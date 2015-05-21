Score Cleveland Cavaliers - Atlanta Hawks in 2015 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (94-82)

As always, thanks for tuning in to an exciting playoff bout! Liam O'Brien, signing off.

4th Quarter (0:07): Shelvin Mack is fouled after crossing up Mozgov. He hits two at the line. 94-82 Cavs is your final.

4th Quarter (0:41): Muscala scores in the open floor. 94-80 Cavs.

4th Quarter (2:22): Mack hits a three. 94-78 Cavs.

4th Quarter (3:00): LeBron drives to the basket and draws the foul. He hits one at the line. 94-75 Cavs.

4th Quarter (3:12): Pero Antic is fouled inside by Mozgov, hitting one at the line. 93-75 Cavs.

4th Quarter (4:55): James hits Thompson on an alley-oop. 93-74 Cavs. LeBron now has 11 assists. Thompson has 7 points and 17 rebounds.

LeBron now has 10 assists.

4th Quarter (5:50): Dellavedova, left wide open, hits a deep two. 91-74 Cavs.

4th Quarter (6:08): Scott puts in a putback. 89-74 Cavs.

4th Quarter (6:21): James is hacked inside by Carroll and hits one at the line. 89-72 Cavs.

Tristan Thompson now has 16 rebounds for the game. Six on the offensive glass.

Horford has returned to the game.

4th Quarter (8:21): Shumpert drives and scores with the right. 88-72 Cavs.

4th Quarter (9:38): Shelvin Mack drives inside and scores. 86-72 Cavs.

4th Quarter (10:06): Smith hits a baseline J. 86-70 Cavs.

4th Quarter (10:30): Scott drives and hits a hook. 84-70 Cavs.

Horford has a sprained right ankle. Return is doubtful.

4th Quarter (10:55): Carroll drives and hits a floater in the lane. 84-68 Cavs.

4th Quarter (11:43): Horford is down holding his knee.

Cavs dominate the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 30-17, going on a 16-2 surge to command the lead.

3rd Quarter (0:09): LeBron drives on Bazemore and banks home a runner. 84-66 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (0:42): Thompson gets an offensive board and gets fouled. Hits one at the line. 82-66 Cavs. He has 14 rebounds.

Korver hobbles off of the floor.

3rd Quarter (1:08): Schroder drives and scores. 81-66 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (1:39): Schroder scores inside. 81-64 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (1:58): LeBron fires and connects from three. 81-62 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (2:15): Bazemore gets fouled by Thompson on a questionable call. He hits one at the line. 78-62 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (2:45): Schroder hits a straightaway three. 78-61 Cavs.

LeBron has 23 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds.

3rd Quarter (3:36): LeBron drives past Scott and gets the and-one finish with the left hand. 78-58 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (4:19): Mike Scott soars for a putback jam. 75-58 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (4:28): LeBron spins inside and scores. 16-2 run for the Cavs. They lead, 75-56 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (5:35): Shumpert hits a wing three off of a James assist. 73-56 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (5:59): Thompson hits two at the line, finally. 70-56 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (6:32): Lebron dishes to Mozgov inside. 68-56 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (7:03): Horford gets inside and scores. 66-56 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (7:25): LeBron hits a free throw. 66-54 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (8:35): Dellavedova hits a wing three. 65-54 Cavs. Cleveland is on absolute fire from deep.

3rd Quarter (9:00): Shumpert hits another three. 62-54 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (9:15): Horford steps back and floats it home. 59-54 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (9:33): Mozgov scores inside. 59-52 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (9:44): Teague scores inside. 57-52 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (10:00): Dellavedova nets a corner three. 57-50 Cavs.

3rd Quarter (10:22): Horford is fouled by Thompson, hitting one at the line. 54-50 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (0:03): Teague drives, hangs, and scores. 54-49 Cavs at halftime.

2nd Quarter (0:19): James Jones hits a corner three off of a LeBron assist. 54-47 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (0:39): Horford drives past Smith and scores inside with the foul. 51-47 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (0:54): LeBron hits Shumpert with a dime, and he converts from three. 51-44 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (1:16): Horford hits a jump hook. 48-44 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (1:51): Korver comes off of a screen and hits a jumper. 48-42 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (2:09): Shumpert hits a deep stepback two. 48-40 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (2:49): Shumpert hits a wing three after a dime by LeBron. 46-40 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (3:47): Schroder gets a bucket to go. 43-40 Cavs.

Thompson is 0-4 at the line tonight.

Teague scores in the lane following a Jones three. 43-38 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (5:05): Teague hits a three. 40-36 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (5:26): Smith finds LeBron on the outlet who finishes with a layup. 40-33 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (6:27): James hits a hook in the lane. 38-33 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (6:48): Dellavedova gets to the line after being fouled on a runner. Makes one. 36-33 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (7:27): Millsap banks in a layup. 35-33 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (8:03); Horford hits a stepback J. 35-31 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (8:42): DeMarre Carroll hits two foul shots. 35-29 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (9:20): Bazemore lays home a fastbreak score. 35-27 Cavs.

Horford comes hobbling off of the court.

2nd Quarter (9:49): J.R. Smith hits two at the line. 35-25 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (10:06): Bazemore banks home a runner. 33-25 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (10:26): Dellavedova hits a jump hook. 33-23 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (10:55): Shawn Marion gets an offensive board and scores. 31-23 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (11:16): Kent Bazemore gets to the bucket and scores. 29-23 Cavs.

2nd Quarter (11:39): James Jones drills a three. 29-21 Cavs.

LeBron James has 13 points after one quarter, powering Cleveland to an early advantage.

1st Quarter (0:05): Schroder drives and scores. 26-21 Cavs.

1st Quarter (0:27): LeBron hits two at the line. 26-19 Cavs.

1st Quarter (0:48): Schroder takes it to the bucket. 24-19 Cavs.

1st Quarter (1:02): Smith hits his first three of the game. 24-17 Cavs.

1st Quarter (1:38): LeBron takes Bazemore to the post and scores. 21-17 Cavs.

LeBron hits both at the line. 19-17 Cavs.

1st Quarter (1:57): LeBron gets hit hard on a layup attempt. Officials are reviewing the play to see if it could have been a flagrant foul.

Smith with a fantastic reverse to tie the game up at 17 after two Korver free throws.

Hawks go on an extended run, orchestrated by some intensified defense and a surge from Kyle Korver.

1st Quarter (3:10): Thompson gets an offensive board and converts the putback with the foul. 15-15.

1st Quarter (3:32): Teague steps back and buries a three. 15-13 Hawks.

1st Quarter (4:13): Mozgov hits a midrange J. 13-12 Cavs.

1st Quarter (5:08): Teague finds Carroll inside on the break. Hawks take a 12-11 lead.

1st Quarter (5:36): Korver pump-fakes Smith and hits a three. 11-10 Cavs.

J.R. Smith enters the game.

1st Quarter (6:36): Korver hits a corner two. 11-7 Cavs.

LeBron is giving the injured Carroll all he can handle throughout these first few minutes. He has three field goals, while the Hawks are 2-10 from the field.

1st Quarter (7:29): Mozgov hits a deep two. 11-5 Cavs.

1st Quarter (8:04): Lebron hits a stepback J. 9-5 Cavs.

1st Quarter (8:40): Mozgov hits two of two at the line. 7-5 Cleveland.

1st Quarter (8:56): Millsap finishes inside. 5-5.

1st Quarter (9:54): LeBron hits a three. 5-3 Cavs.

1st Quarter (10:33): LeBron drives and scores. 3-2 Hawks.

1st Quarter (10:56): Korver strokes a three. 3-0 Hawks.

Loving these throwback jerseys from the Hawks tonight.

DeMarre Carroll is in the lineup for Atlanta.

J.R. Smith is looking toasty, getting ready to replicate his Game 1 performance.

The Hawks' DeMarre Carroll remains questionable for tonight's game with a left knee injury.

Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving is out for tonight's game with a knee ailment.

However, if one of this summer's most intriguing unrestricted free agent targets is unable to grace the Philips Arena hardwood tomorrow night, the likes of Kent Bazemore, who flushed down a monstrous jam in the face of Tristan Thompson in Game 1, Pero Antic and potentially Mike Scott will need to step up in his absence and forge some type of resistance against LeBron. This is where the Hawks really miss Thabo Sefolosha.

The 29-year old was unable to put any weight on the knee, and was spotted on crutches following the game. Fortunately, the setback, a hyperextended left knee, does not appear to be as drastic as many originally presumed. However, Carroll's status is day-to-day, and he is questionable to perform in Game 2. An MRI earlier today revealed no structural damage, and Carroll was walking without crutches throughout the day.

Despite struggling to defend LeBron James at certain moments in Game 1 while scuffling on the offensive end as well, Hawks small forward DeMarre Carroll is instrumental to Atlanta's attack. However, the Hawks may be forced to adapt to life without him in Game 2. Carroll went down without contact midway through the fourth quarter of Game 1, writhing in pain after what seemed like a potentially devastating knee injury.

While he made his mark in the scoring department, LeBron's key contribution in Cleveland's Game 1 victory came through his tremendous ability to spot his teammates in lucrative positions for open looks. James' penetration through the Hawks defense opened up looks for a plethora of shooters on the perimeter, including the aforementioned Smith on numerous occasions. When these shooters take advantage of these openings in the defense, it creates a brilliant flow within the offensive landscape of the Cavaliers, ruling out any possibility of a stagnant approach. This success is all based on the penetration of LeBron, who plays an instrumental role in the functioning of almost every aspect of the game.

While J.R. Smith certainly stole the show in Game 1, the polarizing LeBron James pitched in a wildly efficient effort. The four-time MVP scored 31 points on 12 of 26 shooting to accompany his eight rebounds, six assists, and a positive plus-minus rating. James was astoundingly effective in the paint, putting the ball on the floor and scoring at will against the overmatched DeMarre Carroll. James also enjoyed success at the free-throw stripe, hitting seven of his eight attempts from there.

Smith finished with eight three-point makes on 12 attempts, coming off of the bench to lead the Cavaliers to a crucial Game 1 victory. He's known as a streaky performer, so it will be interesting to witness how he responds to such a brilliant outing. Smith hit eight threes in a single game on two different occasions in April, following those two performances with a combined three-point mark of 2 for 11, a stat which does not bode well for the 10-year veteran.

In the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, however, Smith put on an even more impressive display of shooting prowess. He began by hitting a 26 footer 19 seconds in, followed that up with a 25 footer 38 seconds later, and found Tristan Thompson around on the basket with a beautiful lob off of a pump fake with 10:26 remaining in the game, giving Cleveland a commanding 82-67 advantage. His personal show continued following a Mike Budenholzer desperation timeout, as he fired in yet another contested 25 footer, digging the Hawks into an insurmountable 85-67 abyss of a deficit.

In the span of 3:04 in the early stages of the second quarter, Smith went 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, setting the stage for an awe-dropping performance. The veteran picked up where he left off in the closing stages of the third quarter with Cleveland grasping hold of a slim advantage. He hit one three to put the Cavs up, 68-63, and followed that up with an even deeper bucket just 26 seconds later to give Cleveland an eight-point lead. He then closed out the quarter with a deep two, increasing the Atlanta deficit to 74-67 entering the final stanza.

He may be one of the league's most enigmatic players, however, when Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith catches fire, the opposition may as well get on their knees and pray for mercy. Smith, acquired earlier this season in a trade with the New York Knicks, went on two separate streaks of pure dominance in Game 1, guiding Cleveland to a convincing 97-89 victory. Smith, who finished with 28 points to accompany his eight rebounds, shot out of the gate with reckless abandon, hitting his first four attempts, three of which were from deep, to pioneer a Cavalier comeback from an early nine-point deficit.

Hello, everyone and welcome to the Live score of Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. I am your host for the night, Liam O'Brien.