Matthew Dellavedova: Dirty Player Or Not?

After what transpired during the late stages of the first half in Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, many people are tagging Cavaliers point guard Matthew Dellavedova as a dirty player.

It all started with the leg lock Dellavedova used on Taj Gibson in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Chicago Bulls. While boxing out, the two players fell to the floor, and as Gibson was trying to get up and get back on defense, Dellavedova locked up Gibson’s left foot and did not let him go. Gibson reacted by kicking Dellavedova and earning an ejection.

Dirty or not?

That one right there was definitely dirty. What Dellavedova did to Gibson was clearly intentional, and unfortunately Gibson was the one who was punished. From that play Dellavedova started a trend.

In Game 2 of the Conference Finals, while hustling for a loose ball, Dellavedova dove into Kyle Korver’s leg and severely hurt his ankle, ruling out Korver for the rest of the playoffs.

You could look at many angles of this one, but it is uncertain whether Dellavedova did it on purpose or not. It seems as though he is just trying to make a great hustle play and happened to collide with Korver’s leg resulting into the injury.

“I saw the ball. I dived on the floor,” Dellavedova said. “If I stay on my belly, it’s going to be a jump ball. So I protect the ball and kick it out to a teammate.”

Typically guys who play hard with a lot of energy are the ones who are likely to hurt players due to their scrappiness. They are not dirty players. They are simply irritants who happen to get under people’s skin due to their hard work.

“I’m a little bit off about it because this is my guy, this is my teammate and this is a guy that goes out and works his tail off every single night and people are trying to give him a bad rap,” LeBron James said of Dellavedova.

James may be correct about the situation. Some may think that it is no coincidence that Dellavedova keeps on getting involved in this type of plays, but it is likely for an aggressive player to always be in the middle of these types of incidents.

“No one, I think, in our league goes around trying to hurt people,” James added. “But you don’t take the aggressive nature out of the game.”

When Dellavedova fell on Al Horford’s leg, you could tell that Horford was holding Dellavedova while the two were chasing after the loose ball. It just so happened that Dellavedova fell on Horford’s leg, and Horford retaliated with an elbow. Should Horford have been ejected? Probably not. You cannot blame Horford for the elbow either since, as a player, his first instinct was that Dellavedova is always involved in such plays so he took it out on him by delivering an elbow.

“He went after my legs,” Horford said. “If it was on purpose, we don’t know. Maybe it wasn’t on purpose. But with just his track record, I just felt like it was.”

What is really happening here is that after what Dellavedova did to Taj Gibson, which was actually a dirty play, everything else he does is going to be perceived as a dirty play to these players.

But he is only a pest, an irritant. Horford obviously could have handled the situation better, but everything happened in the heat of the moment, and what Horford had seen from Dellavedova in the past, his actions were justifiable.

However, Dellavedova is not the type of person who is going to purposely hurt players. He just simply goes out there and plays his role, which is to scrap, hustle, and spot up for three-pointers. Though, he could be a little more careful next time. That is all you can ask for.

The rest is up to the referees and the NBA to decide.