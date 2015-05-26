What Should The Los Angeles Lakers Do With The Second Overall Pick?

As this writer was watching the lottery picks being handed to different teams, this writer realized that the Lakers caught a huge break. They didn’t lose their pick to Phoenix (thank the Lord) and they don’t have the pressure of the number 1 pick that it entails (good luck, Minnesota).

If They Draft A Big

So, it’s pretty clear that Towns and/or Okafor are the numbers 1 and 2 picks in the upcoming draft or at least the 2 best players. The Lakers are in an interesting spot. With big names on the free agency block, like Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan, it’s hard to tell exactly what the Lakers will do.

Yours truly is a big proponent of drafting your players, not necessarily buying your team. Key pieces of a team are of course bought and brought in, but this writer thinks the Lakers, after their horrific Dwight Howard experiment, are in a spot of rebuilding that has a lot of promise. Jordan Clarkson was a steal, as he played remarkable in his rookie season, and Julius Randle looks poised for a comeback and can really be an impact player. Drafting Towns or Okafor is the way to go.

This writer is big on both players that there actually is no preference. This writer thinks Towns is the better fit for the Lakers, but Okafor is the likely player to be drafted.

If They Don’t Draft A Big

If the Lakers don’t draft a big, then yours truly thinks the best fit for them is D’Angelo Russell or Emmanuel Mudiay. This writer likes Russell and Mudiay a lot, and it can still be considered a win of a draft if the Lakers go that route. Russell is a PG/SG play-maker in a play-making driven league, and Mudiay has the tools as well to be an instant impact. Both players stand at 6'5" with shoes on. Mudiay is the way to go if the Lakers think Clarkson is a question mark, but Russell is interesting as well.

If the Lakers want to chance it and either sign Jordan Hill, or go big on D.J. or Gasol, then Mudiay or Russell are the guys to pick from. Take your pick.