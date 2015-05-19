Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors in 2015 NBA Playoffs (106-110)

Final: Well that does it, folks! I am Vahan Shakhpazyan, saying so long. Tune into VAVEL USA's Live of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night. Thank you and good night.

Final: Warriors take a 1-0 lead and are now three wins away from the NBA Finals.

Final: With Andrew Bogut in foul trouble, the Warriors went to a small lineup and that lineup worked beautifully.

Final: Howard's injury is a slight concern for the Rockets. He played through it in the first half, but he sat almost all of the second half.

Final: Curry led the way with 34 points, six rebounds, and five assists, including six triples.

Final: Draymond Green had a typical night, as he also almost posted a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. His versatility is simply amazing. He does numerous things for this team.

Final: Harden was terrific, almost notching a triple-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, but it was a one-man show.

Final: Rockets 106 Warriors 110.

​4th Quarter (:02): Harden misses a three. Terry misses the two off an offensive rebound and that does it!

Timeout Houston!

​4th Quarter (:11): Rockets 106 Warriors 110.

​4th Quarter (:11): Curry drains both free throws.

​4th Quarter (:11): Curry is fouled again, and he will now go to the line. He is 0 for 1 tonight.

​4th Quarter (:12): Curry is fouled but the Rockets need to foul one more time. They were not over the bonus.

​4th Quarter (:14): Rockets 106 Warriors 108.

​4th Quarter (:14): Ariza with a HUGE steal, and a HUGE three!! We've seen him to that time and time again! What effort!!

​4th Quarter (:42): Harden tried to find Smith but the ball is thrown away!! Costly, very costly!

Timeout Houston!

​4th Quarter (:47): Rockets 103 Warriors 108.

​4th Quarter (:47): 24-second violation by the Warriors. Rockets digging back into this game.

​4th Quarter (1:11): Livingston fouls Brewer 50 feet away from the rim. Poor foul by Livingston. Brewer makes both.

​4th Quarter (1:32): Smith gets both free throws.

​4th Quarter (1:32): And off the steal, Smith gets fouled on the other end and heads to the line for two. Warriors committed their first turnover of the quarter.

​4th Quarter (1:50): Smith responds with a quick layup of his own.

​4th Quarter (2:02): What a great play by the Warriors. A fake shot pass to Curry for an easy layup.

Timeout Golden State!

​4th Quarter (2:11): Rockets 97 Warriors 106.

​4th Quarter (2:23): Warriors play some suffocating defense again and force a Rockets turnover.

​4th Quarter (3:07): BANG!! STEPHEN CURRY unreal!! He hits a three while falling down!

​4th Quarter (3:34): Ariza and Green got tangled up on the sidelines after Green set a screen for Curry prior to Curry getting that open layup.

Timeout Rockets!

​4th Quarter (3:34): Rockets 97 Warriors 103.

​4th Quarter (3:35): Curry is left wide, WIDE open under the rim, as he gets an easy layup!

​4th Quarter (4:09): Curry misses a layup in transition but Barnes skies over Ariza to put it back in!

​4th Quarter (5:10): Terrific set play out of the timeout by the Warriors for a Barnes dunk!

​4th Quarter (5:13): 21 second half points by Harden on 9 of 12 shooting.

Official timeout!

​4th Quarter (5:13): Rockets 97 Warriors 97.

​4th Quarter (5:29): Harden is putting on a clinic! He steps back and hits another tough jumper! What a show!

​4th Quarter (5:52): Curry drives and finishes on the other end!

​4th Quarter (6:06): Warriors double team Harden to get the ball out of his hands, and Smith drains a corner triple!

​4th Quarter (6:21): Thompson drills both foul shots.

​4th Quarter (6:21): Thompson draws a foul and he gets to the line.

​4th Quarter (6:36): Harden attacks the rim again and finishes another tough shot!!

​4th Quarter (7:09): Smith makes 1 of 2.

​4th Quarter (7:09): Smith is smacked and fouled. He will head to the line for two.

​4th Quarter (7:49): Barnes drills a three. Great ball movement by the Warriors.

​4th Quarter (8:10): Harden twists, steps back hits another two!

​4th Quarter (8:29): Howard is questionable to return in this game.

​4th Quarter (8:29): Iguodala misses both.

​4th Quarter (8:29): Iguodala is fouled by Harden. He will head to the line for two.

​4th Quarter (8:43): Harden hits another step back jumper.

​4th Quarter (8:53): Green scores again on the drive!

​4th Quarter (9:05): Harden buries another long jumper!

​4th Quarter (9:25): Draymond Green bullies his way in Prigioni and scores.

Timeout Golden State!

​4th Quarter (9:35): Rockets 83 Warriors 86.

​4th Quarter (9:50): Brewer with a quick move to the basket and finishes with a runner.

​4th Quarter (10:11): Capela finds loose change and gets a two down low.

4th Quarter (10:38): Bogut misses, Barbosa volleyballs it in the air, and Livingston finishes it up.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Both teams went back and forth in that third period. Curry has already hit five threes and has 23 points to lead the way.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Rockets 79 Warriors 84.

​3rd Quarter (:00): What a difficult scoop layup by Harden to beat the buzzer ending the third quarter!!

​3rd Quarter (:22): Ezeli hits 1 of 2.

​3rd Quarter (:22): Loose ball foul and Ezeli will go to the line for more free throws.

​3rd Quarter (:34): Harden gets to the rim and finishes over Ezeli.

​3rd Quarter (:43): Barnes uses a fake and slams it down with both hands!

​3rd Quarter (1:05): Capela gets 1 of 2.

​3rd Quarter (1:05): Hack-A-Capela time!

​3rd Quarter (1:06): Ezeli gets 1 of 2.

​3rd Quarter (1:06): Ezeli rejects Jones shot on one end, runs the floor and draws a foul on the other end!

​3rd Quarter (1:31): Barbosa swishes a three! Great feed by Green.

​3rd Quarter (2:22): Ariza drills a three! He has been huge!

​3rd Quarter (2:40): Ezeli with an offensive board off Curry's miss and he banks it in.

​3rd Quarter (3:05): Jones rims out both foul shots.

​3rd Quarter (3:05): Jones draws a foul on Iguodala. He will get two free throws.

​3rd Quarter (3:56): Splash!!! Curry with another corner triple!!

​3rd Quarter (4:22): Green hits 1 of 2.

​3rd Quarter (4:22): Now, Draymond Green is fouled and will head to the line for two.

​3rd Quarter (4:31): Harden hits both! It's tied again!

​3rd Quarter (4:31): Harden steps back and draws a foul on Thompson, his third.

​3rd Quarter (5:14): And out of the timeout, Terry hits the second free throw too.

​3rd Quarter (5:14): An earlier Jason Terry shot has been changed from a two to a three.

​3rd Quarter (5:14): Rockets 67 Warriors 71.

​3rd Quarter (5:14): Terry hits his first one, and we have a timeout in between.

​3rd Quarter (5:14): Curry picks up his first foul, Terry to the line for two.

​3rd Quarter (5:24): Thompson drains a short two off the curl.

​3rd Quarter (5:59): Harden is left open for a corner three!

​3rd Quarter (6:21): Green knocks down a jumper!

​3rd Quarter (6:32): Ariza drains both free throws.

​3rd Quarter (6:32): Ariza is fouled on the break by Barnes, who picks up his third.

​3rd Quarter (7:03): Curry was left wide open in the corner and he splashes another three!

​3rd Quarter (7:45): Curry's three was actually a long two. Foot was on the line.

​3rd Quarter (7:45): Curry drills a three! Splash!

​3rd Quarter (8:04): Terry buries a long two in transition after the turnover.

​3rd Quarter (8:30): Smith hits Harden with a backdoor pass for an easy two.

​3rd Quarter (8:46): Rockets have just 8 points in over 10 minutes.

​3rd Quarter (8:46): A slow start to the second half. Both teams are a bit sloppy and are poorly executing.

​3rd Quarter (8:46): Rockets 57 Warriors 62.

​3rd Quarter (9:03): Curry misses the free throw.

​3rd Quarter (9:03): Curry answers with a floater of his own and draws a foul!

​3rd Quarter (9:23): Terry gets his first points after getting the bounce on a runner.

​3rd Quarter (10:19): Curry flips a pass to Green who puts in a two near the rim and screams for a foul as well but doesn't get it, of course.

​3rd Quarter (10:33): Both teams start the second half cold!

3rd Quarter (12:00): Second half underway!

Halftime: Andrew Bogut also got into foul trouble in that half, picking up three fouls in seven minutes. They need him on the court!

Halftime: Surprisingly, Kevin McHale let his team play through it during that huge run by the Warriors. He allowed his players to play through the emotions, but the Oracle Arena was roaring and Golden State has gained complete control of Mr. Mo, the momentum.

Halftime: Trevor Ariza had a magnificent half, leading the way with 12 points. He is Houston's x-factor, just like in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Halftime: Rockets are leaving points on the line. They are 6 of 12, 50 percent from the free-throw line.

Halftime: Curry pushed in 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He knocked down three triples.

Halftime: Harden put in seven points, seven assists, and three rebounds but shot 2 of 7 from the field. Thompson's defense has bothered him. Howard had 10 rebounds in the half.

Halftime: Green showed his versatility and defensive prowess by locking down a much bigger Dwight Howard and eventually drawing a third foul on Howard.

Halftime: Steve Kerr went with a smaller lineup, playing Draymodn Green at center, and things turned around fast.

Halftime: Livingston had an enormous half, scoring 16 points to lead the way for the Warriors on 5 of 6 shooting.

Halftime: Rockets bench brought a ton of energy, but once the Warriors defense tightened up, they shut down Houston's role players.

Halftime: Rockets field goal percentage dropped from 62.5 percent to 53.5 percent. They also have eight turnovers.

Halftime: Once down by 16, now up by three. The Warriors could turn things around so quickly!

Halftime: Rockets 55 Warriors 58.

Halftime: Warriors defense woke up mid way through that second quarter to turn this game around.

​2nd Quarter (:00): Warriors end the half on a 25-6 run!

​2nd Quarter (:00): Curry dances and steps back and swishes a long two at the buzzer!! Splash!!! Splash!!

​2nd Quarter (:09): Excellent defense by the Warriors to close out this half.

​2nd Quarter (1:01): Green kicks it to Barnes who knocks down a three! Warriors lead!

​2nd Quarter (1:20): Harden sinks in both free throws.

​2nd Quarter (1:20): Harden forces his way to the rim and draws a foul on Thompson.

​2nd Quarter (1:52): Thompson ties the game with a lefty layup! 20-4 run!

​2nd Quarter (2:13): Barnes gets one to go in the lane!

​2nd Quarter (2:40): Alley-oop to Capela! And that stops a huge 16-2 run by the Warriors.

​2nd Quarter (2:53): Thompson misses a banker, but Green tips it back in.

​2nd Quarter (3:12): Howard is called for an offensive foul! His third!!

​2nd Quarter (3:31): Thompson fakes out two Rockets, and finds Livingston for a dunk!! Warriors on a huge run!

​2nd Quarter (4:03): Howard turns it over, and Livingston takes it all the way for a layup! 12-2 run! Just a 6 point game.

​2nd Quarter (4:27): Thompson takes it right to the rack after a Terry miss!

Timeout Houston!

​​2nd Quarter (5:33): Rockets 51 Warriors 41.

​2nd Quarter (5:35): Thompson and Green double team Howard, force a turnover, and Livingston gets a dunk on the break!

​2nd Quarter (5:55): Livingston drains both foul shots.

​2nd Quarter (5:55): Livingston is fouled again. His second personal.

​2nd Quarter (6:02): Harden nails another step back jumper!

​2nd Quarter (6:19): Livingston hits both.

​2nd Quarter (6:19): Shaun Livingston is heading to the line. Rockets were called for a loose ball foul.

​2nd Quarter (6:40): Ezeli high off the glass over Smith. He probably said, "Block that one!"

​2nd Quarter (7:06): Smith with the block on one end, Brewer with a layup on the other!

​2nd Quarter (7:32): Houston is shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

Timeout Golden State!

​2nd Quarter (7:32): Rockets 47 Warriors 33.

​2nd Quarter (7:32): Ezeli lost the ball, and Harden dishes to Smith in the fast break for a dunk!

​2nd Quarter (7:53): Smith drills a three! And the Rockets up 12!

​2nd Quarter (7:58): Bogut just picked up his third foul. Ezeli comes back in.

​2nd Quarter (8:34): Howard flips in a left handed jump hook.

​2nd Quarter (8:53): The pace has certainly picked up.

Timeout!

​2nd Quarter (8:53): Rockets 40 Warriors 33.

​2nd Quarter (9:15): Iguodala misses the free throw.

​2nd Quarter (9:15): Beautiful feed by Barbosa to Iguodala in transition for a hoop and harm!

​2nd Quarter (9:35): Iguodala swishes home a mid-range jumper! The offense has picked up drastically.

​2nd Quarter (9:51): Wow! Prigioni drives and hits a lefty layup!

​2nd Quarter (10:15): Livingston again!

​2nd Quarter (10:32): Ariza attacks the basket and adjusts to get a shot to go down over Ezeli!

​2nd Quarter (10:57): Livingston hits a leaner!

​2nd Quarter (11:09): Ariza has 10 points already! He hits another three!!!

​2nd Quarter (11:35): Brewer flips up a two and it goes in.

​2nd Quarter (11:46): Barbosa gets 1 of 2.

2nd Quarter (11:46): Barbosa starts the quarter with an attack of the rim and draws the second foul on Howard. He will go to the line for two.

​1st Quarter (:00): Triple-double watch: Harden had three points, four assists, and three rebounds in that first quarter.

​1st Quarter (:00): Houston's bench provided a ton of energy. Clint Capela had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, and was a plus-seven in just four minutes.

​1st Quarter (:00): Rockets shot over 59 percent in that quarter.

​1st Quarter (:00): Rockets 31 Warriors 24.

​1st Quarter (:54): On the other end, Brewer is fouled and he gets 1 of 2 free throws.

​1st Quarter (1:03): Livingston gets both free throws.

​1st Quarter (1:03): Livingston is fouled by Howard. He will get to the line for two.

​1st Quarter (1:22): Ariza gets free for a three!

​1st Quarter (1:34): Curry hits another three! He is 3 of 3 from three-point land.

​1st Quarter (1:53): Capela and Prigioni play a nice two man game, as Pablo gets a layup out of it.

​1st Quarter (2:19): Harden puts in a step back jumper. That's his first field goal.

​1st Quarter (2:32): Curry knocks down a three right out of the timeout.

​1st Quarter (2:49): Howard is back on the Rockets bench.

Timeout Golden State!

​1st Quarter (2:49): Rockets 23 Warriors 16.

​1st Quarter (2:49): Harden lobs it to Capela, who is off to a tremendous start on both ends of the floor.

​1st Quarter (3:29): Jones hits another one!

​1st Quarter (3:45): David Lee gets an easy dunk underneath the rim!

​1st Quarter (4:24): Jones gets 1 of 2.

​1st Quarter (4:24): Now off a turnover, Jones is fouled in transition.

​1st Quarter (4:30): Harden finds Terrence Jones on the bounce pass for a layup.

​1st Quarter (4:34): Howard is not in the game out of the timeout.

​1st Quarter (5:35): Ariza gets to the lane out of the timeout and hits.

Timeout Houston!

​1st Quarter (5:50): Rockets 12 Warriors 14.

​1st Quarter (5:50): Howard is hurt. Looks like Josh Smith fell on his left knee and injured it.

​1st Quarter (5:51): Splash!! Curry rolls in a threee!

​1st Quarter (6:26): Howard cleans up a miss with a lefty dunk!

​1st Quarter (7:09): Curry hits a pull up two!

​1st Quarter (7:23): Howard is fouled and gets 1 of 2 from the line.

​1st Quarter (7:45): Splash!! Thompson hits another three from the corner off great ball movement.

​1st Quarter (8:24): Thompson drills a three! 5-0 spurt by GSW.

​1st Quarter (8:50): Curry throws an outlet pass to Thompson for a dunk!

​1st Quarter (9:35): Fast start by the Rockets.

​1st Quarter (9:35): Harden gets hits 1 of 2.

​1st Quarter (9:35): Harden, off a Curry miss, takes it all the way and draws a foul.

​1st Quarter (9:55): Ariza takes it all the way for a layup!

​1st Quarter (10:19): Off a deflected pass, Howard still gets the ball and dunks it home.

​1st Quarter (10:44): Smith hits another one, this time in the paint.

​1st Quarter (11:05): Howard misses both, and Draymond Green takes the rebound and goes coast to coast for a layup.

​1st Quarter (11:05): Howard is hacked and fouled by Bogut. He will head to the line for two free throws.

​1st Quarter (11:43): Josh Smith starts things off.

1st Quarter (12:00): We are underway!

It's go time!!!

Getting closer to tipoff, who is pumped?

Josh Smith will continue to remain in the starting lineup.

Houston Rockets getting some last minute film study.



The Beard is in the building.



This game will begin right after the NBA Draft Lottery. Catch VAVEL_USA's Live Update of the Draft Lottery, which begins in 10 minutes.

It is so unusual to not have the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, or Miami Heat in the Conference Finals. In fact, for the first time in 21 years, the Conference Finals do not include any of those teams, amazing!

The Rockets hadn't made it to the Conference Finals since 1997. The Warriors since 1976. The Rockets won their last title in 1995. The Warriors in 1975.

Klay Thompson chatting with his dad before tipoff.



Chef Curry signing autographs prior to the game.



Under an hour to tipoff!

It should be a fun, high-octane game, but the Warriors are just far more talented, deeper, and better defensively. The matchups are favorable for Golden State and many are expecting this to be a short series. We'll see how it goes when Game 1 tips off at 9 pm EST.

Down low, Dwight Howard may have troubles against Bogut, who has tremendous size and physicality to be able to at least contain Howard. The Warriors showed their physical toughness when they matched up against the Grizzlies, proficiently clogging the painted area and forcing the Grizzlies to beat them with perimeter shots. Against the Rockets, the Warriors will have to focus on their three-point defense instead. They will need to run out on shooters and force them to put the ball on the floor while trusting their big man to come over and help. Warriors have very little flaws, and their versatility on defense should be able to stop the Rockets from shooting threes or drawing up alley-oop plays for Howard.

Houston's defense was so brutal against the Clippers, which made me believe that Los Angeles was without question the better team in that series, but they just had a mental breakdown in the late stages of Game 6 which ultimately gave Houston the confidence and momentum they sorely needed.

The Rockets offense has been superb during the playoffs, as they are number one in scoring at 111.4 points per game and third in efficiency at 45.3 percent shooting. The Warriors are fifth in scoring, averaging 102.2 points per game, but they are second in efficiency at 46.0 percent. The main difference is that the Rockets defense has been subpar, allowing opponents to score 111.5 points on 46 percent shooting. The Warriors, meanwhile, allow just 94.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

It is only fitting to have Stephen Curry and James Harden go toe to toe, the two players who finished first and second in the MVP voting this year. Curry has averaged 28.2 points, while Harden has averaged 26.7 points throughout the playoffs, ranking second and third in the postseason, respectively.

Highlights of all four meetings between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors:

November 8, 2014:



December 10, 2014:



January 17, 2015:



January 21, 2015:



Although the regular season does not matter, it should be dooley noted that the Warriors destroyed the Rockets during the season, sweeping the series 4-0 and winning by an average margin of 15.3 points per game. Also, this series will feature the largest gap in regular-season point differential in a conference finals since 1996, which is another interesting fact. It's amazing how much of an underdog the Rockets are coming into the series as the second best team in the West.

Free-throw shooting could be problematic for Houston as well since they have at least three Hack-A-Player candidates. Coach Kerr will not be hesitant to use that method on Dwight Howard, Josh Smith, or Clint Capela. On the contrary, the Rockets could use that tactic on Andrew Bogut but many teams seem to forget that Bogut is also an awful free-throw shooter, so they do not intentionally foul him.

The Rockets, on the other hand, go eight deep, with Pablo Prigioni, Corey Brewer, and Terrence Jones as the three main players off the bench while Clint Capela gets limited time. Although those guys provide adequate energy and hustle off the pine, they just do not measure up to the talent level of the Warriors bench which, by the way, consists of two former All-Stars in Andre Iguodala and David Lee.

Another area of concern for Houston may be the battle between the benches. The Warriors are an extremely deep team. Steve Kerr tends to go nine deep and could go 10 deep if Marreese Speights is healthy and even 11 deep if Festus Ezeli is required to play which may happen if Golden State's bigs get in foul trouble. For now, Speights has been ruled out for Game 1, but he still has a chance to return any time during the series.

On the other side of the ball, the Rockets will be in trouble if Patrick Beverley is unable to play in the series. Beverley had his cast removed Monday afternoon. However, he is not expected to play in this series, which could finally affect the Rockets in a major way. Trevor Ariza may defend one of the two Splash Brothers, but who is going to defend the other?

Harden will face a tougher challenge against Golden State. He is going to go from being defended by J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes, and Chris Paul to being defended by Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and maybe even Draymond Green. The Warriors have so many excellent perimeter defenders to use on Harden throughout the series and don't be surprised if even Shaun Livingston takes a crack at him.

James Harden's aggressiveness is going to be crucial in this series. In the beginning of the Clippers series, Harden was being too passive and was mentally checking himself out of games. That cannot happen against the Warriors who will surely take advantage of a lackluster Harden, if that's the case.

It's unfortunate for Houston to have their Game 1 come so early after just one day of rest, but they are coming in with a ton of confidence and momentum after winning three straight games in the Semifinals over the Clippers. James Harden was playing at a high level in that Game 7 clincher. He scored 31 points, dished out eight assists, corralled seven boards, and came away with three steals. Most importantly he was aggressive, earning 18 free-throw attempts and knocking down 15 of those.

The Golden State Warriors, who have rested since Friday, are coming off a 4-2 series win over the grit-and-grind Memphis Grizzlies. The Houston Rockets completed a shocking comeback Sunday afternoon, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 to move on to the Conference Finals.

Hello, NBA world and welcome to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Live score from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. I will be your host for tonight, Vahan Shakhpazyan.