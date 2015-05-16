Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Earn Trip To Conference Finals After Trouncing Grizzlies

After a rough six-game series, the Golden State Warriors have trounced the Memphis Grizzlies to move on to the Conference Finals for the first time since 1976.

Golden State came into Memphis Friday night with supreme focus and determination to end the series. They jumped on top of the Grizzlies right from the opening tip and never looked back.

The Warriors opened a 15-point lead early in the first. They are now 52-0 when leading by at least 15 at any point of the game. Stephen Curry was dazzling the defense once again to start the contest, crossing over and knocking down three triples for 11 first quarter points.

The Warriors were once again packing the paint and forcing the Memphis bigs to tough, contested shots down low. They continued to match the physicality of the Grizzlies and frustrated them. However, the Grizzlies played the cleanest game of the season, committing just three turnovers and not allowing any points off those miscues.

Late in the third, Memphis finally started making a push. Led by Marc Gasol’s incredible defense, the Grizzlies gained momentum and energized the crowd, as they cut the deficit to one. Gasol recorded four blocks in the third quarter alone and finished with five total. As the Grizzlies had the momentum in their favor, the Warriors did not waver.

Andre Iguodala buried two three-balls and Stephen Curry nailed a 62-foot three pointer at the buzzer to end the third stanza.

“That’s just Steph being Steph. He’s the MVP for a reason,” Harrison Barnes said after the win.

With Curry’s improbable shot, the Warriors killed the energy in the building and suddenly momentum shifted in their favor to start the final period. Soon, the Warriors stretched their lead to 15 and cruised their way to the 108-95 victory.

Stephen Curry ended his night with 32 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, including eight makes from three-point distance. The most remarkable stat of the game was that Curry knocked down more three-pointers by himself than the entire Grizzlies team, who only made four three-pointers out of 16 attempts.

The Warriors, as a team, nailed 15 triples on 47 percent shooting, which is a plus-33 from that mark. Klay Thompson quietly put in 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, as he hit three of those 15 treys. His defense on Mike Conley was crucial, as he held the Grizzlies underrated point guard to 11 points on 3 of 13 shooting.

Harrison Barnes was the most consistent player for the Warriors in this series, and he continued his fine play in Game 6. The 6-foot-8 forward scored 13 points, nabbed five rebounds, and was a team-high plus-18 on the floor. Draymond Green attained his third double-double of the series, adding 16 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 6 of 11 from the field.

The Grizzlies were a plus-12 from the foul line, but they shot just 37.4 percent from the field, while the Warriors made 50.6 percent of their shots. The Grizzlies defense is great, but the Warriors offense was better, as Curry was breaking down the defense off screen-and-roll plays and was finding open shooters around the perimeter.

It also did not help Memphis’ cause that Tony Allen, who started the game, only played five minutes and had to sit out the rest of the night with the hamstring strain that kept him out in Game 5.

Gasol logged 44 minutes, as he tried extremely hard to help his team extend the series. He finished with a team-high 21 points and 15 rebounds to go along with four assists and five blocks. Meanwhile, Zach Randolph added 15 points and six rebounds. He was held relatively quiet throughout the contest.

Another huge difference in the game was fast break points. The Warriors had 22 points on the break, while the Grizzlies only accumulated five. Based off that stat, it’s evident that the Warriors controlled the pace.

The Grizzlies fascinating season comes to an end, and as the Warriors wait for the outcome between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, the Grizzlies have Marc Gasol’s free agency looming. Will he return for another run with the grit-and-grind Grizzlies or will he decide to sign elsewhere?

That question will be answered in July. For now, the Western Conference Finals are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, as the Warriors wait on the conclusion of the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets series.