Scores Atlanta Hawks - Cleveland Cavaliers  2015 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 (88,118)

This is Bryan Castillo signing off and congratulations again to the Cleveland Cavaliers on advancing to the NBA Finals!

The Cleveland Cavaliers will now have EIGHT days to rest between now and Game 1 of the NBA Finals giving both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James plenty of rest and time to heal up. Cleveland played with more desperation and aggression tonight and they knew they wanted to end the series tonight, that can be credited to LeBron James and his veteran and championship pedigree.

Congratulations to the Atlanta Hawks on a great season and here's to hoping they build off this season and it's success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers complete the four game sweep and are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2007!!!!!

4th Quarter(0.00): That'll do it everyone as the entire arena are on their feet!

4th Quarter(47.0): Jones makes two of three

4th Quarter(47.0): James Jones is FOULED and will shoot THREE free throws

4th Quarter(57.6): John Jenkins with a 3

4th Quarter(1:33): Mike Miller with his FIRST 3!!!

4th Quarter(1:49): Mike Muscala with the FLUSH!

4th Quarter(2:01): Kendrick Perkins goes to the line and makes one of two

4th Quarter(2:01): The crowd is now chanting 'NBA Finals' remarkable that players such as J.R Smith and Iman Shumpert were considered 'trash' players with the Knicks have been key role players for the Cavaliers

4th Quarter(2:01): Mack looks to be ok and is walking to the bench. Timeout

4th Quarter(2:07): Mike Muscala with the layup. Shelvin Mack is on the other end of the floor and is down obviously in pain

4th Quarter(2:44): Joe Harris with a nice left handed layup and that;s SEVEN points for the rookie!

4th Quarter(3:09): Harris makes both free throws

4th Quarter(3:09): Joe Harris drives to the basket and is fouled, will go to the line

4th Quarter(3:36): Kendrick Perkins with the hook shot! Hold up is this the Celtics team!?

4th Quarter(4:03): Mike Scott with the nice hook shot inside

4th Quarter(4:28): Joe Harris a second round draft pick with the 3!!!!

4th Quarter(4:44): Shelvin Mack with the layup

4th Quarter(5:28): Shawn Marion and Mike Miller have checked in. Timofey Mosgov receives a standing ovation as he walks to the ben

4th Quarter(5:38): John Jenkins with a 3!!!!

4th Quarter(6:00): Timeout Atlanta, the Hawks have simply given up at this point and are not competing anymore.

4th Quarter(6:17): Dellavedova finds a cutting J.R Smith for the easy 2 BEAUTIFUL PASS!!!

4th Quarter(6:45): Schroder attacks Dellavedova and finishes with the left hand

4th Quarter(7:02): Dellavedova hits the free throw

4th Quarter(7:02): Dellavedova with the ONE HANDED put back shot down low! What a shot and the crowd is going NUTS!!!

4th Quarter(7:23): Kent Bazemore is fouled and goes to the line. Makes both free throws

4th Quarter(7:38): J.R Smith with another 3!!! This is so tough to watch for Atlanta fans out there. A shame that their season ends like this.

4th Quarter(8:02): James Jones with a 3!!

4th Quarter(8:29): This game has to give Golden State more urgency to finish off their series tomorrow night and rest up for the Finals much like Cleveland will be doing after this game.

4th Quarter(8:29): Timeout Cleveland, I'll be VERY surprised if we see LeBron James or Kyrie Irving for the rest of this game, they should be done for the night

4th Quarter(8:59): John Jenkins with the nice runner

4th Quarter(9:32): Dennis Schroder with the drive by inside for the easy 2

4th Quarter(9:50): J.R Smith with the 3!!!!

4th Quarter(10:07): Mike Muscala with the jumper

4th Quarter(10:30): Dellavedova misses the layup BUT Mosgov with the putback SLAM!!!!

4th Quarter(10:47): Bazemore misses both free throws

4th Quarter(10:47): Kent Bazemore drives and is fouled!

4th Quarter(11:10): Mike Muscala makes driving layup

4th Quarter(11:27): Dellavedova makes BOTH free throws

4th Quarter(11:27): Matthew Dellavedova with the pump fake is fouled

End of 3rd Quarter: Unfortunately the Hawks have not been able to keep this game close at all from the opening quarter and it seems as if the Cavs will be heading back to the Finals for the first time since 2007 in just 12 more minutes of play

3rd Quarter (0.00): Mosgov REJECTS Schroder and that'll end the quarter, Cleveland is one quarter away from advancing to the NBA Finals!

3rd Quarter (21.1): Kyrie Irving with the LOB to Timofey Mosgov!!!!!

3rd Quarter (34.0): DeMarre Carroll misses BOTH free throws

3rd Quarter (34.0): Dennis Schroder with the nice hand off to DeMarre Carroll and he's fouled as he goes up

3rd Quarter (56.0): Timeout Cleveland

3rd Quarter (1:06): Shelvin Mack steals it from LeBron and takes it coast to coast for the layup!

3rd Quarter (1:26): James with another layup

3rd Quarter (1:49): Millsap is now BLOCKED from BEHIND by Thompson!

3rd Quarter (2:27): James with the layup on the other end

3rd Quarter (2:44): Irving BLOCKS Schroder!!!

3rd Quarter (2:54): Thompson is INTETIONALLY fouled and goes to the line, Hack-a-Thompson??? Makes BOTH free throws

3rd Quarter (2:56): Shelvin Mack drives underneath the basket and is fouled. Goes to the line. Makes one of two

3rd Quarter (3:16): Timeout Atlanta

3rd Quarter (3:18): J.R Smith ALLEY-OOP to Tristan Thompson!!!!!! Thompson has just DOMINATED inside ALLLLL Series long!!!!!

3rd Quarter (3:48): Thompson with the putback DUNK off the James miss!!!

3rd Quarter (4:20): Thompson is fouled and goes back to the line. Misses BOTH free throws

3rd Quarter (4:31): Al Horford FINALLY gets his first bucket to fall

3rd Quarter (4:48): Iman Shumpert misses the slam but Thompson is there to clean it up!

3rd Quarter (5:16): Thompson makes one of two

3rd Quarter (5:16): Tristan Thompson is fouled as he went for the layup, goes to the line

3rd Quarter (6:19): Kent Bazemoe with the beautiful up and under SLAM!

3rd Quarter (6:37): Kyrie turns the ball over, Atlanta calls a Timeou

3rd Quarter (6:50): Irving with the impressive drive! Looked good there, testing his knee on that play

3rd Quarter (7:05): Horford finds Millsap on the fastbreak for the easy 2

3rd Quarter (7:38): DeMarre Carroll hits from DOWNTOWN!

3rd Quarter (8:01): James makes one of two from the line

3rd Quarter (8:01): LeBron James drives on Paul Millsap and is fouled

3rd Quarter (8:16): Bazemoe makes both free throws

3rd Quarter (8:16):Kent Bazemore is fouled on the drive by Kyrie Irving

3rd Quarter (8:49): Mosgov is fouled and goes to the line. Kyrie Irving is going to the bench, he is not moving with his usual explosiveness. Not sure why he's out on the court anymore

3rd Quarter (9:01): Teague again drives it in! He's doing all he can, putting it all out on the line

3rd Quarter (9:15): LeBron James hits his second 3!!

3rd Quarter (9:35): Jeff Teague finally breaks the drought and drive it in

3rd Quarter (10:09): LeBron James is fouled on the floor by Carroll. Atlanta has not made a single shot yet

3rd Quarter (10:53): Tristan Thompson makes one of two free throws

3rd Quarter (10:53): Tristan Thompson drives it in and is FOULED

3rd Quarter (11:20): Kyrie Irving starts off the scoring with a 3!!!

Halftime: Cleveland is shooting 51.1% from the court and 35.3% on three point shots while Atlanta is only 14.3% from three point land and shooting 40.5% from the field. The Cavaliers are also out hustling them on the boards gaining a 28 to 18 advantage in rebounding.

Halftime: Three Cleveland players are in double figures, LeBron James, J.R Smith and Kyrie Irving have 15,10 and 11 points respectively. For the Hawks Paul Millsap leads the way with 14 points while Jeff Teague has 13 points himself. Surprising to see Al Horford have ZERO points on 0-of-4 shooting from the field and has been virtually invisible on defense with only 2 rebounds in the game.

2nd Quarter (0.00): J.R Smith misses the three at the buzzer and it seems as if Tristan Thompson and DeMarre Carroll are exchanging a few words before heading into the locker room.

2nd Quarter (32.9): Millsap on the follow up basket off the Bazemore miss layup

2nd Quarter (1:33): Paul Millsap is fouled by Mosgov, makes one of two free throws

2nd Quarter (1:45): Timfoey Mosgov with the SLAM!!!!!! Irving with the BEAUTIFUL LOB!!!

2nd Quarter (2:08): Jeff Teague with another nice drive inside, seems like he's the only Hawks player playing with a purpose

2nd Quarter (2:20): Kyrie Irving makes both free throws

2nd Quarter (2:20): Kyrie Irving is fouled on a jumper by Teague

2nd Quarter (3:01): DeMarre Carroll drives to the basket thanks to Horford pick to free him up

2nd Quarter (3:48): Millsap misses a three, Timeout Cleveland

2nd Quarter (4:22): James with the back door pass to J.R Smith for the easy drive

2nd Quarter (4:57): DeMarre Carroll drives it in for the nice layup

2nd Quarter (5:26): James BLOCKS Carroll comes down the floor and drives it in!!!

2nd Quarter (5:49): Mosgov makes both free throws

2nd Quarter (5:49): Timofey Mosgov is fouled and goes to the line

2nd Quarter (5:55): Timeout Cleveland

2nd Quarter (6:27): J.R Smith, dribble dribble, step back 3!!!!

2nd Quarter (6:52): Jeff Teague CONNECTS on a 3!!

2nd Quarter (7:01): Timfoey Mosgov works down low against DeMarre Carroll finishes strong and is FOULED! Took advantage of an obvious mismatch down low. Makes the free throw

2nd Quarter (7:38): Paul Millsap misses the free throw

2nd Quarter (7:38): Paul Millsap with the stepback jumper, makes it and is FOULED by LeBron James

2nd Quarter (7:56): Jeff Teague take a strong hit from Dellevadova

2nd Quarter (8:25): Atlanta Timeout, LeBron James is leading the way with 13 points and the Hawks simply look outmatched on both ends of the floor. They can't find ball seperation on offense and are struggling to keep the Cavaliers out of the paint.

2nd Quarter (8:25): Mosgov to James who finds Shumpert for the layup on the fastbreak!

2nd Quarter (9:31): James goes one on one against Millsap, no contest drives it in easily

2nd Quarter (10:02): J.R Smith answers with a 3!!!

2nd Quarter (10:26): BEAUTIFUL move by Teague as he shakes and bakes himself to a drive inside

2nd Quarter (10:45): Millsap with the nice jumper down low and is FOULED! Makes the free throw

2nd Quarter (10:57): James with another jumper!

2nd Quarter (11:16): Shelvin Mack with a 3!!!

2nd Quarter(11:42): LeBron James starts it off with a jumper

End of 1st Quarter: Atlanta is getting beat inside on the boards and have provided no interior defense whatsoever. The Hawks are desperately missing a blocking presence inside as Cleveland has just been able to drive it in at will with little opposition on the other end.

1st Quarter (0.00): Tristan Thompson grabs the offensive board off a Shumpert miss, and knocks down the mid-range jumper at the BUZZER!!!

1st Quarter (36.8): J.R Smith gets in on the action and HE drives it in!

1st Quarter (1:02): Tristan Thompson drives it in! Don't see that very often

1st Quarter (1:17): Paul Millsap makes both free throws

1st Quarter (1:17): Paul Millsap posts up down low and is hacked from behind as he went up

1st Quarter (1:56): Paul Millsap with the little stepback jumper

1st Quarter (2:16): Kyrie Irving with the FLOATER!!

1st Quarter (2:40): Kent Bazemore gets inside and gets the short jumper to fall

1st Quarter (3:01): Irving misses the free throw

1st Quarter (3:01): Kyrie Irving drives to the basket makes the shot and is FOULED! Irving looking like his old self pre-injury

1st Quarter (3:47): Cavaliers GM David Griffin tells sideline reporter Rachel Nichols that Kyrie Irving is NOT on a hard minutes limit, but the instruction is to play him in shorter bursts.

1st Quarter (3:47): Cleveland Timeout #1

1st Quarter (3:55): LeBron James with the 3!!! He was 10-of-63 from beyond the arc before that make!

1st Quarter (4:10): Dellavedova and Teague exchange layups

1st Quarter (4:42): Shelvin Mack checks in and drives it in for the layup

1st Quarter (5:30): Tristan Thompson can't handle a pass from Dellavedova, turnover

1st Quarter (6:06): Now they ARE calling it a foul and James will go to the line. Missed BOTH free throws

1st Quarter (6:06): LeBRon James drives STRONG to Al Horford but NO FOUL, wow lot of contact there

1st Quarter (6:30): Dellavedova received a huge standing ovation from the crowd when he checked in

1st Quarter (6:49): Iman Shumpert swings the ball to Matthew Dellavedova for the open 3!!!

1st Quarter (7:10): Millsap hits both free throws

1st Quarter (7:10): Paul Millsap is fouled driving in by Mosgov

1st Quarter (7:39): DeMarre Carroll with the hustle move to save the ball in bounds and Kent Bazemore with the nice up and under lay up

1st Quarter (8:24): Tristan Thompson with the aggressive post move down low

1st Quarter (8:39): Jeff Teague with another drive, very aggressive early on

1st Quarter (8:56): LeBron James finds Iman Shumpert for the 3!!

1st Quarter (9:29): Kyrie Irving looks to be HEALTHY and is looking much better then he had been prior to his two game hiatus.

1st Quarter (9:29): Atlanta Timeout #1

1st Quarter (9:31): LeBron James with the STEAL and the breakaway SLAM!!!!

1st Quarter (9:46): Kyrie Irving hits the 3!!!

1st Quarter (10:42): Kent Bazemore hits the jumper

1st Quarter (10:55): LeBron James finds Timofey Mosgov down underneath wide open

1st Quarter (11:16): Kyrie Irving returns the favor on the other end, good sign for Cleveland fans!

1st Quarter (11:42): Atlanta wins the tip-off and Jeff Teague drives it in

If Kyrie is 100% it's a no-brainer, you HAVE to play him but if he's not then why risk it? It may be to simply give LeBron James some more help as James looked completely worn out after the OT victory in Game 3.

However, this is a shocking move by Cleveland taking a chance with their All-Star point guard and perhaps risking further injury. Irving could have an extra week of rest before playing again but it goes to show his competitiveness and desire to play. It's hard for any player, much less a star, to sit on the sideline and simply watch his teammates go to battle without him out on the basketball court.

If Kyrie is indeed feeling a lot better then this is a surprising move by the Cavs to get Irving a tune up game before the finals and to test out that knee. It could also take off some of the load off of LeBron James offensively.

THIS JUST IN Kyrie Irving will play today and START! This is HUGE for the Cleveland Cavaliers as Irving has missed the last two games. Rumors have it that he'll be on a time limit of 25 minutes of play tonight.

Atlanta Hawks won't go down without a fight but Cleveland may feel just as desprate to close it out on their home court rather then further risk any other significant injuries to other players, most importantly the best player in the world. Cleveland saw what happened to Stephen Curry in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets and how the Golden State Warriors now have to go back home to play a Game 5 to close their series out. The Cavs want to avoid a similar fate and come out firing from the get go, J.R Smith will be key in being the Robin to LeBron's Batman persona. LeBron James understands how important this Game 4 is to close the series out and he'll play accordingly.

Cleveland doesn't want this series to drag on any longer then it needs too and will want to complete the series sweep to give Kyrie Irving and even LeBron James optimal time to rest and heal up in time for the NBA Finals. The question is who will step up for the Cavs in game 4, who will catch fire from three-point land, or will be a collective team effort. Either way the Cavaliers gameplan starts and ends with LeBron James setting the tone and involving his teammates in the flow of the game. LeBron struggled, going 0-of-10, shooting the ball early in game 3 but later found his rhythm. That doesn't mean he should change his aggressive approach by any means, him being in attack mode is exactly would Cleveland needs and once he's finds his scoring touch it'll be time to involve everyone else.

Paul Millsap and DeMarre Carroll will have to raise their games to another level to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rebounding has been huge in this series and the Hawks need their bigs to win that battle on the boards. Tristan Thompson has been incredible for the Cavs this series replacing the injured Kevin Love in the starting lineup and has made his presence on the boards, Millsap is going to have to do a better job of boxing him out and simply outhustling him to limit Cleveland's second chance point opportunities, something they thrive on.

Al Horford will be available for Game 4 and will certainly be looking for redemption out on the basketball court. Despite missing Al Horford and Kyle Korver the Hawks were able to go toe to toe with Cleveland thanks to Jeff Teague engineering a late rally with a team-high 30 points. Teague was aggressive down the stretch and looking for his shot, something he'll have to do more the same of if he wants to extend this series.

It's hard to digest whether or not a player is intentionally trying to hurt player's but Dellavedova only has himself to thank for that as his play on Taj Gibson was certainly a 'dirty' play while the one's against the Hawks players is less black and white. Regardless of whether Dellavedova is or isn't a dirty player the Hawks will have to put that to the side as they head into Game 4.

“So as far as guys that play hard, as hard as he does, for him, some people try to tarnish what he does, to put a dirty label on it, it’s an injustice.”

“Obviously, that’s far from what he is,” he said. “He’s a guy who beat the odds, who no one thought could play in this league, and now he’s starting in the Eastern Conference finals for a team that has an opportunity to go to the Finals.

“He’s not a dirty player, but when I look at those three plays (and) contact is initiated by Dellavedova,” TNT’s Reggie Miller said. “There’s a difference between being an irritant and being a dirty player, and I think he’s an irritant. Those three plays kind of make you question it a little bit.” James bristles when the line of questioning leads toward Dellavedova being dirty.

Here is what transpired in Sunday's game.



The Atlanta Hawks were also without one of their better players in Game 3 after Al Horford was ejected following a flagrant 2 foul on Cavs player Matthew Dellavedova. They were already playing without three-point specialist Kyle Korver, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury when Dellavedova fell on his leg in Game 2 while going for a loose ball. The Hawks are insinuating Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova is a dirty player. They referred to his “track record” — incidents involving Taj Gibson, Kyle Korver and Al Horford.

LeBron James battled cramping issues, knee soreness and even tightness in his back to will his team to victory and looks to do the same in Game 4. It's uncertain whether or not he'll having running mate Kyrie Irving out on the floor with him as Irving sat out Game 3 while still nursing his leg injury.

The Cavaliers are in position to sweep the Hawks 4-0 and it all starts with one man, LeBron James. Cleveland grinded out a tough 114-111 overtime victory in Game 3 on Sunday behind a gritty effort from star LeBron James that consisted of 37 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists, his 12th triple-double in his postseason career. That's good for second on the all-time playoff list for triple-doubles, trailing only the great Ervin 'Magic' Johnson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 26.