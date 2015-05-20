Scores Cleveland Cavaliers - Atlanta Hawks 2015 NBA Playoffs ECF Game 1 (97-89)

Thank you to everyone for tuning in! Final Score Cleveland 97 Atlanta 89. This is Bryan Castillo signing off until the next NBA Vavel edition!

J.R Smith had one heck of a performance with 28 points on 8 made three pointers! LeBron James wasn't too shabby either with 31 points of his own and getting whatever he wanted in the paint. Jeff Teague had a team high in points with 27 and Al Horford added 16 points of his own. Hopefully the injury to DeMarre Carroll isn't too serious but regardless the Hawks are in trouble as they've already lost home-court advantage and potentially moving forward without their best wing defender in DeMarre Carroll.

4th Quarter(0.00): And that'll do it folks the Cleveland Cavaliers take a 1-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks led by the individual performances of LeBron James and J.R Smith

4th Quarter(6.5): Shumpert gets the offensive board he's fouled by Kyle Korver. Makes one of two free throws

4th Quarter(12.1): Iman Shumpert is fouled by Kyle Korver. Makes one of two free throws

4th Quarter(13.3): Jeff Teague makes a jumper

4th Quarter(18.6): LeBron James is fouled and will go to the line. He's 5 for 6 from the line. Makes both free throws

4th Quarter(20.1): TIMEOUT Cleveland

4th Quarter(39.9): LeBron James blows past EVERYONE and SLAMS IT DOWN!!!!

4th Quarter(47.9): Cleveland takes a TIMEOUT

4th Quarter(57.2): Kyle Korver knocks it away from LeBron James and finds Kent Bazemore up ahead for the layup! 4 point game!

4th Quarter(1:56): The refs are going to stick with the call and the basket is GOOD! Two possession game now, game's not over folks!

4th Quarter(1:56): From the replay it's REALLY tough to tell if Shumpert touched it but it looks like he may have barely grazed the basketball. J.R. Smith did look like he touched the rim so that may be what the referees saw in live action.

4th Quarter(1:56): Al Horford trys to bank it in and misses BUT the refs call a goaltend on Iman Shumpert! The play is under review

4th Quarter(2:55): Kent Bazemore is fouled in midair as he's fading away from the basket and makes it! He completes the three point play.

4th Quarter(3:30): Paul Millsap picks up another foul on LeBron James. He's picking up James at half-court, I have no idea why he can't defend from that far out on LeBron.

4th Quarter(3:39): Paul Millsap is fouled as he posted up down low. Makes both free throws

4th Quarter(3:46): 24 second violation on Cleveland

4th Quarter(4:18): Kent Bazemore drives it in and draws a foul on Tristan Thompson. Makes one of two free throws

4th Quarter(4:59): Atlanta intentionally fouls Tristan Thompson and are going to the Hack-a-Shaq strategy. Thompson makes one of two free throws.

4th Quarter(4:59): Elton Brand will go in for Carroll and shoot the two free throws. Makes one of two

4th Quarter(4:59): DeMarre Carroll has been carried off to the locker room with the help of the training staff, safe to say he's out for the remainder of this game. Have to hope it's nothing too serious, best wishes go out to DeMarre Carroll.

4th Quarter(4:59): DeMarre Carroll's knee buckled on that drive and this is HUGE for Atlanta already being down 14 points and this has to take the life out of the fans and the players. He could be out for the series if this is as serious as it looks and that'll be devastating for this team. His defense shooting ability is vital in this series for Atlanta.

4th Quarter(4:59): DeMarre Carroll comes up with the steal goes for the layup and is FOULED and comes down holding his left knee! He's holding his left knee and this does not look good he's in serious pain right now.

4th Quarter(6:03): Jeff Teague hits the jumper

4th Quarter(6:11): Jeff Teague misses the layup but Al Horford comes up with the board and is fouled, non-shooting

4th Quarter(6:36): LeBron James is fouled and will go to the line. James is looking to put this game away right now. Makes one of two free throws

4th Quarter(7:01): LeBron James with a long 2 as the shot clock expires!

4th Quarter(7:47): LeBron James pump fakes on Millsap and hits the short jumper inside

4th Quarter(8:39): J.R. Smith has set a Cleveland franchise record in making 8 three pointers, surpassing LeBron's previous record of 7. He's sparked a Cleveland 13-0 run but Atlanta has responded with a mini 7-0 run coming out of their timeout.

4th Quarter(8:39): Jeff Teague with the move down low for a bank shot and finally Atlanta's offense has life. TIMEOUT Cleveland

4th Quarter(9:05): Kyle Korver with a 3 of his own

4th Quarter(9:40): Al Horford ends the drought with a turnaround jumper

4th Quarter(10:00): J.R Smith AGAIN from DOWNTOWN!!!!

4th Quarter(10:27): TIMEOUT Atlanta, J.R Smith is taking over this game with LeBron James on the bench to start the fourth quarter. J.R Smith has made a playoff career high SEVEN three pointers in this game, goodness gracious.

4th Quarter(10:27): J.R. Smith pump fakes Kyle Korver, drives and finds Tristan Thompson for the ALLEY-OOP!!!!!

4th Quarter(11:04): J.R Smith with the step back 3!!!! Unbelievable!!!!

4th Quarter(11:42): J.R Smith! or is it J.R SWISH with another 3!

The officials ruled that the follow up basket from Pero Antic was too late and did NOT count

In the final 7 minutes of the game J.R Smith was the only Cavs player to make a field goal, going 3-of-6 from the floor. The Hawks meanwhile went 1-of-10 in a cold spell

End of Third Quarter

3rd Quarter(0.00): Dennis Schroder drives but is BLOCKED by J.R. Smith, Pero Antic is there to put it back in! But the Refs are looking at the replay if it went in on time. Tough to tell even by looking at the replay.

3rd Quarter(6.2): J.R. Smith with the jumper

3rd Quarter(27.8): Kent Bazemore drives down the baseline and throws down the SLAM!!!!!

3rd Quarter(39.8): J.R. Smith heat check for 3 misses but Tristan Thompson grabs the offensive board and is FOULED. Makes one of two

3rd Quarter(1:30): Dennis Schroder misses the short jumper. That's EIGHT straight misses for Atlanta

3rd Quarter(2:06): Paul Millsap is fouled as he drives to the basket. Makes both free throws

3rd Quarter(2:24): J.R. Smith with ANOTHER 3! That's 5 three pointer on the night!

3rd Quarter(2:57): J.R. Smith with a 3!

3rd Quarter(3:11): OFFENSIVE FOUL AGAIN on Paul Millsap, Millsap is noticeably frustrated that's his THIRD offensive foul on a screen

3rd Quarter(3:27): LeBron James is fouled and goes to the line. Makes both free throws

3rd Quarter(3:37): Dennis Schroder misfires on a pass to Paul Millsap sloppy basketball right now by the Hawks

3rd Quarter(3:42): LeBron James spins inside misses the short jumper, Paul Millsap comes down with the ball and calls a TIMEOUT as he gets tangled up on the floor.

3rd Quarter(4:20): Atlanta Hawks call a TIMEOUT

3rd Quarter(4:57): Jeff Teague is fouled on the other end and makes both free throws

3rd Quarter(5:03): LeBron James INTERCEPTS Millsap's pass but misses the contested layup by Teague, could have been called for a foul easily

3rd Quarter(5:38): Paul Millsap is REJECTED by Thompson!

3rd Quarter(6:08): Offensive foul on Paul Millsap on a screen and he's charged with a TECHNICAL! LeBron James makes the technical free throw.

3rd Quarter(6:18): LeBron James has checked back in, seems to be ok, but now Iman Shumpert is limping back to the bench

3rd Quarter(7:00): Kyle Korver with the 3!

3rd Quarter(7:23): Shumpert misses but Tristan Thompson rebounds it and puts it back in! He's been huge on the boards

3rd Quarter(8:03): Jeff Teague with the floater! LeBron on the bench being looked at

3rd Quarter(8:19): Kyrie Irving with the nice drive down the baseline

3rd Quarter(8:36): Remember LeBron tweaked his ankle in game 6 against the Chicago Bulls last round and it seems as if he's tweaked it again. This is HUGE if it impacts his effectiveness by any means in such a tight game. And they don't have Kyrie Irving healthy enough to carry the load the rest of this game either if James is limited from here on out.

3rd Quarter(8:36): Kyrie Irving hits the jumper but LeBron James is noticeably hobbling walking up the court seems like he twisted his ankle. Timeout Cleveland

3rd Quarter(9:19): LeBron James spins around Carroll underneath the basket and finds Mozgov for the layup

3rd Quarter(9:42): Paul Millsap makes both free throws this time

3rd Quarter(9:42): Paul Millsap is fouled again going to the basket, this time by Tristan Thompson

3rd Quarter(9:49): LeBron James drives strong to his left gets the bucket and is FOULED by DeMarre Carroll. Makes the free throw

3rd Quarter(10:08): Paul Millsap drives it down the middle and is fouled by Timofey Mozgov, non-shooting foul

3rd Quarter(10:34): Paul Millsap makes one of two, he's now 1 of 4 from the free throw line

3rd Quarter(10:34): Paul Millsap is fouled by LeBron James as he had to roll over on the switch

3rd Quarter(10:49): 24 second shot clock violation on Cleveland, great defense by Atlanta especially on LeBron that time

3rd Quarter(11:39): Jeff Teague with a tough pass inside for Al Horford for the easy 2

Jeff Teague is stepping up for the Atlanta Hawks as he leads all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. LeBron James leads the way for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Kyrie Irving is clearly not 100% as he seems to lack his normal explosiveness and has pretty much become a spot up 3 point shooter with his injuries. Al Horford and J.R. Smith are also in double figures with 10 points and 11 points respectively.

*************************HALFTIME*******************************

2nd Quarter(0.0): Dennis Schroder speeds down the floor dishes a BEAUTIFUL pass to Kent Bazemore in the corner for a 2 at the buzzer!!!

2nd Quarter(4.1): Tristan Thompson with the SLAM down low!

2nd Quarter(10.9): Timeout Cleveland



2nd Quarter(10.9): Mike Muscala is called for defensive three second violation. Kyrie Irving misses the technical free throw

2nd Quarter(47.9): Horrible turnover right now by Teague,stepped out of bounds as he came down with the defensive rebound. big turnover leads to LeBron James jumper

2nd Quarter(1:02): LeBron James and Jeff Teague both exchange buckets

2nd Quarter(1:42): Dennis Schroder makes both free throws

2nd Quarter(1:42): Dennis Schroder is fouled as he went up. Atlanta calls a timeout

2nd Quarter(2:32): Timofey Mozgov tips it in for an easy 2

2nd Quarter(2:44): Dennis Schroder with the mid-range nice driving layup



2nd Quarter(3:11): LeBron James again with a beautiful running hook in the paint

2nd Quarter(3:44): LeBron James backs down DeMarre Carroll and hits the floater. Nice move down low by LeBron

2nd Quarter(4:04): Jeff Teague and Al Horford have combined for 23 points and are stepping big for the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile J.R. Smith leads the Cavs in scoring with 11 with LeBron James right behind him with 8.

2nd Quarter(4:04): Jeff Teague blazes down the court and lays it in UNTOUCHED! TIMEOUT Cleveland

2nd Quarter(4:15): Tristan Thompson answers with a running hook

2nd Quarter(4:42): Dennis Schroder lobs it up to Al Horford for the SLAM!!!

2nd Quarter(5:16): LeBron James drives and finds Timofey Mosgov underneath for a layup

2nd Quarter(6:02): DeMarre Carroll drives down the baseline, finds Al Horford running down the middle, floats it up it's good and is FOULED! Misses the free throw

2nd Quarter(6:16): LeBron James now throws it away, Atlanta ball

2nd Quarter(6:40): Jeff Teague with the spin move inside and the floater!



2nd Quarter(7:18): Al Horford with the turnaround jumper over Mosgov!

2nd Quarter(7:34): LeBron James gets into the lane and lays it up

2nd Quarter(7:47): Kyle Korver throws the ball away

2nd Quarter(8:02): J.R Smith and LeBron James have sparked this Cavs team and tied this game up. J.R. Smith has no fear right now and is pulling up from 3 every time he sees Kyle Korver defending him on the perimeter.

2nd Quarter(8:04): LeBron James STRIPS Jeff Teague and runs it back for the EASY layup. TIMEOUT Atlanta!



2nd Quarter(8:10): J.R. Smith with what else but ANOTHER 3! He is on FIRE!

2nd Quarter(8:39): Al Horford brings it up the floor and finds DeMarre Carroll in the corner for the 3!



2nd Quarter(9:47): ANOTHER offensive foul on Atlanta

2nd Quarter(9:54): J.R. Smith with ANOTHER 3!



2nd Quarter(10:11): Kyle Korver hits the 3 but pushed off for the offensive foul

2nd Quarter(10:30): LeBron James with the FADEAWAY jumper over the double team

2nd Quarter(10:56): Paul Millsap with another mid-range jumper

2nd Quarter(11:16): J.R. Smith with the 3!!!

2nd Quarter(11:38): Mike Muscala with a beautiful tip in off the glass!

Despite LeBron James only scoring 2 points the Cavaliers only trail by 6 but Atlanta is shooting 11-18 from the floor, 61.1%, while Cleveland is only 8-23, good for 34.8%. The Cavs also have 6 turnovers compared to the Hawks one and only turnover. Biggest reason why the Cavaliers are down by more, rebounding, they've outrebounded Atlanta 15-6 with 7 of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass. But they're going to have to start hitting some shots.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

1st Quarter(0.00): Dennis Schroder misses a floater and Iman Shumpert misses a half court shot to close the half

1st Quarter(17.1): J.R Smith loses the ball out of bounds and that's SIX turnovers on Cleveland

1st Quarter(30.0): Paul Millsap with the nice crossover and nails the shot from the top of the key!

1st Quarter(1:35): Tristan Thompson makes one of two free throws



1st Quarter(1:35): Tristan Thompson is fouled by Al Horford as he went up for the offensive board and that's TWO FOULS on Horford

1st Quarter(1:56): Paul Millsap rolls to the basket and is fouled by J.R Smith. Misses both free throws

1st Quarter(2:08): Iman Shumpert with the up and under is BLOCKED but it's a GOALTEND on Paul Millsap

1st Quarter(2:33): J.R Smith with the nice pull up jumper



1st Quarter(2:55): Dennis Schroder hits both free throws



1st Quarter(2:55): Jeff Teague on the other hand has 9 points and 2 steals, owning the moment

1st Quarter(2:55): Needless to say not the start LeBron James wanted to get off too, 2 points and 2 fouls thus far

1st Quarter(2:55): James Jones commits a foul and Cleveland will call their first timeout.

1st Quarter(3:06): LeBron James OFFENSIVE FOUL and that's TWO on him! That was however a questionable call

1st Quarter(3:50): Dennis Schroder just drives by EVERYONE for the layup!



1st Quarter(4:11): Kyrie Irving respnds with a corner 3!



1st Quarter(4:30): Jeff Teague with the long 2!

1st Quarter(4:52): LeBron James commits the offensive foul, good defense by Atlanta so far



1st Quarter(5:08): Jeff Teague with the nice jumper

1st Quarter(5:35): Thompson completes the 3 point play



1st Quarter(5:35): Atlanta Hawks are certainly playing at THEIR tempo and are shooting 63.6% from the floor. Great signs of Korver and Horford hitting their shots thus far

1st Quarter(5:35): LeBron James with the LASER pass to Tristan Thompson underneath the basket for a SLAM and is FOULED! Kyle Korver picks up the foul, TIMEOUT Atlanta

1st Quarter(6:16): Kyle Korver hits a 3 but it's waved off bc of an illegal screen by Al Horford, Cavs very fortunate there

1st Quarter(6:21): DeMarre Carroll with the strip but has it poked away by Iman Shumpert! Great hustle by Shumpert

1st Quarter(6:46): DeMarre Carroll with the drive and the floater!

1st Quarter(7:24): Jeff Teague drives past Irving and gets a goaltending call on Timofey Mozgov

1st Quarter(7:36): LeBron James pushes it up the floor and finds Kyrie Irving for the 3!

1st Quarter(8:06): Korver makes the free throw

1st Quarter(8:06): Kyle Korver with the long 2 and is FOULED by Timofey Mosgov

1st Quarter(8:39): Al Horford with the long 2, and there's the ability of the Hawks bigs to shoot from the perimeter

1st Quarter(9:07): Kyrie Irving loses it and Kyle Korver finds Al Horford wide open down low for the layup

1st Quarter(10:20): Timofey Mozgov with a mid-range jumper and thats 4 points for him

1st Quarter(10:30): Paul Millsap takes Thompson down low for the easy jumper

1st Quarter(10:52): LeBron James with the strong drive for 2

1st Quarter(11:20): Jeff Teague answers right back with a

1st Quarter(11:38): Timofey Mozgov with the layup on the assist from LeBron!

1st Quarter(12:00): Cleveland wins the tip off!

Tip-off is only seconds away! Thank you for joining this edition of NBA Vavel!

The most intriguing player match up in this series? Kyrie Irving vs Jess Teague, which point guard can dictate the tempo for their respective team is crucial.

Al Horford should have a big series, he's the most talented big man in this series and needs to take advantage.

Keep a close eye on LeBron James, very possible he'll see time at the power forward position as they try to play a smaller lineup for offensive purposes.

Cleveland is the hands on favorite to take this series but don't be surprised if Atlanta takes a 1-0 lead. Remember they are the healthier team and with Kyrie Irving, and even LeBron James a little dinged up, the Hawks need to take advantage and put the pressure on Cavs early on.

It may be in Cleveland's best interest offensively to play some small ball for certain stretches in the game with LeBron at the 4 spot and have James Jones or Mike Miller at the 3 to spread the floor a little more and give James more room to operate offensively. Tristan Thompson is a very good rebounder and solid defender but he has limitations offensively that really shrinks the floor for the Cavs on offense. Another advantage of having LeBron James play at the power forward position is that it allows him more opportunity to play down low and utilize his post up game that he has developed over the years.Something he incorporated into his game to help going up against the likes of the Spurs teams in the past. Mike Budenholzer has truly brought the San Antonio Spurs method of playing basketball to Atlanta and it all starts with forcing James into isolation jump shots.

LeBron James is shooting just 37 percent in the postseason on shots from 10 to 16 feet, and only slightly better (about 38 percent) on longer 2-pointers. His 3-point shooting has been horrific, just 15 percent from beyond the arc. Without Kevin Love, who can play down low as well as stretch the floor by shooting 3s, it's become easier to guard LeBron James, although even then it hasn't neccessarily become 'easy' guarding the best player in the world, but it gives Atlanta a strategy defensively.

This is the first time to the Eastern Conference finals in franchise history for the Atlanta Hawks, but their coach, Mike Budenholzer, will look to fall back on his prior experience with the San Antonio Spurs where he learned from Greg Poppovich the art of team basketball. It's very likely that Budenholzer will gameplan to defend LeBron James much like the Spurs did in 2007 and 2014 NBA Finals, force him to shoot. LeBron James is an all-around player and it's hard to reallty pinpoint a weakness but if he has one it's his jump shooting ability. James is no slouch at shooting the basketball but he is clearly more comfortable when attacking the rim and driving into the lane, Hawks will attempt to go underneath screens in pick and roll situations and force him to shoot long contested jump shots.

Game 1 is crucial for both teams as it sets the tone for the rest of the series as the winner of Game 1 goes on to win the series over 70 percent of the time, of course that statistic was irrelevant in round 2 as both Cleveland and Atlanta feel behind 1-0 in their respective series. The Hawks must protect home court after working so hard to obtain the number 1 conference against a LeBron James led team who knows a thing or two about winning playoff series. On the other hand it's just as important for Cleveland to steal game 1 and jump on the Hawks as it'll give them an advantage in the physique department and if they're to advance to the next round they'll want to finish this series as quick and painless as possible to give Kyrie Irving optimal rest. Both teams rely heavily on making threes so this game may very well come down to which team can hit the most and higher percentage from downtown.

In order for Atlanta to win they must force the ball out of LeBron James hands much like they did in the regular season and DeMarre Carroll will be key in forcing James into careless turnovers. Carroll did more than an admirable job in defending James during the regular season and if he can replicate that it'll disrupt Cleveland's offensive flow, especially if Kyrie Irving is limited. Jeff Teague must be the better point guard in this series and step as the leader for his respective team, his numbers are down in this postseason and he'll have to be aggressive and set the tone early in Game 1. Kyle Korver must find his shooting touch once again, he's shot only 35 percent from three-point land this postseason and is a big part of what the Hawks like to do offensively. Al Horford and Paul Millsap on paper should give Atlanta the advantage at the power forward and center positions and they need to play like it. If Jeff Teague struggles by any means in game 1, Horford will have to come up big as the veteran on this roster and the one with the most playoff experience.

Cleveland understands they have to relieve pressure off of their superstar, LeBron James, if they're to win this series but much of that will have to rely on the health of Kyrie Irving. Five days will have past between Game 6 against the Bulls and Game 1 against the Hawks, Cleveland can only hope that it'll be enough time for Kyrie to be close enough to 100 percent. J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert hot shooting hands must continue as they shot 39 percent from beyond the arc in round 2 and it helped open the driving lanes for LeBron James and created space in general. Timofey Mozgov and Tristan Thompson must win the rebounding battle down low as they go up against two formiddable All-Star bigs in Al Horford and Paul Millsap. They'll also have to adjust to guarding beyond the rim as both Hawks big men can shoot the mid-range shot with ease and that could create some matchup problems for Cleveland.

Here are the full game highlights of that March 6th battle:



These two teams met four times during the regular season with Atlanta Hawks taking the series 3-1. The last matchup on March 6 is the most telling of the four games as both teams were at full strength with the Hawks winning 106-97 on their home court and frustrating LeBron James to 18 points and nine turnovers. DeMarre Carroll pestered James from the tipoff to the final buzzer and received great assitance from his teammates in bothering James all night long. Al Horford was effective down low, scoring 19 points and was one of six players to score in double-figures. Atlanta executed their game plan on that night to perfection and will have to duplicate that strategy starting in Game 1.

Atlanta Hawks head coach, Mike Budenholzer, has inserted the Spurs' philosophy of team basketball and sharing the basketball on their way to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. While the Hawks may have had four All-Stars, Al Horford, Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap and Jeff Teague, there isn't one or two 'alpha' males on this team. That being said, Atlanta hasn't looked as sharp and effective so far in these playoffs as they had during the regular season but have still managed to come up big when it counts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are led by two All-Stars in LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, unquestionably the focal point of the Cavaliers' game plan on both ends of the floor. LeBron James has played at an MVP level, even more so in the second round against the Chicago Bulls with Kevin Love sidelined and Kyrie Irving hobbled by a foot injury. LeBron James can get off any shot he wants but it's been his leadership on the defensive end that has the Cavaliers on such a roll.

A year ago it would have been ludicrous to imagine the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. But nonetheless here we are, the number one and number two seeds in the Eastern Conference squaring off against one another with two completely different team makeups.

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Live score from Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. I am your host for the night, Bryan Castillo.