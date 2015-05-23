Kyle Korver Out For Remainder Of Playoffs

Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver will be out for the remainder of the playoffs with an ankle injury, according to Chris Vivlamore of AJC.com.

Korver hurt his ankle late in the third period in Atlanta’s 94-82 Game 2 loss after Matthew Dellavedova fell on his foot scrambling for a loose ball. Korver did not return after that.

This comes as a huge blow for the Hawks, who are down 0-2 in the series to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They now have to go on the road and try to win without their best three-point shooter.

However, Korver has struggled mightily with his shot during the playoffs. During the regular season, he shot over 49 percent from downtown. During the postseason, he has been shooting just 35.5 percent from threes.

As the game has slowed down, so has Korver’s offense. Teams have been clamping down on him and paying more attention to him off screens.

With Korver out, Kent Bazemore, who has been a bundle of energy off the bench, will most likely earn the starting two guard position.

After winning 60-plus games during the season, the Hawks have had major problems during the playoffs and have been getting outplayed considerably by the Cavaliers in this series.

Can they overcome adversity without Kyle Korver?