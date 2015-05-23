Kyle Korver Out For Remainder Of Playoffs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver will be out for the remainder of the playoffs with an ankle injury, according to Chris Vivlamore of AJC.com.

Korver hurt his ankle late in the third period in Atlanta’s 94-82 Game 2 loss after Matthew Dellavedova fell on his foot scrambling for a loose ball. Korver did not return after that.