Lottery Mock Draft 1.0

Step one of the NBA Draft process was completed yesterday as the NBA Draft Lottery was completed. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who held the best odds of winning the lottery at 25 percent, will hold the first pick in the upcoming draft on June 25th.

It is pretty clear that the Timberwolves would like to draft a center to continue their rebuilding process. This is a great year for that as the two most talented players in the draft are big man who can be cornerstones of your franchise. This is the first time in the franchises history they hold the number one overall pick. The biggest question for the Timberwolves is, which one do you pick?

Here is my mock draft on the lottery teams.

1. Karl Anthony-Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Karl Anthony-Towns, in my opinion, has a much better upside than Jahlil Okafor. He is a little bit more defensive minded and he has a pretty good faceup game where he can hit a mid-range jumper. I also think he fits better with Minnesota more than Okafor.

2. Jahlil Okafor (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jahlil Okafor is going to be a force to be reckoned with in his first NBA season. He already has great post moves and foot work down low to be NBA ready on the offensive side of the ball. He does need to improve his free throw shooting and defensive ability in the paint, but being paired with another young player in power forward Julius Randle could give the Lakers a foundation moving forward as they start to turn over the roster.

3. D'Angelo Russell (Philadelphia 76ers)

Russell is my favorite player in this draft and he really fills a need for the 76ers. Ever since the 76ers traded away former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams to the Bucks, they have needed a point guard. Russell has great court vision and has been known to hit outside jumpers every once in a while. If he can be more consistent on both ends of the floor, he could become the most talented player in this draft.

4. Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks)

As of right now, the Knicks still have their pick. But rumors are floating around that New York may be looking to trade the pick. But if they were to keep the pick, I think they would draft Emmanuel Mudiay. Mudiay is known as the "Mystery Man" because of his desire to play internationally rather than collegiate basketball. He needs to improve his shooting, but he will be a defensive nightmare for point guards from day one.

5. Justise Winslow (Orlando Magic)

The last two years, the Magic have drafted their back court for the future in guards Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton. This is the perfect opportunity to draft their forward of the future in Winslow. Winslow is being looked at with "Kawhi Leonard" potential, if he can learn to shoot. That is a huge question mark, but it may just be worth the risk in the long run.

6. Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento Kings)

With so many questions surrounding Sacramento big man DeMarcus Cousins, the Kings should take a hard look at center Willie Cauley-Stein. He is very mature having spent three seasons at Kentucky (which is like an eternity there). Cauley-Stein has great potential on the defensive side of the floor, he may even be able to guard positions 1-5 already, which is frightening.

7. Kristaps Porzingis (Denver Nuggets)

Porzingis is another one of those "mystery men" that has been playing overseas. Porzingis was thought to be a lottery pick in last year's draft, until he dropped out a few weeks prior. He has only gotten better and international scouts are falling in love with this kid. He will need to get much stronger and be able to rebound at a higher level to be a star in this league. He would pair up nicely with young Nuggets center Jusuf Nurik.

8. Myles Turner (Detroit Pistons)

With Pistons power forward Greg Monroe being an unrestricted free agent this summer, they should look to draft Texas' big man Myles Turner. Turner is a defensive monster as he is always looking to block shots. He has also been known to hit the mid-range jumper pretty consistently. He needs to add strength and toughness to be a successful NBA player.

9. Stanley Johnson (Charlotte Hornets)

It still feels right to say Charlotte Hornets again, but for the franchise to relive the glory days they need to continue to add talent to the roster. The versitle Stanley Johnson would fit in great with this up and coming Hornets team. He has a great motor that drives him, his jump shot has improved but it is not NBA level quite yet. He could be a "Draymond Green" type player if he really works at it. He may be the steal of the draft at number nine.

10. Mario Hezonja (Miami Heat)

Mario Hezonja has been playing in Spain and is highly regarded as a great offensive player. He does look to be a little bit selfish at times on the offensive end, and he does not give a whole lot on the defensive side of the floor. But international scouts say he can score from any where on the court making him a wanted commodity.

11. Frank Kaminsky (Indiana Pacers)

The Indiana Pacers may not have center Roy Hibbert next season as he has a player option, and therefore making Frank Kaminsky a great replacement. He is close to Hibbert in size at 7'0" and he can stretch the floor more than Hibbert could as Kaminsky can hit the three-point jumper. Kaminsky does have some defensive issues that you just hope you can be fixed over time.

12. Trey Lyles (Utah Jazz)

Trey Lyles is known as one of the smartest players in this year's draft. He has a high basketball IQ to go along with a pretty good mid-range game. He will not out jump you, but he will out smart you. He should have no problem fitting in with Utah's frontcourt of the future in Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert.

13. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Something the Phoenix Suns like to do is shoot, and shoot some more. They always have one of the best offenses in the league so why not add another good shooter in Devin Booker. Booker should have no problem making shots at the next level, but his defensive lapses leave some concern for NBA scouts. With that said he would fit in perfectly with Phoenix and their offensive scheme.

14. Sam Dekker (Oklahoma City Thunder)

It is very unusual to see the Oklahoma City Thunder in the lottery due to their success in past years, but injuries held back the Thunder this year. You never want to be in the lottery but it doesn't hurt to improve your depth and that is what Sam Dekker can do. He can really help on the offensive end coming off the bench, but you will need to make up for his lack on the defensive end. He is very athletic at 6'7" and has shown the ability to knock down three-point shots. He may not profile as a starter in this league, but he could be a very good offensive threat off the bench for a Thunder team that is looking to bounce back and compete for a title next season.