NBA All-Rookie Teams Announced, Headlined By Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Mitotic
USA Today Sports

Reflecting on the 2014 NBA Draft to this point, there is little question concerning whether or not the Minnesota Timberwolves made the correct decision in trading for the #1 overall selection of the 2014 NBA Draft, small forward Andrew Wiggins.

Averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on the year, Wiggins sealed Rookie of the Year accolades with relative ease while becoming the campaign's sole unanimous selection for the All-Rookie First Team.  