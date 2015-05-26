Kyle Korver Will Have Ankle Surgery

Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver confirms that he will have surgery on his right ankle on Wednesday, according to David Aldridge of NBA.com.

Korver severely hurt his ankle during the late stages of the third quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He was battling for a loose ball with Cleveland Cavaliers’ Matthew Dellavedova, and as the two players dove after the ball, Dellavedova fell on Korver’s leg and injured him.

The Hawks believe Dellavedova purposely injured their player since the Australian guard has made a trend of running into players’ legs.

In any case, Korver will sit out for the remainder of the playoffs as reported earlier. There will be no timetable for his return to basketball activities until he successfully undergoes the surgery.

Kyle Korver was having a miserable playoffs run, averaging 11.1 points while shooting 39 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from threes.

Kent Bazemore will continue to take Korver’s spot in the starting lineup. Bazemore has bolstered the Hawks’ defense and provided plenty of energy and hustle.