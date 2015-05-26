Kyle Korver Will Have Ankle Surgery

Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver confirms that he will have surgery on his right ankle on Wednesday, according to David Aldridge of NBA.com.

Korver severely hurt his ankle during the late stages of the third quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He was battling for a loose ball with Cleveland Cavaliers’ Matthew Dellavedova, and as the two players dove after the ball, Dellavedova fell on Korver’s leg and injured him.