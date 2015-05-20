NBA Announces All-Defensive Teams, Headlined By Kawhi Leonard, Tony Allen

While running Warriors marksman Klay Thompson out of his comfort zone throughout the early stages of the Grizzlies' Western Conference Semifinals matchup with top-seeded Golden State, Memphis shooting guard Tony Allen could be observed muttering a repetitive phrase.

"First-Team Defense."

Today, the accomplished veteran and maniacal defender received his wish this afternoon, becoming one of five players to be named to the league's All-Defensive First Team. After driving the likes of Thompson and formidable scorers throughout the NBA batty over the course of the season, Allen certainly earned the distinguished honor, this being his third appearance on the All-Defensive First Team and his third in the last four seasons.

On the First Team, the 2004 draftee joins Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs, the Clippers duo of point guard Chris Paul and center DeAndre Jordan, and Warriors forward Draymond Green, who came just shy of snatching the Defensive POY award from Leonard by a small margin of votes.

Allen averaged 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game for the Grizzlies, while Leonard posted 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, Paul garnered 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game, Jordan mounted 15.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and a steal per game, and Green, the sole member of the five still active in the playoffs, recorded 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

The All-Defensive Second Team features a star-studded cast of Washington's John Wall, Chicago's Jimmy Butler, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, Spurs legend Tim Duncan, and Warriors big man Andrew Bogut.

Wall garnered 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this past season, while Butler averaged 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks to accompany his 5.8 rebounds per game. Davis, an MVP candidate as well as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, put up 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, while Duncan averaged 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per outing and Bogut recorded 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.