HOT!!! Knocks down the three-pointer!!! 7 straight points and 13 overall in the half!!!

2nd Quarter (3:38) Paul Millsap hits the mid range jumper

2nd Quarter (3:56) Bradley Beal knocks down the 20-foot jumper

2nd Quarter (4:14) Paul Millsap responds with a made layup.

2nd Quarter (4:28) Washington grabs more offensive rebounds and John Wall goes on and knocks down the mid range jumper.

Wizards 30 Hawks 30

Official Timeout

2nd Quarter (5:37) Mike Muscala makes the two-point field goal

2nd Quarter (5:57) Kevin Seraphin is found under the rim for the SLAM!!!

2nd Quarter (6:36) Al Horford makes the strong layup.

2nd Quarter (7:12) Washington grabs at least four offensive rebounds and Kevin Seraphin ends up getting the putback layup!!! What hustle by the Wizards bench right now!!!

2nd Quarter (8:30) Kevin Seraphin comes out of the timeout and makes the sweeping hook shot.

Hawks 26 Wizards 24

Wizards Timeout

2nd Quarter (8:53) Jeff Teague knocks down the three-pointer.

2nd Quarter (9:41) John Wall responds with the 20-foot jumper

2nd Quarter (10:00) The Hawks grab another offensive rebound and Dennis Schroder makes them pay once again with a three-pointer.

2nd Quarter (10:26) John Wall gets the steal and finds Ramon Sessions for the easy layup.

2nd Quarter (10:47) Both teams start the quarter off with some turnovers. Paul Millsap draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Wizards end the quarter on a 13-4 run!!!

Wizards 20 Hawks 19

END OF 1ST QUARTER

1st Quarter (0:01) Washington forces the turnover and Kevin Seraphin makes the close range shot to end the quarter and gives the Wizards the lead!!!

1st Quarter (0:45) John Wall draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (1:20) Al Horford silences the crowd temporarily with a mid range jumper.

1st Quarter (1:36) Drew Gooden gets the crowd on their feet as he knocks down the three-pointer!!!

1st Quarter (2:09) Bradley Beal responds with a two-point field goal.

1st Quarter (2:26) Dennis Schroder capitalizes on the second chance opportunity with the strong drive on the layup.

Hawks 15 Wizards 11

Hawks Timeout

1st Quarter (3:05) Bradley Beal finds Otto Porter cutting down the lane and finishes the uncontested layup.

1st Quarter (3:33) Bradley Beal makes the close range shot.

1st Quarter (3:51) DeMarre Carroll gets the steal and is fouled in transition. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (4:23) Paul Millsap makes the floater in the lane.

Washington has been outrebounded 13-to-6 early in this game, and 5-to-2 on the offensive glass.

Hawks 12 Wizards 7

Wizards Timeout

1st Quarter (5:58) Nene stops the Wizards drought with a nice spin move in the paint for the layup.

Washington's offense has gone cold and they look asleep on defense. Not a good start for them.

1st Quarter (7:24) Atlanta gets a couple offensive rebound and Paul Millsap converts the layup plus the foul. Makes the free throw.

1st Quarter (8:04) DeMarre Carroll drains the three-pointer.

1st Quarter (8:27) John Wall puts his body on the line and draws the offensive foul.

1st Quarter (9:47) Jeff Teague responds with a mid range jumper.

1st Quarter (10:10) The Wizards capitalize on the Hawks turnover with a Bradley Beal three-pointer.

1st Quarter (10:42) Kyle Korver makes the layup on the backcut and draws the foul. Misses the free throw.

1st Quarter (11:02) Marcin Gortat grabs the offensive rebound and makes the close range shot off the glass.

1st Quarter (11:25) DeMarre Carroll knocks down the first shot with a mid range jumper.

Here we go!!! Game 6 has started!!!

10 minutes till Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards!!!

Washington Wizards starting lineup: PG: John Wall, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Paul Pierce, PF: Nene, C: Marcin Gortat

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup: PG: Jeff Teague, SG: Kyle Korver, SF: DeMarre Carroll, PF: Paul Millsap, C: Al Horford

30 minutes till gametime!!!

We are an hour away from gametime between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals!!!

This was a rough loss for Washington but if you ask Paul Pierce it could work in their favor. “I think the sting of this game is going to motivate us for Game 6. We’re going to go back home with aspirations of winning and making another trip to Atlanta,” Pierce said.

With a 23-point performance in Game 5, Bradley Beal recorded his 10th career 20-point game in the playoffs before age 22. According to ESPN Stats & Info, only Kobe Bryant (18), Tony Parker (14) and LeBron James (13) had more such games than Bradley Beal.

It’s been awhile since the Hawks were this close to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. The last time they were this close to advancing was back in 1988 when they were up 3-2 on the Boston Celtics, but would lose Game 6 and Game 7 by a combined four points. The Hawks would lose Game 7 in epic fashion where Dominique Wilkins would finish the game with 47 points, but Larry Bird was great as well finishing with 34 points.

John Wall and the Wizards are in the same position they were in a year ago when they faced the number one seeded Indiana Pacers and lost Game 6 at home. Wall said this, “I just feel we have a great team that has a chance, even though we are down one (game). We fell in this position last year against Indiana. We don’t want to end it at home. We want to have an opportunity to come back and try to close it.”

What gets lost in this crazy finish of a game was the fact Wizards leader and point guard John Wall returned despite five fractures in his left hand, and not just played but played well after missing the previous three games. Wall finished the game with 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks. The injured hand/wrist didn’t seem to bother Wall and he never played tentative as he made plays on both sides of the ball, including a block on Dennis Schroder on the last play of the game which unfortunately led to the game-winning layup by Al Horford.

Al Horford's game winner:



Al Horford said this about the game-winning play, “I wasn’t supposed to be involved in the play at all. When I saw the ball go up, I just ran in there.”

The hero of Game 5 was without a doubt Al Horford. Not only did he convert the game-winning layup but he was a man amongst boys all night. He led the team with 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field to go with 11 rebounds and five blocks. When the Hawks were down 73-64 with 5:31 left in regulation, it was Al Horford who carried the team on his back. Horford would score nine points for Atlanta as they finished the game on an 18-8 run.

Pierce may have knocked down another clutch shot in this year’s postseason, but his claim to the Hawks bench that the series was over was very premature. Not only was their plenty of time remaining in Game 5 where the Hawks would come through and win, but the hardest game to win is the closeout game and this Wizards team doesn’t have the pedigree to ensure any kind of series win. Pierce is a champion and deserves all the accolades as a clutch performer when the game is on the line, but he has to know he jumped the gun on his comments, despite being in the heat of the moment.

The Washington Wizards will look to keep their season alive Friday night as they face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM EST at the Verizon Center in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Atlanta holds a 3-2 series lead as they defeated Washington 82-81 on an Al Horford put back layup with 1.9 seconds remaining. It was just a possession earlier that Paul Pierce gave the Wizards a one-point lead after draining a corner three-pointer that silenced the Atlanta crowd.