Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors Score Of 2015 NBA Playoffs (99-98, GS)

The MVP Stephen Curry finished the game with 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field. The runner-up James Harden was phenominal as well as he led all scorers with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 99-98 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals!!! Golden State holds a 2-0 series lead headed back to Houston for Game 3!!!

END OF 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (0:00) Golden State couldn't convert on offense, but they make a defensive stop with 8 seconds left as they were able to trap James Harden and force a turnover as he couldn't hold on to the ball and get a final shot up!!!

Warriors 99 Rockets 98

Warriors Timeout

4th Quarter (0:33) James Harden lobs it up to Dwight Howard for the alley-oop SLAM!!! One-point game!!!

4th Quarter (0:40) Golden State is called for an 8 second turnover as they couldn't get the ball over halfcourt in time!!! Rockets defense is coming through down the stretch!!!

4th Quarter (0:49) James Harden draws the foul once again. Makes both free throws. That's 38 points for Harden!!!

4th Quarter (1:13) James Harden splits defenders and makes the easy uncontested dunk.

4th Quarter (1:20) Draymond Green makes 1 of 2 free throws.

The shot doesn't count. Draymond Green heads to the free throw line.

The officials are looking at the replay because as the fouled occured away from the ball Steph Curry knocked down a three-pointer.

4th Quarter (1:20) Corey Brewer and Draymond Green gets tangled up on a screen. Brewer is called for the foul.

4th Quarter (1:32) James Harden is fouled once again in the paint. Makes both free throws.

Warriors 98 Rockets 90

Rockets Timeout

4th Quarter (1:40) Stephen Curry sizes up his defender and hits the stepback jumper!!! The crowd is on their feet!!!

Houston did a great job trapping Curry at halfcourt forcing him to call a timeout.

Warriors 96 Rockets 90

Warriors Timeout

4th Quarter (2:20) James Harden comes down court and drives to the basket drawing the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (2:25) Andrew Bogut misses the free throw.

Stephen Curry and James Harden have 31 points apiece!!! These two are putting on a show tonight in Game 2!!!

Warriors 96 Rockets 89

Rockets Timeout

4th Quarter (2:25) Stephen Curry sets up Andrew Bogut for the layup plus the foul!!!

4th Quarter (2:41) James Harden comes down the court and quickly responds as he stepped into a three-pointer!!!

4th Quarter (2:54) Stephen Curry gets in the passing lane and gets the steal. Hits the step back jumper for two!!! His foot was on the lane keeping it from being a three-pointer.

4th Quarter (3:23) Klay Thompson makes the spectacular block on James Harden 1-on-1. Draymond Green gets fouled on the other end in transition. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (4:07) Dwight Howard is hacked in the paint before he could slam it home. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (4:28) Stephen Curry finds a cutting Klay Thompson for the layup on the inbounds play.

4th Quarter (5:09) Andrew Bogut is set up for the alley-oop by Draymond Green.

4th Quarter (5:31) James Harden continues punishing the Warriors as he converted another two-point field goal.

4th Quarter (6:18) Golden State turns it over and Trevor Ariza makes them pay with the two-point bucket.

4th Quarter (7:08) Andrew Bogut delivers the great bounce pass to Stephen Curry as he cuts to the basket for the layup high off the glass. Out of bounds play executed to perfection!!!

Warriors 85 Rockets 81

Warriors Timeout

4th Quarter (7:48) James Harden makes the wrap around pass to Josh Smith who lays it in.

4th Quarter (8:11) Klay Thompson knocks down the 16-foot jumper.

4th Quarter (8:30) Dwight Howard gathers the airball by Josh Smith and slams it home!!!

Warriors 83 Rockets 77

Official Timeout

4th Quarter (9:25) Dwight Howard is fouled and will head to the free throw line. Misses both free throws.

4th Quarter (9:38) Andre Iguodala knocks down the elbow jumper.

4th Quarter (10:22) Shaun Livingston makes the 12-foot jumper

4th Quarter (10:56) Dwight Howard converts the layup.

4th Quarter (11:18) Shaun Livingston makes the baseline jumper.

Warriors 77 Rockets 75

END OF 3RD QUARTER

3rd Quarter (0:01) James Harden is called for the offensive foul.

3rd Quarter (1:21) James Harden hits another mid range jumper

3rd Quarter (2:25) Stephen Curry responds with a quick two-point shot.

3rd Quarter (2:39) James Harden converts the driving layup.

3rd Quarter (2:57) Stephen Curry was fouled before the timeout. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Warriors 74 Rockets 71

Rockets Timeout

3rd Quarter (3:30) Draymond Green makes the driving layup and draws the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

3rd Quarter (3:47) Terrence Jones makes another basket in the paint. He's been huge off the bench.

3rd Quarter (4:24) Terrence Jones responds with the driving layup.

3rd Quarter (4:42) Stephen Curry drains the three-pointer at the top of the key!!! His fifth of the game!!!

3rd Quarter (6:00) Klay Thompson converts the two-point shot.

3rd Quarter (6:20) Josh Smith hits the close range shot over his left shoulder.

3rd Quarter (6:47) Stephen Curry makes the smooth reverse layup.

3rd Quarter (7:21) Klay Thompson drains the corner three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (7:53) Draymond Green drives to the basket and draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

Houston has continued their hot shooting in the start of the third quarter.

Rockets 65 Warriors 59

Warriors Timeout

3rd Quarter (8:12) Trevor Ariza knocks down another Rockets three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (8:41) Dwight Howard draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (9:02) Harrison Barnes converts the driving layup.

3rd Quarter (9:11) Jason Terry responds with a three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (9:32) Stephen Curry makes the first basket for Golden State with a floater in the lane.

3rd Quarter (10:30) James Harden kicks off the second half with a second half three-pointer!!!

The second half has begun!!!

The Warriors did an excellent job passing the ball that led to points. They recorded 21 assists on 23 made field goals. Houston kept offensive possessions alive recording 7 offensive rebounds.

Golden State shot 57.5 percent from the field but turned the ball over 11 times resulting to 16 Houston points. The Rockets shot 47.9 percent from the field but turned it over only 6 times.

Warriors stat leaders at halftime: Stephen Curry 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Andrew Bogut 10 points and 3 blocks. Draymond Green 5 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and Leandro Barbosa 4 points apiece off the bench.

Rockets stat leaders at halftime: James Harden 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Dwight Howard 11 points and 8 rebounds. Terrence Jones 8 points off the bench. Josh Smith and Jason Terry 6 points apiece.

The Houston Rockets end the second quarter on a 23-6 run!!!

Warriors 55 Rockets 55

END OF 2ND QUARTER

2nd Quarter (0:11) TIE GAME!!! Terrence Jones lobs it up to Dwight Howard for the alley-oop!!!

2nd Quarter (0:41) James Harden IS ON FIRE!!! Knocks down the three-pointer to pull within two points!!!

2nd Quarter (1:15) James Harden knocks down the step back jump shot.

2nd Quarter (1:39) Andrew Bogut setup for the layup.

2nd Quarter (1:55) James Harden converts the layup

2nd Quarter (2:12) Stephen Curry makes another three-pointer and stops a Houston 14-2 run!!!

2nd Quarter (2:46) James Harden makes the two-point basket after the free throw.

2nd Quarter (2:57) Golden State Warriors called for defensive three seconds. James Harden makes the technical free throw.

Houston currently on 11-2 run! Have cut the lead into single digits!

Warriors 51 Rockets 43

Rockets Timeout

2nd Quarter (4:43) James Harden hits the 12-foot jumper.

2nd Quarter (5:05) Dwight Howard quickly responds with a close range bucket.

2nd Quarter (5:17) Draymond Green is setup for the layup.

2nd Quarter (5:43) Terrence Jones muscles his way in the paint and finishes over the top.

2nd Quarter (5:58) Golden State comes out of the timeout and turns it over on a back court violation.

Warriors 49 Rockets 37

Warriors Timeout

2nd Quarter (6:29) Jason Terry knocks down a three-pointer from the top of the key.

2nd Quarter (7:11) Dwight Howard grabs the offensive rebound and converts the second chance layup.

Warriors 49 Rockets 32

Rockets Timeout

2nd Quarter (7:43) Harrison Barnes knocks down a three-pointer.

2nd Quarter (8:03) Trevor Ariza converts the driving layup.

2nd Quarter (8:19) Shaun Livingston hits another close range shot.

2nd Quarter (8:42) Josh Smith stops the Rockets drought with the driving layup.

2nd Quarter (8:59) Andrew Bogut's layup counts on the goaltending call.

Warriors 42 Rockets 28

Rockets Timeout

ORACLE ARENA IS GOING NUTS!!!

2nd Quarter (9:37) Leandro Barbosa is found on the fast break and lays it in!

2nd Quarter (10:26) Leandro Barbosa gets the steal and Andre Iguodala slams it home on the fast break!!!

2nd Quarter (10:42) Shaun Livingston hits the close range jumper.

Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 15 points including four three-pointers. Terrence Jones leads Houston with 8 points.

END OF 1ST QUARTER

Warriors 36 Rockets 28

1st Quarter (0:01) Draymond Green gets the block and Leandro Barbosa converts the transition layup before time expires.

1st Quarter (0:27) Andre Iguodala gets the steal and is fouled. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (0:54) James Harden repsonds with mid range jumper.

1st Quarter (1:09) Stephen Curry knocks down his FOURTH three-pointer of the quarter!!!

1st Quarter (1:31) Festus Ezeli gets the offensive rebound and tips it in.

1st Quarter (1:54) Terrence Jones is setup and makes the close range shot.

1st Quarter (2:14) Dwight Howard makes the shot and is fouled. Makes the bonus free throw.

1st Quarter (2:32) Stephen Curry double clutches and drains ANOTHER three-pointer!!! The MVP is giving it to the Rockets!!!

1st Quarter (2:40) James Harden was fouled before the timeout. Makes both free throws.

Warriors 24 Rockets 19

Rockets Timeout

1st Quarter (3:00) Stephen Curry is starting to heat up!!! Drains the corner three-pointer!!! That's two-straight from down town!!!

1st Quarter (3:40) Corey Brewer draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (3:50) Stephen Curry responds with a three-pointer!!!

1st Quarter (4:05) Curry turns it over. Terrence Jones grabs the offensive rebound and makes the second chance shot.

1st Quarter (4:54) Clint Capela gets called for defensive three seconds. Steph Curry makes the technical free throw.

1st Quarter (5:03) Terrence Jones hits back to back buckets for Houston.

1st Quarter (5:18) Andrew Bogut makes the hook shot over his left shoulder on the baseline. Curry made a nice entry pass.

1st Quarter (5:30) Terrence Jones hits the close range shot

1st Quarter (6:25) Klay Thompson makes his first mid range jumper.

1st Quarter (7:22) Draymond Green makes the nice shovel pass to find a wide open Andrew Bogut who slams it home.

Rockets 10 Warriors 9

Warriors Timeout

1st Quarter (7:45) Jason Terry receives the kick out pass and drains the first three-pointer for Houston!!!

1st Quarter (8:21) Harrison Barnes makes the layup setup by Draymond Green.

1st Quarter (8:41) Josh Smith converts the hook shot.

1st Quarter (9:10) Stephen Curry makes the precise lob pass and finds Andrew Bogut for the alley-oop!!!

1st Quarter (10:10) Draymond Green knocks down the corner three-pointer.

1st Quarter (10:48) James Harden records the steal and Josh Smith makes the close range shot on the other end.

1st Quarter (11:17) Steph Curry banks home the running layup

1st Quarter (11:47) James Harden begins the game with a post up jumper. Makes the shot and draws the foul. Connects on the bonus free throw.

HE WE GO!!! GAME 2 STARTS NOW!!!

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are getting ready to square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals from ORACLE Arena!!!

Golden State Warriors starting lineup: PG: Stephen Curry, SG: Klay Thompson, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Draymond Green, C: Andrew Bogut

Houston Rockets starting lineup: PG: Jason Terry, SG: James Harden, SF: Trevor Ariza, PF: Josh Smith, C: Dwight Howard

Chris Broussard of ESPN just reported that Dwight Howard is playing tonight! That is good news for Rockets fans!

That is Dwight Howard getting ready before the game

30 minutes till tip off!!!

We are an hour away from Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors!!!

If Houston wants a chance in this series they need to grab Game 2. Anything can happen throughout the course of a seven-game series but with all things equal, Golden State is the better team and the only way to beat them is through home court. So for that to happen the Rockets need to steal a game before they head home.

The key player for Houston to expedite the Warriors small lineup is the play of forward Josh Smith. He finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Smith started the game well but started to settle for jump shots which played right in Golden State’s hands. With his size and athleticism Smith should be able to get whatever he wants against the likes of Harrison Barnes and Shaun Livingston. Kevin McHale wants his team to attack the paint more even though they had the advantage 52-to-50 in paint points.

When you look across the boxscore the stats were pretty even across the board. It came down to three-point shooting and the Warriors made a couple more than the Rockets giving them the edge. Both teams are known for their outside shooting and there is usually a direct correlation when it comes down to winning and losing for these two teams.

What separated the two clubs was the play of the bench. The Warriors bench outscored the Rockets bench 34-to-27. Houston’s key reserves Corey Brewer and Terrence Jones combined for only 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. With Patrick Beverley already on the shelf to go along with an injured Dwight Howard, the Rockets bench needs to step up and take some of the load off James Harden.

James Harden may have been the runner-up in the MVP race to Stephen Curry but he put up and MVP performance in Game 1. Harden finished the game with a near triple-double with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Trevor Ariza added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from behind the arc.

Give the Rockets credit they battled and had a chance in the fourth quarter to win Game 1 at Oracle Arena where the Warriors have lost only three games total on the season. Houston led by 16 in the second quarter with 6:48 remaining in the half. But head coach Steve Kerr went to the aforementioned smaller lineup and they would end the half on a 25-6 run. The Rockets would claw back and tie the game a couple times in the second half but they could never make it stick enough to take the lead.

Curry was great but the play of Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston off the bench was what got the Warriors over the top. Green finished the game with a near triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Livingston came off the bench and played 29 minutes giving Golden State 18 points and seven rebounds. The 6’7” guard tripled he regular season scoring average by using his size and shooting over the smaller Houston defenders.

The lack of size was not the problem for Houston in Game 1. Golden State played a small lineup exclusively that consisted of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green at the center position. Green was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and he showed it in Game 1 as he battled with Dwight Howard at the center position giving up about five inches in height.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when teammate Josh Smith barreled into him and caused his knee to buckle. Howard did return to the game but he was visibly hobbled. He finished the game with seven points and 13 rebounds in only 26 minutes of play. Dwight sat out practice on Wednesday saying there is still pain in the knee. Expect him to be a game time decision for Game 2.

It might be difficult for Houston to steal home court tonight as they might be without their big man Dwight Howard who is dealing with a sprained left knee. The Rockets have played and played well without Howard during the regular season, but in the postseason you need every man on deck to reach the ultimate goal.

The Houston Rockets will try and tie the series at one against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night at 9:00 PM EST. Golden State was able to pull away late in Game 1 to defeat Houston 110-106. The MVP of the league Stephen Curry led the way as he scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from behind the arc.