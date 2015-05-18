NBA All-Rookie Teams Announced, Headlined By Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Mitotic

Reflecting on the 2014 NBA Draft to this point, there is little question concerning whether or not the Minnesota Timberwolves made the correct decision in trading for the #1 overall selection of the 2014 NBA Draft, small forward Andrew Wiggins.

Averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on the year, Wiggins sealed Rookie of the Year accolades with relative ease while becoming the campaign's sole unanimous selection for the All-Rookie First Team.

Joining him on the rookie-laden starting five is Philadelphia center Nerlens Noel (9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game), Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic (10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, playing all 82 games). Orlando guard Elfrid Payton (8.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game), and Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (11.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game).

Following Wiggins' 130 First Team votes, Mirotic garnered second place with 128, while Noel mustered 125, Payton received 121, and Clarkson recorded 74.